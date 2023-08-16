Welcome! Online Ordering with Toast coming July 15th! Until then, please feel free to browse our menu.
Reviresco Coffee Co.
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Baked Goods
Blueberry Muffin
$5.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$5.00
Morning Glory Muffin
$5.00
Blueberry Muffin
$5.00
Chocolate Chip Scone
$4.25
Cinnamon Bun
$4.50
Bargain Treat
$2.75
Blueberry Scone
$4.25
Crumb Cake
$5.25
Vanilla Donut
$4.50
Chocolate Donut
$4.50
Black & White Cookie
$5.50
Sugar Cookie
$4.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.75
Brownie
$4.50
Smores Brownie
$4.75
GF Blueberry Muffin
$5.50
GF Chocolate Chip Muffin
$5.50
GF Cinnamon Muffin
$5.50
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5.50
GF Black & White Cookie
$5.50
Bargain Treats
$2.75
Prepared & Packaged
Prepared Food
Packaged Coffee
Retail & Art
Retail
Reviresco Coffee Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(804) 918-1012
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6:30AM