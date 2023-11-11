Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop 5 East 8th Street
- Augusta Buckners$389.99Out of stock
13 year Size: 750mL Proof: 141
- Blanton's$49.99
Size: 50mL Proof: 93
- Blantons$199.99
Single Barrel Size: 750mL Proof: 93
- Bobwhite$899.99
1975 Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 80
- Bonded Beam$79.99
1962-72, 9.5yr, Mini Size: 1/10 pt Proof: 100
- Bonded Beam$679.99
1946 Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 100
- Booker's, Baker's, Basil, Knob Creek$224.99
1995 Mini Set Size: 50mL Proof: Varies
- Buffalo Trace$114.99Out of stock
Size: 1.75 Ltr Proof: 90
- Buffalo Trace$59.99Out of stock
Size: 750mL Proof: 90
- Bull Run$74.99
2022 Pinot Noir Finished, Batch APF 81 Size: 750mL Proof: 122.96
- C&G Chapman & Gore$69.99
1961, 6yr Mini Size: 1/10 pt Proof: 93
- C&G Chapman & Gore$449.99
1981 Size: 500mL Proof: 93
- Calvert Extra$24.99
1986, Blended Size: 375mL Proof: 80
- Captain Harris$999.99
1978 Size: 4/5 Qts Proof: 86
- Castle & Key$139.99
Batch 2 Size: 750mL Proof: 99
- Colonel Lee$159.99Out of stock
1983 Size: 200mL Proof: 80
- Conrad's Laural Springs$159.99Out of stock
1976 Size: 1/2 pt Proof: 80
- Crab Orchard$199.99
1980, Blended Whiskey Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- E.H. Taylor$179.99
2020, 100 proof, w/Tube
- Eagle Rare$109.99
Size: 750mL Proof: 90
- Evan Williams$89.99
2000s, "1738 Small Batch," 86 proof
- Fortuna$89.99
2022 Size: 750mL Proof: 102
- Haller's 89$669.99
1951 Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Henry McKenna$134.99
10yr Single Barrel Size: 750mL Proof: 100
- Independencia$89.99
1940s-60s Size: 1/10 pt Proof:
- Jim Beam$19.99
1970s/80s, "It's a Girl" Minis
- Jim Beam$189.99
2001, Indianapolis Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- John L$99.99
1930s/40s Size: 1/10 pt Proof:
- Kentucky Corn$249.99Out of stock
1965 Size: 1/2 pt Proof: 100
- Maker's Mark$199.99
Kentucky Democrat
- O. B. R.$149.99
1981 Size: 200mL Proof: 80
- O. K. I.$79.99
6yr Size: 750mL Proof: 124
- Old Bones Bourbon$439.99
2017, 11yr Size: 750mL Proof: 106.8
- Old Crow$419.99
1983 Size: 500mL Proof: 80
- Old Crow$579.99
1981 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Old Grandad$319.99Out of stock
1980 Size: 200mL Proof: 86
- Old Grandad$119.99
1982 Size: 50mL Proof: 114
- Old McBrayer BiB$159.99
2021 Edition Size: 750mL Proof: 100
- Old Wilmore$899.99
1950, 4 year Size: 4/5 Qts Proof: 90
- PM Deluxe$269.99
1959, Blended Whiskey Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Ralph's$599.99
1979, 6yr Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- RD1 Small Batch$49.99
2022 Size: 750mL Proof: 98
- RD1 Small Batch$59.99
2022, French Oak Finished Size: 750mL Proof: 101
- RY3 Light Whiskey$109.99
Cask Strength, 14yr, Blaze Store Pick Size: 750mL Proof: 127.4
- S. S. Pierce$799.99
1971, Red Label Size: 4/5 Qts Proof: 86
- Sam Clay$799.99
1981, 8 year Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Seagram's$114.99
1927, Ancient Bottle Size: 1/10 pt Proof:
- Sunny Brook$239.99
1974, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- The Old Jett Brothers$189.99
Finished in French Chateau Rieussec Sauternes Barrels 14 Months Size: 750mL Proof: 114.4
- The Small Batch Collection$1,249.99
2005-2006 Bookers, Bakers, Basil Haydens, Knob Creek Size: 750mL Proof: Varies
- Thedford$79.99
2022
- W. L. Weller$69.99
Special Reserve Size: 750mL Proof: 90
- Weller Antique 107$579.99
2018, Gallenstein Store Pick
- Willet$74.99Out of stock
Pot Still Size: 750mL Proof: 91
- Woodford Double Oak$369.99
2000s, "Round One" Store Pick
- Woodford Reserve$139.99
Frost Brown Todd 2017
- Rebel Yell 1977$799.99
- Maker's Keeneland 70s$69.99
- Jim Beam$199.99
1984, 90 proof, 750mL
- Ezra Brooks$524.99
1977, 15yr, 200mL, 101 proof
- Jim Beam 1976$179.99
- Old Crow 1964$839.99
- Mcbrayer Batch 3$149.99
Rye Whiskey
- A Midwinter Night's Dram$399.99Out of stock
Act 10, Scene 4 Size: 750mL Proof: 98.6
- High West$159.99
2021 Double Rye Size: 750mL Proof: 99
- Nashville Barrel$99.99
Straight Rye Size: 750mL Proof: 111.5
- Nashville Barrel$69.99
Rye, 100 proof, Small Batch
- O. K. I.$74.99
100% Rye, 5 yr Size: 750mL Proof: 115.4
- Old Schenely Rye$99.99
1930-34 Size: 1/10 pt Proof: 100
