Renny's, a Maguire's Concept 11661 Preston Rd #153
Food Menu
Starters
Fresh Baked Foccacia Skillet
Whipped butter or oil and balsamic vinegar
Chef's Daily Soup
Chicken Tortilla
Fried Calamari
With a spicy thai sticky sauce
Tomato Feta Dip
Housemade smoked gouda pimento cheese, spicy roasted veggie avocado salsa
Mussels
Olive tapenade, oven roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes
Ahi Tuna Napoleon #1
Ahi tuna, avocado, mango, cucumber, jalapeno, radish sprouts, and ponzu
Spicy Korean Meatballs
Gochujang glaze
House Smoked Salmon
Escargot
Salads
Maguire's Salad
Baby greens, roasted pecans, blue cheese, green apples, and house vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, herbed croutons, and housemade caesar dressing
Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Soy-ginger soba noodles, Asian slaw, and green onions
Southwest Chicken Cobb Salad
Blackened or molido fried chicken, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, avocado, red peppers, jack cheese, cilantro, tortilla strips, and chipotle-lime vinaigrette
Thai Beef Salad
Thai beef medium rare tenderloin, udon noodles, baby greens, avocado, tomatoes, mango, peanuts, mint, and sweet chili sesame dressing
sub maguires
sub caesar
Handhelds
Maguire's Burger
½ pound CAB patty, cheese, LTOP, toasted brioche bun, and house fries
Street Tacos
Peticolas beer battered shrimp, jalapeno slaw, sriracha aioli, corn tortillas, and house fries
Hot Lopez
Sweet and spicy crispy chicken breast, pickles, brioche bun, and house fries
Chef's Sandwich
Hot Plates
Green Chili Lasagna
From the Texas panhandle side of the family!
Mama's Chicken Grawdew
Sous vide and herb roasted ½ chicken, basmati rice, green beans, and momma's grawdew sauce
Trout Amandine
Sweet potato mash, oven roasted veggies, and beurre Blanc
Texas Red Fish
Coconut curry, red bell, snow peas, carrot, cilantro, and jasmine rice
Maple Ginger Salmon
Shrimp and crab stir-fried rice, steamed broccoli
Maguire's Meatloaf
Veal and pork, espresso BBQ sauce, cheddar-scallion mash, and haystack onions
Steak Au Poivre Frites
Pepper crusted A-N ranch Wagyu flank, crispy fries, and brandy-peppercorn sauce
Spec Ribeye
Sd Skillet Sides
Sd Southwestern Creamed Corn
Fresh grilled corn, onions, peppers, and cilantro
Sd Charred Brussels
Hot honey, bacon, and parmesan
Sd Skinny Fries
Sd Truffle Fries
Sd Sweet Potato Fries
Skillet Focaccia
Sd Sweet Mash
Sd Oven Roasted Veggies
Sd Shrimp & Crab Fried Rice
Sd Bacon Cheddar Mash
Sd Jasmine Rice
Sd Shoestring Onions
Sd Green Beans
Sd Broccoli
Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
With vanilla ice cream and fresh berries
Classic Crème Brûlée
Perfectly caramelized, garnished with fresh berries
Green Dream
Pecan crust, avocado-key lime custard, rum-mascarpone cream, and espresso crème anglaise
Passionfruit Ice Cream Pie
Pineapple-gingersnap crust, dulce de leche ice cream, pistachios, and salted caramel
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Kids Menu
Retail
Brunch
Brunch Add Ons
Beer Menu
Domestic Beer
Draughts
Wine Menu
Glass White
Glass Amor Di Amanti Dry Prosecco
Italy
Glass Bouvet Brut Rose
France
Glass Nicolas Feuillatte Brut
CA
Glass Reata Chard
The arsonist, Dunnigan hills
Glass Raymond Chard
Napa Valley
Glass Honig Sauv Blanc
Italy
Glass Craggy Range Sauv Blanc
NZ
Glass Bodega Colome Torrontes
Napa
Glass Chat. La Freynelle
Paso Robles
Glass Elena Pinot Grigio
Glass Whispering Angel Rose
Glass Red
Glass Milbrandt Cab
Glass Canvasback Cab
Santa Barbara
Glass Quilt Cab
CA
Glass Etude Lyric PN
Columbia Valley
Glass Argyle PN
Napa Valley
Glass Markham Merlot
Napa Valley
Glass The Prisoner
Paso Robles
Glass Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec
Mendoza
Glass Manzanos Gran Reserva
Rioja
Bottle White
Bottle Amor Di Amanti Dry Prosecco
Italy
Bottle Bouvet Brut
France
Bottle Nicolas Feuillatte Brut
Champagne Brut, Fance
Bottle Veuve Brut
CA
Bottle Reata Chard
The arsonist, Dunnigan hills
Bottle Raymond Reserve
Napa Valley
Bottle Frank Family Chard
Napa Valley
Bottle Rombauer Chard
Carneros
Bottle Honig Sauv Blanc
NZ
Bottle Craggy Range Sauv Blanc
Napa
Bottle Bodega Colome Torrontes
Paso Robles
Bottle Chat La Freynelle
Bottle Elena Pinot Grigio
Bottle Whispering Angel Rose
With Chiller
Bottle J Roget
Bottle Red
Bottle Milbrandt Cab
Bottle Canvasback Cab
Santa Barbara
Bottle Quilt Cab
Hallberg Ranch, RRV
Bottle Austin Hope Cab
CA
Bottle Hall Cab
Columbia Valley
Bottle Caymus Cab
Napa Valley
Bottle Etude Lyric PN
Paso Robles
Bottle Argyle PN
Napa Valley
Bottle Emeritus PN
Napa Valley
Bottle Markham Merlot
Napa Valley
Bottle Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec
Mendoza
Bottle Manzanos Gran Reserva
Rioja
Bottle IL Fauno Di Arcanum
Toscana
Bottle The Prisoner
Napa Valley
Bottle Klinker Brick Old Ghost Zinfandel
Lodi
Spirits Menu
Signature Cocktails and Martinis
Bright & Breezy
Ruby red grapefruit vodka, elderflower liqueur, Topo chico, and lime juice
Lychee Lovebomb
Tito's vodka, elderflower liqueur, cranberry, and fresh cucumber
Monkeypod Mai Tai
Nine Tailed Fox
Zephyr gin, prosecco, lemon juice, and simple syrup
Smoke & Mirrors
Stache Old Fashioned
The Bramblin Man
Casamigos Blanco, aperol, grapefruit, simple syrup, fresh lemon, and lime
The Queen Bee
Vodka, raspberry puree, ginger beer, lime juice, and balsamic
Thirty Days of Night
Vanilla vodka, kahlua, frangelico, espresso, and frangelico crema