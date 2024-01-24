República cantina de México 3402 East Del Mar Boulevard Ste 220
Food
Brunch
- Huevos a la cazuela$19.99
- Huevos Divorciados$11.00
- Machacado a la Mexicana$14.00
- Omelet Republica$13.00
- Omelet al Gusto$13.00
- Chilaquiles Republica$17.00
- Chilaquiles Terraza$15.00
- Chilaquiles Veganos$11.00
- Molcajete de Barbacoa de Picana$35.00
- Gorditas 2pzs$11.00
- Tacos$5.00
- Pancakes 2pzs$7.00
- Chilaquiles Regios$17.00
- Chilaquiles Richie$17.00
Starters
- 1 Dozen Ostiones Rasurados$32.00
Oysters with serrano pepper and onion in salsa
- 1 Dozen Oysters$30.00
- 1/2 Dozen Ostiones Rasurados$16.00
Oysters with serrano pepper and onion in salsa
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters$15.00
- 2 Pieces Rockefeller Portobellos$15.00
Cut, with melted cheese and spinach cream
- 3 Pieces Grilled Bone Marrow$16.00
Grilled on point and served with tortillas
- 4 Pieces Ostiones Rockefeller$17.00
With melted cheese and spinach cream
- 8 Pieces Flautas Cantineras$17.00
Rolled-up tortillas filled with cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, pickled pig skin and chili pepper
- Chargrilled Cheese$17.00
Panela cheese on top of nopal, green salsa and a touch of chorizo
- Choriqueso$17.00
Melted mozzarella cheese with a touch of chorizo
- Costillas de Elote$12.00
- Esquites$12.00
Mexican corn with a mix of dressings
- Esquites with Bone Marrow$15.00
- Fried Cauliflower$15.00
Glazed in a cream cheese sauce
- Frijoles Con Veneno$10.00
Beans with pork roast
- Guacamole$14.00
We pick the best avocado for you
- Guacamole Especial$16.00
With pico de gallo and piquín salsa
- Guacamole Gorditas$12.00
Potato gorditas with fresh guacamole
- Melted Cheese with Rajas$17.00
Slices of poblano pepper, mushrooms and chorizo
- Melted Cheese with Shellfish$22.00
With shellfish, shrimps, octopus and spinach
- Panchos República$18.00
With beans, fajita, white cheese, jalapeño, avocado and chorizo with avocado dressing
- Papas Endiabladas$10.00
Volcanes (Tostadas)
- 3 Pieces Volcanes De Filete$22.00
Beef tostada with a spread of black beans and cream cheese on top
- 3 Pieces Volcanes De Rib Eye Con Tuétano$22.00
Diced ribeye tostada with bone marrow and charro beans
- Tuna Slices$8.00
Tostada with a base of special sriracha sauce, thin tuna slices, avocado, arugula, and purple onion
Al Centro
- Chicharrón De Rib Eye$40.00
Rinds with guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted onion and roasted chilis
- Chicharrón De Molleja$30.00
Rinds with an incomparable crispy flavor, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted onions and roasted chilis
- Chicharrón De Rib Eye Y Molleja$30.00
With guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted onions and chilis
- Chicharrón De Pulpo$40.00
Octopus rinds with guacamole, tomato slices and smoked salsa dressing
- Black Aguachile De Rib Eye$35.00
With onion slices, chili, avocado and cucumber in black salsa
- Green Aguachile De Rib Eye$40.00
In serrano chili salsa, with a touch of habanero, cucumber, avocado, purple onion and cilantro
- Black Aguachile Shrimp$30.00
Fresh shrimps in black salsa with a touch of piquín and habanero
- Green Aguachile Shrimp$30.00
In serrano chili salsa, with a touch of habanero, cucumber, avocado, purple onion and cilantro
- Tiradito De Rib Eye$40.00
Delicious rib eye strips with our house specialty salsa
- Tiradito De Atún$18.00
Fresh tuna slices with our house specialty salsa
- Molcajetes$35.00
In green or red salsa with nopal, panela cheese, sausage, roasted chili, onions, melted cheese and protein of your choice
- Mixed Molcajete$45.00
In green or red salsa with panela cheese, nopal, cambray onion, sausage, chicken, fajita and shrimp
- Shellfish Molcajete$50.00
In green or red salsa with nopal, panela cheese, sausage, roasted chilis, onions, melted cheese, octopus, shrimp and tilapia
- 2 Pieces Rib-Eye Loaded Bone Marrows$18.00