- Sazerac$79.99
Size: 750mL Proof: 90
Scotch + Irish Whisky
- Ballantine's$129.99
1960s/70s Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Ballantine's$119.99
1980s, Blended w/Box Size: 750mL Proof: 86
- Ballantine's$129.99
1970s, Blended, w/Box Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Bell's$109.99
1980s/90s, Blended Size: 750mL Proof: 86
- Black & White$599.99
1970s Size: 1 Gal Proof: 86.8
- Bushmills$24.99
1972 Size: 1/10 pt Proof: 80
- Chivas Regal$59.99
1970s/80s, Blended, 12yr, w/Box Size: 750mL Proof: 86
- Chivas Regal$179.99
1960s/70s, Blended, 12yr Size: 1/2 Gal Proof: 86
- Chivas Regal$139.99
1980s/90s, Blended, 12yr, w/Swing Stand Size: 1.75 ltr Proof: 86
- Chivas Regal$89.99
1970s, Blended, 12yr Size: 1 Qt Proof: 86
- Chivas Regal$49.99
1980s/90s, Blended, 12yr, w/Box Size: 750mL Proof: 86
- Cutty Sark$149.99
1982, Blended Size: 1.75 ltr Proof: 86
- Cutty Sark$79.99
1970s/80s, Blended Size: 750mL Proof: 86
- Desmond & Duff$64.99
1960s/70s, Blended, 12yr Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Glenmorangie$449.99
Single Malt, Sonalta w/Box Size: 750mL Proof: 92
- Haig & Haig$139.99Out of stock
1960s/70s, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Haig & Haig$139.99
1960s/70s, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Harvey's$249.99
1960s, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86.8
- Hedges & Butler Royal$189.99
1960s/70s, Blended w/Box Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- J&B$99.99
1970s, Blended, w/Box Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- J&B$99.99
1960s/70s, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- King George$149.99
1970s, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 80
- Lang's$159.99
1960s/70s, Blended, 8yr Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Old Bushmills$169.99
1970s/80s Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Old Smuggler$99.99
1970s, Blended, 8yr Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- Talisker's$369.99
1990s, Single Malt Size: 750mL Proof: 99.6
- Teacher's$199.99
1960s, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86
- VAT 69$199.99
1960s, Blended Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 86.8
- White Horse$44.99
1990s, Blended Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Macallan 1861 Replica$799.99
Canadian Whisky
- Canadian Club$269.99
1971 Size: 1 Gal Proof: 86.8
- Canadian Club$59.99
1978 Size: 750mL Proof: 86.8
- Canadian Club$59.99
1979 Size: 750mL Proof: 86.8
- Canadian Club$49.99
1980 w/Black Box Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Canadian Club$59.99
1980 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Canadian Club$44.99
2000s Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Canadian Club$119.99
1971 Size: 1/2 Gal, Proof: 86.8
- Canadian Club$64.99
1973 w/Countries Box Size: 750mL Proof: 86.8
- Canadian Masterpiece$159.99
- Crown Royal$174.99
1975 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Crown Royal$249.99
1968 Size: 1 Quart Proof: 80
- Crown Royal$249.99
1968 Size: 1 Quart Proof: 80
- Crown Royal$184.99
1981 Size: 1 ltr Proof: 80
- Seagram's 7$59.99
1977, w/Christmas Box Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Seagram's 7 Crown$59.99
1982 w/box Size: 1 ltr Proof: 80
- Seagram's 7 Crown$69.99
1976 w/Christmas Box Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Seagram's 7 Crown$199.99
1982, 300th Mil Celebration Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Seagram's 7 Crown$54.99
1987 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Seagram's V. O.$49.99
1986 Size: 1 ltr Proof: 80
- Seagram's V. O.$99.99
1974 Size: 1.75 ltrs Proof: 80
- Seagram's V. O.$69.99
1972 Size: 750mL Proof: 86.8
- Seagram's V. O.$59.99
1980, w/Gold Red Box Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Seagram's V. O.$49.99
1983 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Windsor$49.99
1976 Size: 4/5 Qts Proof: 80
- Windsor$39.99
1992 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Windsor Supreme$34.99
1958, w/Red Box Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Crown Royal$169.99
1971, 500mL, 80 proof
OTHER SPIRITS
Liqueurs
- B&B$99.99
1960s/70s, Benedictine Size: 23/32 qt Proof: 86
- Bols$239.99
1940s/50s, Crème de Menthe Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 80
- Bouvet$99.99
