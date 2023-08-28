Rian’s Seafood Grill 700 Durham Ste 200
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Soups
Salads
Oysters
Mains
Fettucine Pasta (Shrimp)
$24.00
Creamy Fettucine Pasta tossed with shrimp
Fettucine Pasta (Chicken)
$22.00
Creamy Fettucine Pasta tossed with chicken
Veggie Pasta
$22.00
Creamy Fettucine Pasta with broccoli, zucchini, squash, asparagus, mushroom, tomato
Fish & Grits
$24.00
Cheese Grits in our famous Creole cream sauce, Blackened Red Fish
Grilled Breast of Chicken
$24.00
Mac & Cheese, Sauteed Spinach
Shrimp & Grits
$24.00
Award winner! Cheese Grits in our famous Creole Cream Sauce, Grilled Gulf Shrimp
Fried Shrimp & Fries (10)
$22.00
Gulf Shrimp, butterflied and fries
Mardi Gras Stuffed Potato
$22.00
Fried Red Fish & Fries
$20.00Out of stock
Cajun Crunch Wings (6) & Fries
$18.00Out of stock
Sides
Desserts
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Rian’s Seafood Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(281) 846-6950
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM