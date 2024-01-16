Remedy House
FOOD
Brunch
- Full English Breakfast$18.00
Marinated Tomato, Charred Mushroom, Eggs Your Way, English Beans, House Sausage, House Potatos
- Chick'n & Remedy Waffle$17.00
Remedy Waffle and Chicken Fried Jackfruit
- Eggs Benedict$16.00
English Muffin, Avo, Tomato, Poached Egg, Hollandaise
- Chilaquiles Rojo$15.00
Tortilla Chip, Guajillo Salsa, Crema, Egg,Black Beans, Cotija,Pick Onions, Onion Tro
- House French Toast$15.00
House Bread, Custard, Maple, Whip,
- Whole Wheat Waffle$8.00
Remedy Waffle, Whip, Maple
- Steak & Eggs$23.00
4 oz Steak, Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, Chimichurri, Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Summer Squash & Kale
Breakfast
Starter
- Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$13.00
Pretzel Bites, Beer Cheese Sauce
- Truffle Fries$8.00
Natural Cut Fries, Roasted Garlic Aioli
- Mini Corn Dog$13.00
Corn Dog, Curry Sauce, Harissa Ketchup
- Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Breaded Cauliflower
- Red Beet Hummus Plate$15.00
Red Beet Hummus, Pickle Veg, Crostini,
- Charcuterie$17.00
Koji Meat, Crostini, Jam,
- Roasted Broccolini$8.00
Garlic Roasted, BreadCrumbs, Charred Lemon
Entree
- House Burger$15.00
Patty, Onion Rings, Bleu Cheese, Roasted Garlic Ailoli, Arugula Potato Bun
- Gyro$16.00
Lamb Seitan, Pickle, Tom, Tzatziki,
- Italian Grinder$16.00
House Bread, Pesto Mayo, Koji Ham & Salami
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Jackfruit pulled Pork, House Bread, Garlic Aioli
- Harissa Pasta$17.00
Parpadelle, Harissa Marinara, Fried Capers, House Ricotta, Bread Crumbs
- BBQ Bowl$15.00
Pulled Pork, Butter Beans, Coleslaw, Pickled Veg
- Sweet Sesame Bowl$15.00
Sesame Cauliflower bites, Green Beans, Pickle Veg,
- Seasonal Salad$14.00
Fresh Greens, Poached Pear, White Balsamic Dressing, Candied Peacans, Bleu Cheese
- Seasonal Pasta$17.00
Bucatini, Mint Pea pesto, Ricotta, Bread Crumbs,
- Remedy Mac & Cheese$14.00
Creamy Mac, Bacon, Jalapeño
Kids
SOFT LAUNCH
BEER
- Line 1 Bitburger Pilsner$6.00
- Line 2 Pacifico Clara$6.00
- Line 3 Lager$6.00
- Line 4 IPA$7.00
- Line 5 IPA$8.00
- Line 6 IPA$7.00
- Line 7 IPA$8.00
- Line 8 Cider$8.00
- Line 10 Hefe$6.00
- Line 11 Pale$6.00
- Line 12 Red Ale$7.00
- Line 13 Sour$7.00
- Line 14 Stout$7.00
- Line 15 Hard Kombucha$8.00
- Line 16 N/A Kombucha$8.00
- Line 9 Cider$7.00
- Coors Lite$3.00
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Rainier$3.00
CAFE
IN HOUSE
Cans & Bottles
BAR
House Cocktails
Liqour
Classic Cocktails
- Remedy & Coke Slushie$13.00
- Pitch Black & Stormy$13.00
- Toronto$13.00
- Hanky Panky$13.00
- RemedyRita$13.00
- Nail In The Coffin$13.00
- Daquiri$13.00
- Navy Grog$13.00
- Painkiller$13.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Hemingway Daquiri$13.00
- Jungle Bird$13.00
- Negroni$13.00
- Corpse Revivor #2$13.00
- Last Word$13.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Bee's Knees$13.00
- Nitro Bee's Knees$13.00
- Army Navy$13.00
- Martini Classic$13.00
- Dirty Martini$13.00
- Vesper (James Bond Martini)$18.00
- Cosmo$13.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Parkside Fizz$13.00
- Algonquin$13.00
- Bolevardier$13.00
- Gold Rush$13.00
- Paper Plane$13.00
- Brown Derby$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$13.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Classic Cocktails$13.00
- Parkside Fizz$13.00