1971, Apricot Liqueur Size: 750mL Proof: 42
- Calvert Woodley$24.99
1980s/90s, Amareto Size: 375mL Proof: 42
- Chambord$149.99
1970s/80s Size: 750mL Proof:
- Claristine$149.99
1957 Size: 4/5 Qts Proof: 86
- Clark's Coridal$799.99
pre-pro, Lash's Bitters Co Size: 1 pt 10 oz Proof:
- Crème de Yvette$799.99
pre-pro Size: 1 pt 10 oz Proof:
- Dekuyper$89.99
1963, crème de cacao Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 54
- Dekuyper$29.99
1970s, Crème de Menthe Size: 3/4 Qts Proof: 60
- Dekuyper$19.99
1980s/90s, Peachtree Schnapp's Size: 750mL Proof: 48
- Dekuyper$49.99
2003, Hot Damn Size: 750mL Proof: 100
- Dekuyper$29.99
2004, Hot Damn Size: 750mL Proof: 30
- Dekuyper$49.99
1987, Peachtree Schnapps Size: 1.75 ltr Proof: 48
- Dekuyper$39.99
1984, Amaretto Size: 750mL Proof: 56
- DOM B&B$34.99
1990s, Benedictine Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- DOM B&B$69.99
1977, Benedictine Size: 23/32 qt Proof: 86
- DOM B&B$59.99
1980s/90s, Benedictine Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Dragon$799.99
pre-pro, Imitation Maraschino Size: 1 pt 10 oz Proof:
- E. Isolabella & F. Milano$29.99
Fior D' Alpe Dessert Liqueur Size: 1/10 pt Proof: 92
- Freezemint$149.99
1960s/70s, Crème de Menthe Size: 3/4 Qts Proof: 60
- Galliano$109.99
1960s/70s Size: 23/32 qt Proof: 80
- Galliano$49.99
1990s w/Box Size: 750mL Proof: 70
- Heublein$89.99
1968, Anisette Size: 4/5 Qts Proof: 60
- Hiram Walker$24.99
1993, Crème de Menthe Size: 1 ltr Proof: 60
- Jacquins$164.99
1962, Anisette Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 60
- Jacquins$99.99
1978, Crème de Cacao a La Vanille Size: 4/5 Qts Proof: 50
- L'Heritier Guyot$69.99
1970s/80s, crème de cassis Size: 750mL Proof: 40
- Liquore Roiano$84.99
1960s/70s Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 80
- Liquore Strega$149.99
1960s/70s, w/Box Size: 23/32 qt Proof: 80
- Manischewitz$29.99
1981, Pina Coconetta Size: 750mL Proof: 24
- Marie Brizard$69.99
1960s, Ceme de Cacao A la Vanila Size: 1 pt 7.6 oz Proof: 50
- Marie Brizard$89.99
1960s, Crème de Cacao Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 25
- Marie Brizard$99.99
1964, Crème de Menthe Size: 70cL Proof: 30
- Peter Heering$69.99
1980s, Cherry Liqueur Size: 750mL Proof: 49
- Sabra$69.99
1977, Israle Orange Liqueur Size: 23/32 qt Proof: 52
- Sambuca$249.99
1960s/70s, Centerba Tora Size: 100cL Proof: 42
- Sicillian Gold$99.99
1960s, Manorrema Size: 23/32 qt Proof: 40
- Southern Comfort$59.99
1982 Size: 750mL Proof: 86
- Sun Drops$49.99
1970s/80s Size: 750mL Proof: 40
- Suze$159.99
1960s/70s Size: 100 cL Proof: 36
- Tattoo$69.99
1990s, Lemon Schnapps Size: 750mL Proof: 60
- Trave Classic$54.99
1988, Amaretto Size: 750mL Proof: 54
- Drambuie$54.99
1970s/80s, 80 proof, 750mL
Brandy+Cognac
- Canandonga$34.99
1940s/50s Size: 1/10 pt Proof: 80
- Carlos Pedro Domecq Reserva Especial$119.99
1970s/80s Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 80
- Christain Brother$49.99
1980s/90s Size: 1.75 Ltr Proof: 80
- Crouvasoisier$24.99
1980s Size: 50mL Proof: 80
- Famous Firsts$159.99
1975 Brandy Sauce Size: 4/5 Qt Proof: 24
- Martell Cognac$39.99
1930s/40s Size: 1/10 pt Proof: 80
- Martell Cordon Bleu$224.99
2001 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Red Corner A. Hardy Fine Cognac$89.99
1990s Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Remy Martin$69.99
- Webington Special Brandy$149.99
1970s/80s Size: 1/2 pt, Proof: 80
Gin
- Seagram's$79.99
1979, Extra Dry Gin Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Tanquaray$79.99
1970s/80s Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Bombay Sapphire$64.99
1990s Size: 1 Ltr Proof: 80
- Quintessential$54.99
2000s, London Dry Gin Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Tanquaray$159.99
1960s/70s Size: 1/2 Gal Proof: 80
- Glenmore$89.99
1984, London Dry Gin Size: 1.75 ltr Proof: 80
- Kasser's 51$139.99
1966 Size: 1 Qt Proof: 90
- Hiram Walker$99.99
1967 Size: 1 Qt Proof: 90
- Seagram's Gin$79.99
1976, 86 proof, 4/5Qt
Tequila
- Essential 1800$339.99
2000s, Limited Edition Octopus Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Essential 1800$339.99
2000s, Limited Edition Eagle Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Corazon$149.99
1990s, Reposado Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Arandas$49.99
1991 Size: 750mL Proof: 80
