Restaurante Celajes Tacana 38188 DuPont blvd
Food
Appetizers
- Queso Con Chorizo$11.00
Melted cheese with chorizo, served with chips
- Nachos$14.00
Prepared with beans, protein of your choice, pico de gallo, melted cheese, gratin cheese
- 6 Count Chicken Wings$12.00
Sauce of your choice, ranch, carrot and celery
- 12 Count Chicken Wings$20.00
Sauce of your choice, ranch, carrot and celery
- Salchipapas$12.00
Served with vinaigrette
- Aguachile$17.00
Shrimp covered with spicy green sauce, lemon juice, red onion, cucumber, avocado, cilantro
- Guacamole and Chips$12.00
- Platanos Fritos$6.00
- Sopes$7.00
Asada, pastor pollo, mix
- Huaraches$10.00
Asada, pastor, pollo, mix
- Medium French Fries$7.00
- Large French Fries$12.00
Entrées
- Pollo Con Papa$15.00
Chicken leg and thigh, served with french fries, tortillas, ketchup, mayonnaise, and green sauce
- Carne Asada$18.00
Red rice, black beans, salad, chili and fried onion, tortillas
- Costilla Asada$18.00
Red rice, black beans, salad, chili and fried onion, tortillas
- Pechuga Asada$15.00
Red rice, black beans, salad, chili and fried onion, tortillas
- Bistec Al Gusto$15.00
White rice, red beans, salad, tortillas
- Milanesa De Pollo$16.00
Red rice, black beans, salad, chili and fried onion, tortillas
- Fajitas Mix$18.00
Protein of your choice, tricolor peppers, red rice, red beans, salad, tortillas
- Pinchos$10.00
Order 2 skewers, protein of your choice
- Platillo Mix$20.00
Grilled brisket, grilled beef, grilled shrimp, grilled sausage, grilled jalapeño and onion, red rice, black beans, salad and tortillas
- Filete De Tilapia Empanizado$15.00
Red rice, red beans, salad, tortillas
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.00
House spicy sauce, red rice, red beans, salad, tortillas
- Camarones Asados$16.00
Red rice, red beans, salad, fried onion, tortillas
- Mojarra Frita$16.00
Red rice, red beans, salad, tortillas
- Popusas$15.00
Choice cheese and beans, chicharrones, mixtas
- Burrito$13.00
Red rice, cheese, beans, protein, salad, cream
- Quesadilla$14.00
Flour or corn. Cheese, protein, pico de gallo, cream and salad, rice and beans
- Quesabirria$15.00
Accompanied by birria consomme
- Flautas$15.00
Choose chicken, cheese, or potato, served with cream, lettuce and cheese
- Mole De Pollo$15.00
White rice and tortillas
- Enmoladas$15.00
Stuffed with chicken, covered with mole, accompanied with cream, cheese and onion
- Enchiladas$14.00
Choose green or red accompanied by cream, cheese, lettuce, and onion
- Tostadas$4.00
Beans, protein, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cream and cheese
- Picadas$4.00
Red or green sauce, beans, onion and cheese, protein
- Gorditas$6.00
Beans, protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cream and cheese
- Empanadas$13.00
Proteina (pollo o queso), crema, queso, ensalada
- Tamales$3.00
Tamales de masa
- Chuchitos$2.50
De masa
- Pipian De Pollo$15.00
Accompanied by white rice and tortillas
- Picadillo$15.00
Served with white rice, beans, and tortillas
- Tortas$12.00
Tacos
Kid's
Breakfast
Breakfast - Menu
- Huevos Con Salchicha$13.00
Served with beans, platanos fritos, queso, aguacate and tortillas
- Huevos Con Chorizo$13.00
Served with beans, platanos fritos, queso, aguacate and tortillas
- Huevos a La Mexicana$13.00
Served with beans, platanos fritos, queso, aguacate and tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Served with beans, platanos fritos, queso, aguacate and tortillas
- Huevos Estrellados$13.00
Served with beans, platanos fritos, queso, aguacate and tortillas
- Huevos Cocidos$13.00
Served with beans, platanos fritos, queso, aguacate and tortillas
- Omelet$13.00
Served with beans, platanos fritos, queso, aguacate and tortillas
- Chilaquiles$15.00
Beans, cream, cheese, eggs