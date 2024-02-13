Rep's Burgers - Palatine 139 North Northwest Highway
FOOD
SMASHERS / FRIES
- ORIGINAL$8.99
Two fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with two slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
- P-TOWN$11.99
Three fresh ground beef meat balls smashed to perfection and layered with three slices of cheese on a toasted brioche bun & pickles on the side.
- BIG BAD BIRD$8.99
- SMASHER TRAINING BURGER$8.25
FOR KIDS 12 AND UNDER. If you came here to GET SMASHED, the Smasher in Training is NOT for you! Here's why: When we first created our smasher, we tried it with only one patty and one slice of cheese. We quickly realized this would never be the crave-able masterpiece that would leave you so satisfied that you'd want to get smashed every day. And we can't be judged on one slab of meat alone. A minimum of TWO all beef patties and a minimum of TWO slices of gooey, melted cheese is where it's at! So unless you came here for a bread sandwich, we suggest you slap on some big people pants and order our Original Smasher! We promise not to tell the little ones that your smasher is better than theirs. We also promise not to tell them you were going to order a kids meal for yourself! You're Welcome! Kids smasher, One fresh ground beef smashed to perfection with cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Pickles on the side with fries & a drink.
- SMASHER TRAINING CHICKEN$8.25
- WAFFLE FRIES$3.50
- ADD A PATTY$3.00
- VEGGIE BURGER$9.99
- DOGGIE PATTY$3.00
BEVERAGE
BEVERAGES
SHAKES
ALCOHOL
- MILLER LITE$4.00
- MGD$4.00
- COORS LIGHT$4.00
- COORS BANQUET$4.00
- MILLER 64$4.00
- HIGH LIFE$4.00
- BUD LIGHT$4.00
- BUDWEISER$4.00
- MIC ULTRA$4.00
- ANGRY ORCHARD$5.00
- HEINEKEN$5.00
- REV ANTI HERO$5.00
- SAM ADAMS$5.00
- STELLA$5.00
- GUINNESS$5.00
- GOOSE 312$5.00
- GOOSE IPA$5.00
- CORONA$5.00
- CORONA PREMIER$5.00
- MODELO$5.00
- NEGRA$5.00
- WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY$6.00
- WHITE CLAW MANGO$6.00
- RED WINE$6.00
- WHITE WINE$6.00