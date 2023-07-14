Retrograde Coffee - Dickerson
Food Menu
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel
Sausage, Egg and Cheese
A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel
Green Peppers, Red Onions, Egg and Cream Cheese
A different take on the breakfast sandwich. Served on a housemade sourdough bagel.
Egg and Cheese
A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel
The Selena
Ham, Egg, Avo, Cheddar, and Chili-Cumin Mayo
The Chosen One
A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel
Be-Hive Vegan Sausage
Avocado Toast
On a toasted baguette
Bagel
Housemade Sourdough Bagel
Chips
Sandwich
Pastry
Black & Tan Brownie
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Cookie
Made by Hi-Fi cookies in East Nashville
Day Old Cookie
Made by Hi-Fi cookies in East Nashville
Butter Croissant
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Chocolate Croissant
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Almond Croissant
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Seasonal Sweet Gallette
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Seasonal Savory Gallette
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Blueberry Muffin
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Seasonal Muffin
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Pecan Bar
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Scone
Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville
Drinks Menu
Specialty Drinks
Espresso Drinks
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water
Cappuccino 6oz
Espresso with steamed and frothed milk
Cortado 4.5oz
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Espresso
House roasted espesso
Espresso & Tonic
Espresso served with a shot of tonic water
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, various sizes, hot or iced.
Macchiato
Espresso with a touch of milk.
Hot Drinks
Cafe Au Lait
Coffee with Steamed Milk
Chai Latte
Chai served hot or cold.
Dirty Chai
Chai with espresso served hot or cold.
Drip Coffee
House Roasted, fresh brewed.
To-Go Carafe
House Roasted, fresh brewed.
Hot Chocolate
House made chocolate syrup
Steamer Small
Steamed milk
Cold Drinks
Iced Coffee
House made flash brew, chilled instantly out of the brewer
Milk
Water
Brewdog Grapefruit IPA -NA
Cheerwine
Flash Brew
Flash Brew 4 Pack
Juarritos Grapefruit
Juarritos Tamarind
Liquid Death Severed Lime
Liquid Death Sparkling
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Natalie's OJ
Tea
Milky oolong
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.
High Garden Breakfast Blend
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.
Jasmine
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.
Ancient Orchard
Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.