- Pepe Lopez$49.99
2000s Gold Size: 750ml Proof: 80
- Elsa's Margarita$49.99
1990s, Strawberry Size: 1.75 ltr Proof: 42
DECANTERS
George Dickle
Jim Beam
- Jim Beam$169.99
1968 Shell Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1969 Black Hills Mt Rushmoore 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1970 29th Bing Cosby National Pro - AM Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1970 Indianapolis Indiana Blue Triangle 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1970s Army Green Antique Car Decanter 100 month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1970s Submarine Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1971 International Petrolium Exposition 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1971 Jack Rabit Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1971 London Bridge 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1971 Nappa Valley California Golf Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1971 National Association of Jim Beam Bottles & Specialties Club 100 Month
- Jim Beam$169.99
1971 PGA Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$169.99
1971 Western Golf Championship Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1972 Ducks Unlimited 100 Month
- Jim Beam$169.99
1972 Germany Land of Hansel & Gretel Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$169.99
1972 The Bag Piper Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1974 Beam's Grant Locomotive Decanter 150 Month
- Jim Beam$169.99
1974, 86 proof, Car Decanter
- Jim Beam$179.99
1974, 86 proof, Choice Cardinal Decanter
- Jim Beam$179.99
1974, 86 proof, Choice Quail Decanter
- Jim Beam$169.99
1975 Pimlico Preakness Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1975 Queen Mary Beam & Specialties Bottle Club 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1976 Blue Antique Car Decanter 1976 110 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1976 Democrat Donkey Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1976 International Chili Society 100 Month
- Jim Beam$199.99
1976 White & Black Dog Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1976, 80 proof, Choice Ram Decanter
- Jim Beam$179.99
1977 Chicken Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1977 Ducks Unlimited Anniversary 100 Month
- Jim Beam$199.99
1977 Genie Bottle 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1977 Rajan Pretzel Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1977 Stutz Bearcat Decanter 100 month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1977 Yellow Antique Car Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1977, 80 proof, Choice Dog Decanter
- Jim Beam$199.99
1978 Fore-Runner Decanter w/Stand 10 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1978 Model A Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1978, 80 proof, Flower Decanter 135 Month
- Jim Beam$199.99
1979 Circus Wagon Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1979 Coffee Mill Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$189.99
1979 Thomas Edison Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1979, 80 proof, Choice Horse Decanter
- Jim Beam$169.99
1979, Owl Decanter w/ Box
- Jim Beam$199.99
1980 The Beam Pot Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1980 White & Red Antique Car Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1980's Baggage Car Train Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1980s Cabel Car Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1980s Model J. Duesenberg 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1980s Police Car Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$84.99
1980s/90s James Cabouse Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1981 Beam's Passenger Car Train Decanter 150 Month
- Jim Beam$199.99
1981 Bull Decanter
- Jim Beam$149.99
1981 New Jersey Central Cabuse Train Decanter 150 Month
- Jim Beam$149.99
1981 New Jersey Central Cabuse Train Decanter 150 Month w/Box
- Jim Beam$149.99
1982 Beam's Dinning Car Train Decanter 100 Month
- Jim Beam$159.99
1982 Tea Kettle Decanter 150 Month
- Jim Beam$169.99
1982, 80 proof, Pitcher Decanter
- Jim Beam$199.99
1984 Beam's 1978 Corvette Decanter 100 month
- Jim Beam$179.99
1984 Beam's Log Car Train 100 Month
- Jim Beam$199.99
1984 White Corvette 100 Month