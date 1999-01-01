Rooftop Food

Sharables

Caribbean Shrimp

$21.00

Bruleed Brie

$18.00

Jerk Wings

$18.00

Hummus

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Side Extra Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$13.00

Handhelds

Lobster Roll

$38.00

Rooftop Cheeseburger

$21.00

Impossible Burger

$23.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Nachos

$16.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Baby Kale, Jammy Egg, Sourdough, Parmesan crisp, classic dressing

Summer Greens

$15.00

Pizza

Classic Cheese

$19.00

Revolutionary

$24.00

Pualie's Pie

$24.00

Dessert

Lemon Cheesecake

$10.00

Fudge Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Holiday

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Cupcake

$10.00

Rooftop Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$14.00

Absolut Elyx

$15.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Chopin

$1,600.00

Double Cross

$12.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Grey Goose Citron

$16.00

Grey Goode Orange

$16.00

Grey Goose VX

$23.00

Grey Goose Pear

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Stoli Van

$15.00

Stoli Ras

$14.00

Svedka

$13.00

Tito's

$14.00

Belvedere Peach

$15.00

Belvedere Organics

$15.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Botanist

$15.00

Empress

$14.00

Farmers

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

888 Hurricane

$14.00

Bacardi 10

$16.00

Bacardi 4

$15.00

Bacardi 8

$15.00

Bacardi Silver

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Chai Rum

$16.00

Diplimatico

$16.00

Goslings

$14.00

Lawleys

$12.00

Malibu

$14.00

Mt Gay

$12.00

Privateer Amber

$14.00

Privateer Navy

$15.00

Privateer Silver

$14.00

Rum Cooperative

$14.00

Santa Teresea

$15.00

Tequila

Casa Amigos Añejo

$24.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$20.00

Casa Blanco

$17.00

Casa Noble

$15.00

Cincoro Anejo

$22.00

Cincoro Blanco

$16.00

Cincoro Repo

$18.00

Clase Azul Repo

$44.00

Codijo Rosa

$14.00

Don 1942

$45.00

Don Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Añejo

$22.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

El Jimador

$14.00

Espolon

$15.00

Ghost

$14.00

Patro Repo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$16.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$16.00

Vida Mezcal

$15.00

Dos Hombres

$15.00

Forteleza Blanco

$18.00

Spicy Don Julio

$17.00Out of stock

La Gritona

$16.00

Whiskey of the World

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Balvenie 14

$20.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Dalmore 15

$23.00

Dalmore 18

$36.00

Dewar's 12

$13.00

Dewar's 18

$24.00

Dewar's White

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

Jameson

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$22.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$48.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Suntory

$16.00

Rye / Bourbon

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Booker's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$22.00

Hennesy VS

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jm Beam

$14.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Little Book

$30.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 15

$28.00

Macallan 18

$48.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Mitcher's 10

$36.00

Mitchter's Bourbon

$15.00

Old Forester

$16.00

Redemption Bourbon

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$14.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Sazarec Rye

$14.00

Whistle Pig 10

$22.00

Whistle Pig 003

$25.00

Whistle Pig 15

$80.00

Whistle Pig 18

$135.00

Woodford

$16.00

Piggyback

$18.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$23.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$23.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Bols Blue Curacao

$7.00

Peach Schnappe

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Creme Violette

$12.00

Grand Marnier Quinte

$250.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Grappa

$12.00

Jaegermeister

$14.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

M&R Dry

$12.00

M&R Sweet

$12.00

St Germain

$13.00

Triple Sec

$12.00

Rooftop Cocktails

Cocktails

*** Free-Sprirt

$16.00

A La Louisiane

$17.00

Bomboleo

$17.00

Like A Virgin

$17.00

Loving Cup

$17.00

Pitcher Red

$60.00

Pitcher Rose

$60.00

Red Sangria

$16.00

Revere Sbagliato

$16.00

Rose Sangria

$16.00

Tarzan Boy

$17.00

The Pretender

$17.00

Aperol Sprtiz

$15.00

Chispa

$17.00

Libertad

$17.00

Strawberry Blonde

$17.00

Red Stilleto

$17.00

Rooftop Beer

Beer

*** Draft

$11.00

Athletic

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Could Candy

$11.00

Highnoon

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Main Lunch

$11.00

Modelo

$8.00

Sam Lager

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Strongbow Cider

$8.00

Rooftop Wine by the Glass

Red Wine by the Glass

J Pinot Noir - Glass

$15.00

Decoy Cabernet - Glass

$16.00

White Wine by the Glass

Chalk Hill Chardonnay - Glass

$15.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$15.00

Borghi PG

$14.00

AIX Rose - Glass

$15.00

Champagne by the Glass

Capsaldo Prosecco - Glass

$14.00

Gloria Ferrer - Glass

$17.00

N/A Prosecco

$16.00

Rooftop Wine by the Bottle

Red Wine by the Bottle

J Pinot Noir - Bottle

$58.00

Decoy Cabernet - Bottle

$62.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Chalk Hill Chardonnay - Bottle

$58.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$58.00

Borghi PG - Bottle

$56.00

AIX Rose - Bottle

$58.00

Rose by the Bottle

AIX Rose - Bottle

$58.00

Champagne by the Bottle

Capsaldo Prosecco - Bottle

$65.00

Veuve Yellow Label - Bottle

$185.00

Veuve Rose - Bottle

$19,500.00

Moet Rose

$195.00

Gloria Ferrer Rose - Bottle

$80.00

Santa Marina

$60.00

Rooftop NA Bev

NA Bev

Pepsi

$6.00

Diet Pepsi

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Tonic

$6.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sm Sparkling

$6.00

Lrg Sparkling

$12.00

Lrg Still

$12.00

Sm Still

$6.00

Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Cabana Fees

Booking Fee

Cabana $50

$50.00

Cabana $100

$100.00

Cabana $175

$175.00

Cabana $300

$300.00

Misc Cabana

$1,502.00