Roasted with diced rib-eye and a coating of melted cheese
- Puntas De Rib-Eye Al Piquín$30.00
Pieces of rib-eye Mexican style with a touch of piqúin chili
- Chicharrón Prensado Casserole$25.00
Tacos
- 3 Pieces New York Tacos$25.00
In cheese crust with double tortilla each, served with chorizo salsa, avocado slices and with pickled red onions
- 3 Pieces Richie Tacos$25.00
A tortilla with cheese crust with rib-eye strips, pressed chicharron, avocado slices and cilantro
- 3 Pieces Pork Belly Tacos$20.00
Served with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo salsa
- 3 Pieces Rib-Eye Tacos with Bone Marrow$25.00
Pieces of rib eye with grilled bone marrow
- 3 Pieces Rib-Eye Gaoneras$25.00
Sliced rib-eye with Manchego cheese, cilantro, purple onion, radish and avocado slices
- 3 Pieces Picaña Tacos$25.00
Soft picaña with a touch of fried chives
- 2 Pieces Dry Noodle Tacos$10.00
With cream, avocado slices and a touch of chorizo
- 3 Pieces Pastor Tacos$20.00
Diced pork tenderloin marinated in a three chili salsa and diced pineapple
- 3 Pieces Gober Tacos$25.00
With shrimp, bacon, cheese, peppers and onions
- 3 Pieces Porfirio Tacos$25.00
With rib-eye, rajas, mushrooms and cheese
- 3 Pieces Madero Tacos$25.00
With grilled fajita and sausage
- Rib-Eye Crust$15.00
- Shrimp Crust$15.00
Wrapped in a cheese crust tortilla, covered in our house specialty salsa with a touch of avocado
- Tacos Adelita$18.00
Soups & Salads
- Small Homemade Noodles$5.00
With panela cheese, whole beans and avocado
- Large Homemade Noodles$8.00
With panela cheese, whole beans and avocado
- Small Tlalpeño Broth$7.00
Chicken broth with avocado, zucchini and carrots
- Large Tlalpeño Broth$10.00
Chicken broth with avocado, zucchini and carrots
- Small Chicharrón Cream$6.00
Crushed pork rinds, cream and an exquisite combination of guajillo chili and panela cheese
- Large Chicharrón Cream$9.00
Crushed pork rinds, cream and an exquisite combination of guajillo chili and panela cheese
- Grilled Beets$14.00
Sliced in a mix of cheeses served with arugula, avocado, almonds and balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.00
- República Salad$14.00
Fresh mix of lettuce, apple, strawberry, almonds, feta cheese and our house specialty dressing
Grill Kitchen
- 12 Oz Black Angus Skirt Steak$30.00
- 22 Oz Cowboy Rib-Eye$60.00
- 48 Oz Tomahawk$110.00
With grilled vegetables, truffle fries and accompanied by our special marrow salsa
- 8 Oz República Hamburger$18.00
Beef patty filled with cream cheese and bacon, melted cheese, onions, mushrooms, mustard and mayonnaise
- Barbacoa De Picaña$35.00
Only available Saturdays and Sundays
- Cabrito Al Pastor$45.00
- Chicken Barbecue for 2$30.00
- Chicken Breast$16.00
- Fajita Barbecue for 2$50.00
- Grilled Octopus$45.00
Marinated over saffron rice
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
Glazed in a red wine reduction
- Mixed Barbecue for 2$45.00
Seasoned chicken and beef fajitas grilled to perfection with sausage, nopal, roasted chilis and onions. Served with rice and beans
- Pechuga Rellena$25.00
- Rib-Eye Barbecue for 2$50.00
- Rib-Eye with Bone Marrow Al Piquín$45.00
Served with charro beans, mashed potatoes, asparagus, roasted chili and onions
- Rockefeller Rib-Eye with Shrimp$55.00
- Salmon Encilantrado$25.00
Salmon over cilantro cream served with asparagus and saffron rice
- Short Rib$55.00
- Short Rib Chile Relleno$25.00
Poblano pepper coated in fried egg whites, accompanied with rice, tomato slices, covered by our specialty house salsa
- T-Bone$55.00
- Tuna Steak$25.00
Covered with almond crust, sautéed vegetables and saffron rice
- Wagyu Skirt Steak$42.00
Accompanied by truffle fries, pico de gallo and fresh guacamole
Especiales
Side Dishes
Desserts
Extras
- Extra Aguacate 2 oz$5.00
- Extra Cebolla Asada 4oz$5.00
- Extra Camaron 3pz$5.00
- Chicharron Botana$8.00
- Extra Chiles Nacho Jalapenos 2 oz$2.00
- Extra Cilantro 2 oz$1.00
- Extra Sour Cream$1.00
- Exta Chile Toreado 3pz$6.00
- Extra Cebolla Cambray 1pz$1.50
