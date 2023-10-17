Dominicano

Soups

Mondongo
$6.00+

Tripe Soup

Sancocho
$6.00+

Dominican Stew

Chicken Soup
$5.00+

Breakfast

Mangu con 3 golpes
$10.00

Boiled Green plantain, 1 Fried Egg, 2 Fried Cheese, 2 Fried Salami

Breakfast Empanadas
$3.00

Extra crispy and buttery dough filled with your choice filling

Appetizers

Empanadas
$2.50

Extra crispy and buttery dough filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese.

Tequeños
$3.00
Platano Relleno
$10.00

Sweet Plantain baked and filled pulled chicken drizzled with crema, bean puree, and special sauce

Tostones Rellenos
$8.50

Stuffed Green Plantain cups with your choice of Roast Pork or pulled chicken drizzled with a special sauce

Tostones & Guacamole
$8.99

Fried Green Plantains with Guacamole

Calamares Fritos
$9.99

Fried Calamari

Entrees

All Entrees come with Rice & Beans, Maduros, and salad
Tilapia Guisada o Frita
$12.00

Tilapia Stew or Fried

Chicharron de Pollo
$10.00

Fried Chicken Chunks

Carne Guisada
$16.00

Beef Stew

Rabo
$18.00

Oxtail Stew

Chivo
$15.00

Goat Stew

Pollo Guisado
$11.00

Chicken Stew

Pernil
$14.00

Roast Pork

Chuleta Frita
$11.00

Fried Pork Chop

¼ o mitad de Pollo Rostizado
$11.00

1⁄4 or Half of Rotisserie Chicken

Berejena Guisada
$10.00
Pollo en Crema
$11.00

Rice

Arroz Blanco
$5.00+

White Rice

Arroz con Maiz
$5.00+

White Rice with Corn

Moro de Guandules
$5.00+

Rice with Pigeon Peas

Moro de Guandules con Coco
$5.00+

Rice with Pigeon Peas & coconut milk

Moro de Habichuela Roja
$5.00+

Rice with Red Beans

Moro de Habichuela Negra
$5.00+

Rice with Black Beans

Mofongo

Mofongo
$10.00

Stuffed Mashed Plantains with your choice of stuffing (Roast Pork/Cheese/Chicken/Shrimp)

House Specials

Churrasco con Pimiento
$18.00

Skirt Steak with Peppers

Pollo en Crema
$12.00

Chicken in Heavy Whipping Cream with Red Peppers

Pescado Frito
$18.00

Fried Fish

Camarones al Ajo
$15.00

Garlic Shrimp

Pica Longa – 2PP / 4PP / 6 PP
$16.00

Dominican Meat Mix (choice of 3 meats and 1 side)

Family Combo

Family Combo
$24.99

Family Combos (1 Meat/Rice and Beans/Salad/2L Soda)

Sides

Arroz Blanco
$5.00+

White Rice

Avocado Picado
$5.00

Avocado Halves

Ensalada de Papa
$6.00+

Potatoe Salad

Ensalada Verde
$5.00+

Green Salad

Habichuelas
$3.00+

Beans

Moro del Dia
$5.00+

Moro of the Day

Platano Maduros
$3.00+

Sweet Plantains

Tostones
$5.00+

Fried Plantains

Yucca
$4.00+

Boiled Cassava

Yucca Frita
$5.00+

Cassava Fries

Yucca Fries
$5.00+

Drinks

Cafe
$1.75+

Coffee

Chocolate Dominicano
$1.75+

Dominican Hot Chocolate

Avena
$2.00+

Oatmeal

Jugos Naturales
$4.50

Natural Juices (Lemon/Tamarind/Passion Fuit)

Morir Sonando
$5.00
Bottled Water
$1.25

Bottled Water

Soda Can 12oz
$1.50

Soda

Tea of the day
$1.50+
Arizona Lemon
$1.25
Diet Pepsi
$3.50
Bottle of Soda 16.9 oz
$1.89

Soda

Dessert

Flan
$4.00

Egg Custard

Tres Leches
$4.00

3 Milk Cake

Arroz con Leche
$3.00

Rice Pudding

Lunch Menu

Carne Guisada
$12.50
Chivo
$12.50
Pernil
$12.00
Pollo al Horno
$10.00
Pollo Guisado
$10.00
Rabo
$14.50
Berenjena Guisada
$8.00
Apollo en Crema
$9.50

John Jay Special

Pernil
$8.99

Roast Pork

Pollo Guisado
$6.99

Chicken Stew

Pollo al Horno
$6.99

Baked Chicken

Chivo
$10.00

Goat Stew

Rabo
$10.00

Oxtail Stew

Carne Guisada
$7.99

Beef Stew

2 Empanada Special
$5.00
Pollo en Crema
$6.99