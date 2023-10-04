Food Menu

N/A Beverage

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

No Beverage

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Appetizer

Rare Tuna App

$15.00

Skewer of Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

5 Wings

$9.95

10 Wings

$15.95

Bacon Cheese Fries

$13.98

1 LB Fried Shrimp/Cocktail Sauce

$12.99

Sampler Platter-6 Wings, Ba. Ch Fries, Shimp

$21.99

Potato Skins

$7.00

Rib Eye

6 oz Rib Eye

$26.99

8 oz Rib Eye

$28.99

10 oz Rib Eye

$33.99

12 oz Rib Eye

$36.99

14 oz Rib Eye

$39.99

16 oz Rib Eye

$42.99

18 oz Rib Eye

$44.99

20 oz Rib Eye

$49.99

20 oz Rib Eye For Two #1

$59.98

20 oz Rib Eye For Two #2

Beef and Sea Combo

$38.99

Surf and Turf

$27.99

Spilt Plate Charge

$14.99

Free Skewer of Shrimp-Thurs

$7.00

Filet

4 oz Filet Mignon

$28.95

8 oz Filet Mignon

$44.95

Chicken & Chops

Grilled Chicken Breast (Double)

$15.99

Grilled Pork Chops (Two)

$15.99

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.99

Single Grilled Pork Chop

$8.99

A La Carte Chicken

$7.00

A La Carte Pork Chop

$7.00

Seafood

One Skewer of Shrimp-Smaller Portion

$9.99

Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$18.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$19.99

One Skewer of Scallops

$19.99

Two Skewers of Grilled Scallops

$34.95

Shrimp and Scallops

$28.99

A La Carte Salmon

$12.00

A La Carte Tuna

$12.00

A La Carte Shrimp

$7.00

A La Carte Scallops

$7.00

Seafood Platter

$34.95

Fried Seafood

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.88

Large Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.99

10 Select Fried Oysters

$17.96

Large Fried Oysters Plate (20)

$26.97

Fried Flounder ( Pc.)

$13.88

A La Carte

Salad Bar

$11.99

Salad Bar with Baked Potato

$15.99

A LA Carte Potato

$4.79

A LA Carte Sweet Potato

$4.79

A La Carte Broccoli

$4.79

Extra Bread

$0.75

Steak Seasoning

$2.99

Add Oz Ribeye

$3.00

Filet Add Oz

$4.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Wow Cow Cheeseburger

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Porkchop Sandwhich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tea

$2.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Rib Eye -4 oz

$14.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.99

Choc. Chip Milk Cake

$7.99

Coffee Cake/Ice Cream

$7.99

Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Peanut Choc. Cake

$7.99

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$7.99

Free Dessert

Specials

EB 1/2 Chicken Breast

$13.99

EB One Pork Chop

$13.99

EB One Skewer Shrimp

$13.99

EB 4 0z Rib Eye

$19.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Bar Menu

Beer

Draft Blue Moon

$6.00+

Draft Bud Light

$4.00+

Draft Red Oak

$6.00+

Helles Hummingbird

$6.00+

Red Bird

$6.00+

Blue Moon Light Sky

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Red Apple Ale

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Prem.

$5.00

Mich. Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

Natural Light

$4.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Lunch Menu

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken & Chops

Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch

$13.99

Grilled Pork Chop Lunch

$13.99

Rib Eye

Petite Rib Eye Lunch

$18.99

8 oz Rib Eye Lunch

$24.99

10 oz Rib Eye Lunch

$25.99

Fried Seafood

Fried Shirmp Plate Lunch

$11.95

Large Fried Srimp Plate Lunch

$16.99

Large Select Fried Oysters Lunch

$22.95

2 Pc. Flounder Lunch

$11.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Lunch Burger (4oz) Value

$6.95

Old Fash. Cheeseburger (8oz) Lunch

$11.99

Pork Chop Sandwich Lunch

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Salmon Sandwich

$16.99

Rib Eye Sanwich (Lunch)

$16.95

Al La Carte

Pick Two Lunch

$11.99

Lunch Salad

$9.99

Wednesday Special

Wednesday

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$19.99

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$18.99

Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Two Skewers of Grilled Scallops

$34.95

Party

Party A