- Extra Cebolla Cruda picada 2 oz$1.00
- Extra Tuetano$5.00
- Extra Fajita 6 oz$10.00
- Extra Huevo$2.00
- Extra Molleja 6 oz$10.00
- Extra Nopal 1 pz$5.00
- Extra Pico de Gallo 2oz$2.00
- Extra Pollo 6oz$10.00
- Extra Pulpo 5oz$15.00
- Extra Queso Panela 1 pz$3.00
- Extra Queso Mozzarella$3.00
- Extra Sausage 3pz$5.00
- Salsa Ahumada 2oz$2.00
- Extra Salsa 16 oz$8.00
- Extra Salsa 4 oz$5.00
- Salsa Piquin 2oz$2.00
- Salsa Terraza 6oz$12.00
- Siracha 2 oz$2.00
- Extra Tortilla$1.50
Kids Menu
Bebidas
Bebidas
Tequilas
- 1000 Banderas Blanco$12.00
- 1000 Banderas Reposado$13.00
- 1800 Anejo$11.00
- 1800 Cristalino$11.00
- 1800 Reposado$11.00
- Aguasol Blanco$10.00
- Aguasol Reposado$11.00
- Avion Reserva 44$35.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$14.00
- Casa Dragones Joven$40.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$100.00
- Clase Azul Gold$65.00
- Clase Azul Plata$20.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- Clase Azul Ultra Anejo$200.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio 1942 Primavera$35.00
- Don Julio 1942 Rosado$35.00
- Don Julio 1942 Ultima Reserva$80.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Julio reposado$12.00
- Don Juliuo 70$17.00
- Eigth Reserve By 818 Anejo$35.00
- Herradura Legend$30.00
- Herradura Reposado$10.00
- Herradura Ultra$13.00
- Herradura Ultra Anejo$12.00
- Hornitos Cristalino$9.00
- Maestro Dobel$12.00
- Maestro Dobel 50$35.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Reserva de la Familia$40.00
- Siete Leguas Blanco$10.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$11.00
- Tradicional cristalino$10.00
- Tradicional plata$10.00
- Tradicional Reposado$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$13.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$12.00
Mezcales
Cerveza Domestica
Cerveza Importada
- Bohemia$5.90
- Corona Extra$5.90
- Corona Premier$5.90
- Dos XX Ambar$5.90
- Dos XX Lager$5.90
- Estrella Jalisco$5.90
- Guinness$5.90
- Heineken$5.90
- Heineken 0.0$5.90
- Indio$5.90
- Michelob Gold$5.90
- Michelob Ultra$5.90
- Modelo Especial$5.90
- Modelo Oro$5.90
- Negra Modelo$5.90
- Pacifico$5.90
- Sol$5.90
- Stella Artois$5.90
- Tecate Light$5.90
- Tecate Original$5.90
- Victoria$5.90
- Carta Blanca$5.90
Cerveza Draft
Cubetazo
- corona (6) cubetazo$30.00
- Bohemia (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Corona Premier (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Dos xx (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Dos xx Ambar (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Estrella Jalisco (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Heineken (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Indio (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Modelo Especial (6) cubetazo$30.00
- Negra Modelo (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Pacifico (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Stella Artois (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Sol (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Tecate Roja (6) cubetazo$30.00
- Tecate Light (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Victoria (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Guinness (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Modelo Oro (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Michelob Ultra (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Michelob Gold (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Blue Moon (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Bud Light (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Budweiser (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Coors Light (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Miller (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Miller 64 (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Shiner Bock (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Budweiser Cero (6) Cubetazo$30.00
- Ultra Seltzer (6) Cubetazo$30.00