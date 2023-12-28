La Guera Chicana Fry Basket Deep Creek
FRY BASKET OG MEALS
Breakfast
Burritos
- Pork Burrito$8.99
Pulled pork, spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo. Salsa on the side
- Beef (Birria) Burrito$8.99
Shredded Birria chili beef, spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo. Salsa on the side
- Beef (Diced) Burrito$8.99
Diced Beef, spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo. Salsa on the side
- Chicken Burrito$8.99
Diced Chicken, spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo. Salsa on the side
- Tinga Chicken Burrito$8.99
Shredded chicken in a chipotle sauce and caramelized onions, spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo. Salsa on the side
Chicken
- Chicken Tenders (3 pc.)$9.49
Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Chicken pieces hand dipped and lightly breaded, fried to a golden brown.
- Chicken Tenders (2 pc.)$9.49
Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Bone in chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.
- Chicken (3 pc.)$11.99
Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.
- Chicken (4 pc.)$12.99
Two sides and a roll are included with dinner. Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.
- Chicken Basket (8 pc.)$18.99
Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Comes with one large side choice
- Chicken Basket (14 pc.)$29.99
One Large side and 6 rolls are included with dinner. Bone In Chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.
- Chicken Basket (21 pc.)$36.99
Bone in chicken, hand dipped batter and deep fried to a golden brown.
- Wingette Basket (6 pc.)$8.99
Wingette served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch, upon request.
- Wingette Dinner (6 pc.)$10.99
Traditional wings with your choice of sauce and 2 side choices
- Gizzard Basket$7.49Out of stock
Half pound of breaded Gizzard
- Liver Basket$7.49
Half pound breaded livers.
- Gizzard Dinner$9.49Out of stock
Half pound of breaded gizzards and two sides and a roll are included with dinner.
- Liver Dinner$9.49
Half pound of breaded livers pieces with Two sides and a roll are included with dinner.
- Pork Chop Dinner (2 pc.)$10.99
2 breaded pork chop pieces with Two sides and a roll are included with dinner.
- Liver/Gizzard Large$14.99
- 🏈Football Wingettes (20 pc.)$24.99
20 pieces of party size wings (breaded or naked) with dipping sauce choice
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Breaded boneless white meat chicken burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Choice a side
- BBQ Sandwich$5.99
BBQ pulled pork topped with coleslaw on a bun and a side choice
- Fish Sandwich$5.99
Breaded whiting fish burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Choice a side
- Crab Cake Sandwich$7.99
breaded crab cake burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Choice a side
- Pork Chop Sandwich$5.99
Breaded pork chop burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Choice a side
- Oyster Sandwich$7.99
breaded oysters burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Choice a side
- Hamburger$5.99
Beef patty burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Choice a side
- Fried Shrimp Sandwich$7.99
Fried Shrimp Burger made with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. Choice a side
Seafood
- 2 pc. Fish Dinner$10.99
2 pc fried fish served with 2 side choices, 3 hushpuppies, tartar sauce and lemon slice
- 8 pc. Family Fish Dinner$24.99
8 pc fried fish served with 2 side choices, 6 hushpuppies, tartar sauce and lemon slice
- Shrimp Dinner 12pc$15.99
12 pieces of breaded shrimp, 3 hushpuppies, cocktail sauce and lemon wedge
- Shrimp Basket 12pc$12.99
12 pc breaded shrimp, 3 hushpuppies, cocktail sauce a lemon wedge
- Seafood Dinner$16.99
5 Shrimp 5 Oysters 1 Fish Strip 1 Batch of Clams 1/2 Crab Cake
- Clam Dinner$12.99
fried clams strips served with 3 hushpuppies, 2 side choices, cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge
- Clam Basket$10.99
fried clams strips with 3 hushpuppies, cocktail sauce and lemon wedge
- 2 pc. Crab Cake Dinner$14.99
2 breaded crab cakes served with 3 hushpuppies, 2 side choices, cocktail sauce and lemon wedge
- Oyster Dinner$12.99
12 pieces of fried oysters, 3 hushpuppies, 2 side choices, cocktail sauce, lemon wedge
Sopes
- Pork Sopes$2.99
pulled pork, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese on a sope and a side of salsa
- Beef (Birria) Sopes$2.99
Beef Birria served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese on a sope and a side of salsa
- Beef (Diced) Sopes$2.99
Asada diced beef served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese on a sope and a side of salsa
- Chicken Sopes$2.99
Diced Chicken served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese on a sope and a side of salsa
- Tinga Chicken Sopes$2.99
Chipotle and caramelized onions and shredded chicken served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese on a sope and a side of salsa
Tacos & Tostadas
- Birria Taco$2.49
Birria Beef taco topped with diced onions, cilantro, side of salsa
- Beef Taco$2.49
Asada diced beef taco topped with diced onions, cilantro, side of salsa
- Chicken Taco$2.49
Diced chicken taco topped with diced onions, cilantro, side of salsa
- Pork Taco$2.49
Pulled pork taco topped with diced onions, cilantro, side of salsa
- Tinga Taco$2.49
pulled chicken in a chipotle and caramelized taco topped with diced onions, cilantro, side of salsa
- Birria Tostada$3.49
