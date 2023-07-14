Popular Items

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk, various sizes, hot or iced.

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

House made flash brew, chilled instantly out of the brewer

Bagel

$4.00

Housemade Sourdough Bagel

Food Menu

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$8.00

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

Green Peppers, Red Onions, Egg and Cream Cheese

$7.00

A different take on the breakfast sandwich. Served on a housemade sourdough bagel.

Egg and Cheese

$6.50

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

The Selena

$9.00

Ham, Egg, Avo, Cheddar, and Chili-Cumin Mayo

The Chosen One

$11.00

A classic breakfast sandwich served on housemade sourdough bagel

Be-Hive Vegan Sausage

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

On a toasted baguette

Bagel

$4.00

Housemade Sourdough Bagel

Chips

$1.50

Sandwich

The Underdog

$8.50

Hummus, Avo Spread and Sprouts

The Conqueror

$8.00

Curried chicken salad on your choice of bread

RC Wheeler

$11.00

The Chosen One

$11.00

Everything bagel with a schmear, smoked salmon and dill

Avocado Toast

$10.00

On a toasted baguette

Pastry

Black & Tan Brownie

$3.50

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Cookie

$3.50

Made by Hi-Fi cookies in East Nashville

Day Old Cookie

$1.00

Made by Hi-Fi cookies in East Nashville

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Seasonal Sweet Gallette

$4.75Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Seasonal Savory Gallette

$4.75Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Seasonal Muffin

$3.75

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Pecan Bar

$3.75

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Prepared daily by Dozen Bakery in Nashville

Wholesale

Rested Espresso 1 Gallon

$90.00

Rested Espresso 1/2 Gallon

$45.00

Drinks Menu

Specialty Drinks

Cheerwine Espresso Soda

$6.00

Espresso Old Fashioned

$4.00

Honey Lavender 12oz

$5.75

Honey Lavender 16 oz Iced

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.10+

Shagbark Latte

$5.10+

Western Cape

$5.20

Rasberry Beret

$5.00

Pixie Punch

$3.50

Kronos

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso diluted with hot water

Cappuccino 6oz

$4.10

Espresso with steamed and frothed milk

Cortado 4.5oz

$4.10

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

$3.50

House roasted espesso

Espresso & Tonic

$6.00

Espresso served with a shot of tonic water

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk, various sizes, hot or iced.

Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso with a touch of milk.

Hot Drinks

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Chai served hot or cold.

Dirty Chai

$5.25+

Chai with espresso served hot or cold.

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

House Roasted, fresh brewed.

To-Go Carafe

$31.20

House Roasted, fresh brewed.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

House made chocolate syrup

Steamer Small

$3.50+

Steamed milk

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

House made flash brew, chilled instantly out of the brewer

Milk

$1.50

Water

Brewdog Grapefruit IPA -NA

$6.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Flash Brew

$4.50

Flash Brew 4 Pack

$16.00

Juarritos Grapefruit

$2.75

Juarritos Tamarind

$2.75

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$2.80

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.80

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Natalie's OJ

$5.50

Tea

Milky oolong

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

High Garden Breakfast Blend

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

Jasmine

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

Ancient Orchard

$3.75

Our hand blended teas are sourced from High Garden Tea locally and include a breakfast blend, jasmine, citrus hibiscus, milky oolong and rotating seasonal varieties.

Wine

Love & Exile White Blend Glass

$9.00

Love & Exile Red Blend Glass

$9.00

Love & Exile Rose Blend Glass

$9.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Beer

Brightwood - Rosewood Cider Bottle

$7.00

East Nashville Beer Works Espresso Sipper Can

$8.00

Brightwood - Down the Way Cider - Draft

$7.00

ENBW Retrograde Cream Ale - Draft

$5.00

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb PIlsner - Draft

$5.00

Urban Chestnut O Katz - Draft

$6.00

Orpheus Birds of Fire - Draft

$6.00

Dank Dust - Draft

$6.00

Pour Over

El Faldon Gesha

$7.00

Single origin coffees, brewed to order

Cerro San Luis - Costa Rica

$6.00

Single origin coffees, brewed to order

Retail

Retail

MW Candle

$24.00

Retrograde Candle

$24.00

MW Candle (Agent Pricing) **Must Show Card**

$16.00

Dickerson Map Hoodie

$60.00

High Garden Tea 2oz

$16.00

Green Ceramic Retro Mug

$20.00

T-shirt

$18.00

iPhone Holder

$25.00

Embrodered Ball Cap

$26.00

Hoodies

$38.00

Pin

$5.00

Army Sage Beanie

$24.00

MiiR Tumbler 12oz

$28.00

MiiR Tumbler 16oz

$35.00

Key Chain/Bottle Opener

$8.00

Skull Branded Sweat Shirt

$38.00

Sticker

$3.00

Snake Logo Tee

$26.00

Retail Coffee

Synastry

$17.00

Decaf

$20.00

Kirinyaga AA

$23.00

Cerros San Luis

$23.00

El Faldon Gesha

$27.00