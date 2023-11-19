Revive & Co. Bakery and Marketplace Weymouth
Protein & Sports Nutrition
- Daily Nutritional Support, Chocolate / Bag$46.95
The Daily Nutritional Support, Chocolate is a quick and easy way to ensure you're getting your daily dose of vitamins and nutrients. It comes in a convenient bag and has a decadent chocolate flavor to make staying healthy taste great.
- Daily Nutritional Support, Chocolate / Travel Packets$3.35
This is a daily nutritional supplement that comes in chocolate flavor. It's packaged in convenient travel packets, making it easy to take with you on-the-go.
- Daily Nutritional Support, Vanilla / Bag$46.95
This is a bag of Daily Nutritional Support powder in a delicious vanilla flavor. It's great for creating quick and easy meals or drinks that give you all the nutrients your body needs daily.
- Daily Nutritional Support, Vanilla / Travel Packets$3.39
These are handy travel packets of daily nutritional support in a tasty vanilla flavor. Perfect for maintaining your nutrition on-the-go, just add them to your favorite beverage.
- Equi.life Activated B-Complex$29.95
The Activated B-Complex is a dietary supplement intended to enhance general well-being and energy levels. It contains all eight essential B vitamins, each specially activated for optimal absorption and utilization in the body.
- Equi.life Advanced Collagen Support$69.95
The Advanced Collagen Support is a dietary supplement that helps promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. It's packed with vital nutrients that support the body's natural collagen production.
- Equi.life Balanced Zinc$19.95
"Balanced Zinc" is a dietary supplement that can help to augment your daily intake of zinc. This product can be useful to individuals needing to boost their immune system, or assist with wound healing and cell division.
- Equi.life Daily Activated Multi-Vitamin$49.95
- Equi.life Daily Fruit & Vegetable Blend (Capsules)$57.95
The Daily Fruit & Vegetable Blend comes in easy-to-take capsule form. It's a simple and convenient way to make sure you're getting all your essential nutrients from fruits and vegetables every day.
- Equi.life Full Spectrum Magnesium$49.95
Full Spectrum Magnesium is a dietary supplement designed to support your overall health. It aids in maintaining normal muscle and nerve function, supports a healthy immune system, and keeps bones strong.
- Equi.life Full Spectrum Vitamin C$29.95
This Full Spectrum Vitamin C supplement is perfect for boosting your daily vitamin intake. It offers a full range of essential nutrients that support immune health and overall well-being.
- Equi.life Omega-3 Support (Softgels)$49.95
Omega-3 Support is a dietary supplement encapsulated in easy-to-swallow softgels. They're designed to promote heart health and support brain function.
- Equi.life Whole Food Bars, Chocolate Brownie Indulgence$3.50
These Whole Food Bars in Chocolate Brownie Indulgence are a great snack for when you're on the go. They're packed with nutritional benefits and have a rich, chocolaty flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth.
- Equi.life Whole Food Bars, Cinnamon Apple Crisp$3.50
These Whole Food Bars, with a Cinnamon Apple Crisp flavor, are a nutritious option for a quick snack or meal replacement. They're packed with wholesome ingredients and have a delightful apple cinnamon taste that's great for when you're on the go.
- Equi.life Zelderberry™ Immuno Lozenges$39.95
- Equil.life Shaker Bottle$19.95
- Kid's Vitamin D3 (Liquid)$22.95
The Kid's Vitamin D3 is a liquid supplement designed to help support your child's bone health and immune system. Being in liquid form, it's easy for kids to take and can simply be added to their juice or water.
- Orgain Organic Protein Plant Based Powder Vanilla Bean 2.03 Lbs$37.99
- Organic Plant Based Protein Powder Creamy Chocolate Fudge 2.03 Lbs by Orgain$37.99
The Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder is a healthy option for those looking to supplement their diet, with a rich creamy chocolate fudge flavor. Coming in a 2.03 lbs container, it's a great source of plant-based protein.
- The Rain Barrel Effect (Book)$14.95
- Vegan Vitamin D3 (Capsules)$29.95
If you're looking for a plant-based source of Vitamin D, these vegan Vitamin D3 capsules are a great pick. Easy to incorporate into your daily routine, they can help you meet your Vitamin D needs.
Grocery
Baking
- King Arthur Flour, All Purpose Unbleached Flour$4.15
King Arthur Flour All-Purpose Unbleached Flour is a versatile premium flour milled from 100% American wheat. Our flour is completely kosher and non-GMO. Additionally, our flour is never bromated and contains no preservatives. The King Arthur Flour Company has been baking with joy since 1970. We love what we do, and it shows through our products. Included is one 2 lb. bag of King Arthur Flour All-Purpose Unbleached Flour.
- King Arthur Flour, Almond Flour Gluten Free$16.09
Roland Garden Vegetable Quinoa is a quick, satisfying, and easily prepared meal for the health-conscious individual. With 40 or more grams of whole grains per serving, our quinoa is both a nutritious meal and a delectable treat for anyone. Included is one 5.46 oz. package of Roland Garden Vegetable Quinoa.
- King Arthur Flour, Gluten Free Pancake Mix$6.99
King Arthur Flour Easy to Prepare Pancake Mix is our quick and easy solution to better mornings. Our pancake mix is completely kosher, certified gluten free, and an excellent source of whole grains. Additionally, our pancake mix is completely non-GMO. The King Arthur Flour Company has been baking with joy since 1970. We love what we do, and it shows through our products. Included is one 15 oz. bag of King Arthur Flour Easy to Prepare Pancake Mix.
- King Arthur Flour, Measure For Measure Gluten Free Flour$15.29
Non-dairy. Certified gluten-free. Certified Gluten-Free by GFCO. Whole grain 12 g or more per serving. 50% or more of the grain is whole grain. Wholegrainscouncil.org. Fortified with: iron; calcium; Vitamin B. Non-GMO Project Verified nongmoproject.org. Learn more at /GMO. Gluten-free baking made easy. 1:1 substitute for wheat flour. Baker's hotline. We're here to help. Call or chat online with our friendly, experienced bakers. More Gluten-Free Baking Tips: for recipes calling for gluten-free flour, or a gluten-free flour blend, try our gluten-free all-purpose flour; looking for a perfect sandwich loaf? Try our gluten-free bread + pizza mix.
- Stonewall Kitchen, Pancake/Waffle Mix$9.59
Beverage
- Zevia, Soda Zero Calorie Cola 6 Pack$8.59
Zevia Cola Soda, in its 12 fl. oz. can, is a zero-calorie carbonated beverage. You'll find it has no sugar, no artificial sweeteners and no artificial flavors. Zevia Soda ingredients include carbonated water, stevia leaf extract, natural flavors and caffeine. The drink is kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO.
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water Glass Bergamo Italy 1L$3.79
San Pellegrino is a refreshing and crisp sparkling mineral water, sourced and bottled in Bergamo, Italy. Each bottle contains 1 liter of high-quality water, perfect for quenching your thirst or for pairing with a fine meal.
- (12 Pack) LIFEWTR Premium Purified Bottled Water PH Balanced with Electrolytes for Taste 700mL Flip Top Bottles (Packaging May Vary)$20.00
This is a 12-pack of LIFEWTR premium purified bottled waters, each containing 700mL and designed with convenient flip-top lids. The water is pH balanced and enhanced with electrolytes for improved taste.
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water - 16.9 Fl Oz$1.89
San Pellegrino is a premium, sparkling natural mineral water. Each bottle contains 16.9 fluid ounces of this crisp and refreshing drink.