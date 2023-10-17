El Dominicano Restaurant 2003 New York 52
Dominicano
Breakfast
Appetizers
Empanadas
$2.50
Extra crispy and buttery dough filled with your choice of chicken, beef, or cheese.
Tequeños
$3.00
Platano Relleno
$10.00
Sweet Plantain baked and filled pulled chicken drizzled with crema, bean puree, and special sauce
Tostones Rellenos
$8.50
Stuffed Green Plantain cups with your choice of Roast Pork or pulled chicken drizzled with a special sauce
Tostones & Guacamole
$8.99
Fried Green Plantains with Guacamole
Calamares Fritos
$9.99
Fried Calamari
Entrees
All Entrees come with Rice & Beans, Maduros, and salad
Tilapia Guisada o Frita
$12.00
Tilapia Stew or Fried
Chicharron de Pollo
$10.00
Fried Chicken Chunks
Carne Guisada
$16.00
Beef Stew
Rabo
$18.00
Oxtail Stew
Chivo
$15.00
Goat Stew
Pollo Guisado
$11.00
Chicken Stew
Pernil
$14.00
Roast Pork
Chuleta Frita
$11.00
Fried Pork Chop
¼ o mitad de Pollo Rostizado
$11.00
1⁄4 or Half of Rotisserie Chicken
Berejena Guisada
$10.00
Pollo en Crema
$11.00
Rice
Mofongo
House Specials
Sides
Arroz Blanco
$5.00+
White Rice
Avocado Picado
$5.00
Avocado Halves
Ensalada de Papa
$6.00+
Potatoe Salad
Ensalada Verde
$5.00+
Green Salad
Habichuelas
$3.00+
Beans
Moro del Dia
$5.00+
Moro of the Day
Platano Maduros
$3.00+
Sweet Plantains
Tostones
$5.00+
Fried Plantains
Yucca
$4.00+
Boiled Cassava
Yucca Frita
$5.00+
Cassava Fries
Yucca Fries
$5.00+
Drinks
Cafe
$1.75+
Coffee
Chocolate Dominicano
$1.75+
Dominican Hot Chocolate
Avena
$2.00+
Oatmeal
Jugos Naturales
$4.50
Natural Juices (Lemon/Tamarind/Passion Fuit)
Morir Sonando
$5.00
Bottled Water
$1.25
Bottled Water
Soda Can 12oz
$1.50
Soda
Tea of the day
$1.50+
Arizona Lemon
$1.25
Diet Pepsi
$3.50
Bottle of Soda 16.9 oz
$1.89
Soda
El Dominicano Restaurant Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 600-9201
Closed • Opens Thursday at 8AM