Ribeyes Steakhouse Nashville
Food Menu
Appetizer
Rib Eye
6 oz Rib Eye
$26.99
8 oz Rib Eye
$28.99
10 oz Rib Eye
$33.99
12 oz Rib Eye
$36.99
14 oz Rib Eye
$39.99
16 oz Rib Eye
$42.99
18 oz Rib Eye
$44.99
20 oz Rib Eye
$49.99
20 oz Rib Eye For Two #1
$59.98
20 oz Rib Eye For Two #2
Beef and Sea Combo
$38.99
Surf and Turf
$27.99
Spilt Plate Charge
$14.99
Free Skewer of Shrimp-Thurs
$7.00
Chicken & Chops
Seafood
One Skewer of Shrimp-Smaller Portion
$9.99
Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp
$16.99
Grilled Ahi Tuna
$18.99
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
$19.99
One Skewer of Scallops
$19.99
Two Skewers of Grilled Scallops
$34.95
Shrimp and Scallops
$28.99
A La Carte Salmon
$12.00
A La Carte Tuna
$12.00
A La Carte Shrimp
$7.00
A La Carte Scallops
$7.00
Seafood Platter
$34.95
Fried Seafood
A La Carte
Sandwiches
Kids Meals
Dessert
Specials
Bar Menu
Beer
Draft Blue Moon
$6.00+
Draft Bud Light
$4.00+
Draft Red Oak
$6.00+
Helles Hummingbird
$6.00+
Red Bird
$6.00+
Blue Moon Light Sky
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Red Apple Ale
$5.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Prem.
$5.00
Mich. Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Modelo Negro
$5.00
Natural Light
$4.00
O'Douls
$4.00
Yuengling
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Lunch Menu
Fried Seafood
Burgers & Sandwiches
Al La Carte
Party
Ribeyes Steakhouse Nashville Location and Ordering Hours
(252) 462-2356
Open now • Closes at 2PM