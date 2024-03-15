Reu and Friends
Reu and Friends
Salads
- Grilled Chicken on Mixed Greens$11.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken breast served on mixed salad greens, olives, tomato garnished with almonds and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.50
Romaine lettuce topped with marinated grilled chicken breast, country croutons, and parmesan cheese served with creamy caesar dressing.
Breakfast
Cold Sandwiches
- Tuna Delight$9.99
Homemade White Albacore tuna salad with lettuce, tomato, signature ranch dressing, and a mixture of salad veggies on a Kaiser roll.
- Turkey Club$10.99
All-natural Turkey breast with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on a Kaiser roll.
- Italian Coldcut$11.99
A combination of Italian Ham, Genoa salami, Mortadella, and provolone cheese with lettuce and tomato on a French baguette. Italian dressing, mayonnaise, sliced onion, and hot peppers on request.
Hot Sandwiches
- Steak & Cheese$11.95
Thinly sliced USDA choice Philly steak, grilled onions, and fresh green peppers, melted provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on a French baguette.
- Patty Melt$10.95
Fresh Turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted provolone cheese with Russian dressing served on a French baguette.
- Chicken Cheese Steak$10.95
Thinly sliced all-natural chicken sauteed with onions and finished with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, and mayonnaise on a French baguette.
- Rueban$11.95
Hot first-cut corned beef with sauerkraut melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on toasted New York rye bread.