birria beef served on a handmade tostada topped with refried beans, lettuce, cojita cheese and sour cream
- Tinga Tostada$3.49
Shredded chicken marinated in chipotle sauce and caramelized onions, served on a handmade tostada topped with refried beans, lettuce, cojita cheese and sour cream
- Beef Tostada$3.49
Asada diced beef served on a handmade tostada topped with refried beans, lettuce, cojita cheese and sour cream
- Pork Tostada$3.49
Pulled pork served on a handmade tostada topped with refried beans, lettuce, cojita cheese and sour cream
- Chicken Tostada$3.49
Diced chicken served on a handmade tostada topped with refried beans, lettuce, cojita cheese and sour cream
Tamales
Tortas
- Birria Torta$10.99
Birria beef mexican style - sub roll bread with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and refried beans
- Asada Torta$10.99
Asada diced beef mexican style - sub roll bread with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and refried beans
- Chicken Torta$10.99
Diced Chicken mexican style - sub roll bread with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and refried beans
- Pork Torta$10.99
Pulled pork mexican style - sub roll bread with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and refried beans
- Shrimp Po Boy Torta$10.99
Fried shrimp mexican style - sub roll bread with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and refried beans
- Tinga Torta$10.99
Shredded chicken marinated in a chipotle sauce and caramelized onions mexican style - sub roll bread with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and refried beans
Sides & Extras
- Baked Beans$1.99Out of stock
- Chicken 1pc$2.79
- Coleslaw$1.99+
- Collards$1.99+
- Corn on Cob 2pc$1.99
- Cornbread 1pc$1.99
- Crab Cake 1pc$2.99
- Fish 1pc$2.49
- French Fries$1.99+
- Fried Corn 2pc$1.99
- Green Beans$1.99+
- House Beans$1.99+
- Hushpuppies 12pc$5.99
- Hushpuppies 6pc$2.99
- Mac & Cheese$1.99+
- Mashed Potatoes$1.99+
- Mozzarella Sticks 6pc$2.99
- Pork Chop 1pc$2.79
- Potato Salad$1.99+
- Rice$1.99+
- Roll 1pc$0.60
- Rolls 12pc$2.99
- Street Corn (Elote Loco) 2pc$2.99
Kids Meals
- Chicken Tender Kids Meal$5.99
1 pc chicken tender with one side choice and a small drink
- Corn Dog Kids Meal$5.99
1 corndog with one side choice and a small drink
- Chicken Taco Kids Meal$5.99
One chicken taco meal includes one small side & choice of small drink.
- Hot Dog Kids Meal
Hot dog meal includes entree and choice of small side & small drink
Desserts
- Pecan$2.99+
- Sweet Potato$2.99+
- Lemon$2.69+
- Carrot$2.69+
- Sweet Cornbread$2.69
- Funnel Strips$4.99
- Churros$1.99
Churros are a type of fried dough, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
- Donut Churro$1.99
- Tres Leche Caketres Leche Cake$2.99
- Rasp Cresm Cheese Wrap$1.99
- 4 Tamales 1 Dessert$12.99
- 4 Tacos 1 Dessert$12.99
- 4 Sopes 1 Dessert$12.99
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Hot Drinks
Specialty & Seasonal Beverages
Pots and Pans
Steamed
- Crab Pot$40.95
1 Pound of Snow Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes. Add an extra 1 lb of Crab 1 lb. Crab Pot
- Dungeness Crab Pot$43.95
1 Pound Dungeness Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes.
- Shrimp Pot$27.95
1 Pound of EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes. Add an extra 1 lb. of Shrimp $17.95
- Shrab Pot$33.95
1/2 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 lb of EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob and Potatoes.
- Combo Pot$50.95
1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1/2 lb of Mussels, 1/2 lb of Clams, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes
- Shell Pot$26.95
1 lb of Mussels, 1 lb of Clams, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes
- Big Ol’ Pot$94.95
2 lbs EZ-Peel Shrimp 2 lbs Snow Crab 6 Mini Corn 24 ozs (1 1/2 lbs) Potatoes 2 Sausage Links 2 Sides
- Lobster & Shrimp Pot for 2$49.99
1 lb EZ-Shrimp & 2 Lobster Tails, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes Add 1 lb Crab for $25.99
- Crawfish Pot$20.00
2 lbs of Crawfish, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, & Potatoes
- Crazy Crab Pot$59.00
1 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Dungeness Crab, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, & Potatoes Add 1 lb Crab for $25.99
- Dungeness Crab Pan$16.99
Lunch Sized version of our Dungeness Crab Pot. 1/2 lb Dungeness Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage half, Corn on the Cob, & Potatoes **Portioned by weight. Quantities may vary due to size differences.
- Shrimp Pan$15.99
Lunch Sized version of our Shrimp Pot. 1/2 lb of EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage half, Corn on the Cob & Potatoes **Portioned by weight. Quantities may vary due to size differences.
- Shrab Pan$16.99
Lunch Sized version of our Shrab Pot. 1/4 lb Snow Crab Legs, 1/4 lb EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage half, Corn on the Cob & Potatoes **Portioned by weight. Quantities may vary due to size differences.
- Shell Pan$15.99
Lunch Sized version of our Shell Pot. 1/2 lb of Mussels, 1/2 lb of Clams, Smoked Sausage half, Corn on the Cob & Potatoes **Portioned by weight. Quantities may vary due to size differences.
- Crawfish Pan$16.99
Lunch Sized version of our Crawfish Pot. 1 lb Crawfish, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob & Potatoes **Portioned by weight. Quantities may vary due to size differences.
- Crab Pan$16.99
1/2 pound of crab legs, Potatoes, corn and sausage
- Tamales Chicken$2.99
- Tamales Pork$2.99
- jerk chicken$16.99
- shrimp ceviche$12.99