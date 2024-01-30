RICA AREPA - Armitage
Appetizers
- Rica Mix Sampler$17.00
Cheese sticks, tostones, cachapitas, and arepitas dulces
- Arepitas Sampler$15.00
5 plain mini-arepas with up to 3 choices of fillings: beef, chicken, white cheese, black beans, reina pepiada, gouda cheese
- 4 Tostones Con Queso$11.00
4 fried tostones and cheese
- Tostones Playeros$14.00
Coleslaw salad and cheese
- Tequenos$11.00
5 Venezuelan cheese sticks
- 5 Mini Cachapitas Con Queso$10.50
5 sweet corn pancake with cheese
- Rompe Colchon and Toston$13.00
Refreshing ceviche Venezuelan-style with plantains. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. This item may contain undercooked i
- 5 Mini Arepitas Dulces Fritas Con Queso$12.00
5 sweet fried arepitas and cheese
Main Menu
Parrillas
Main Dishes
- Pabellon Criollo$17.50
Shredded beef, rice, sweet plantains, fried egg, black beans, and cheese
- Pollo a La Plancha$17.00
Grilled chicken with rice, beans, salad, and plantains
- Pechuga De Pollo Empanizada$17.00
Breaded chicken with rice, beans, and plantains
- Pollo en Salsa De Champiñones$17.00
Grilled chicken with mushrooms, rice, and salad
- Lomo Saltado$18.00
This item contains soy sauce. Marinated strips of sirloin with onions, tomatoes, green onion, french fries, and rice
- SANCOCHO - weekend special$15.00
Sides
Cachapas
Brunch Menu
- Rica Arepa Breakfast$17.00
Arepa, cheese, scrambled eggs with onion and tomato, and avocado
- Criollo Brunch$17.00
Arepa, shredded beef, plantains, cheese, and black beans
- Chicago Breakfast$16.50
Your choice of eggs, arepa, Gouda cheese, and bacon
- Rise and Shine$15.00
Arepa, your choice of eggs, ham, and cheese
Kids Menu
- KIDS Tequeños (3)$7.00
3 pieces
- KIDS Mini Chapitas$7.00
3 pieces
- KIDS Sweet Arepitas and Cheese$7.00
3 pieces
- KIDS Grilled Chicken$9.50
Tiritas de pollo a la plancha and 2 adicionales
- KIDS Homemade Nuggets and Fries$9.50
- KIDS Shredded Chicken$9.00
- Arepita Kid$8.00
- Baby Burger$9.00
Beef, cheese, ketchup, potato sticks, and fries
- Baby Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled chicken, cheese, ketchup, potato sticks, and fries
Venezuelan Fast Food
- Hamburguesa$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham, cheese, potato sticks, fried egg, mustard, ketchup and mayo
- Hamburguesa Mixta$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham, cheese, potato sticks fried egg, mustard, ketchup and mayo
- Rica Burger$18.00
Beef, chicken and pork. Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham, cheese, potato sticks fried egg, mustard, ketchup and mayo
- The Bomb Burger and Fries$20.00
Beef, chicken, pork, and chorizo. Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham, cheese, potato sticks fried egg, mustard, ketchup and mayo
Pepitos
- Pepito and Papas Fritas$17.50
Lechuga, tomate, carne de punta trasera, bacon, papitas, queso, maiz, salsas, papitas fritas
- Pepito Mixto and Papas Fritas$18.50
Carne y pollo. Lechuga, tomate, carne de punta trasera, pollo, bacon, queso, papitas, maiz, salsas, papitas fritas
- Pepito Bomba and Papas Fritas$20.00
Lechuga, tomate, carne de punta trasera, pollo, chorizo, bacon, queso, papitas, maiz, salsas, papitas fritas
- 4 Personas Super Pepito Xl and Papas$50.00
Lechuga, tomate, carne de punta trasera, pechuga de pollo, bacon, queso, papitas, maiz, salsas, aguacate, papitas fritas
Zulian Street Food
- Cabimera Sencilla$16.00
Meat, salad, ham, cheese, boiled egg, mustard, ketchup and mayo
- Cabimera Mixta$17.50
Salad, ham, cheese, boiled egg, mustard, ketchup and mayo garlic sauce
- Veggie Cabimera$15.00
Sautéed mushroom and broccoli, lettuce, tomato or coleslaw salad, cheese, boiled egg, mustard, ketchup and garlic, mayo
- Patacon$13.00
Lettuce, ham, cheese, mustard, ketchup and garlic sauce in plantains buns
- Patacon Mixto$16.50
Beef and chicken, lettuce, ham, cheese, mustard, ketchup and garlic sauce in plantains buns
Empanadas Margariteñas
Desserts / Postres
Brunch
Brunch Menu
- Rica Arepa Breakfast$17.00
Arepa, cheese, scrambled eggs with onion and tomato, and avocado
- Criollo Brunch$17.00
Arepa, shredded beef, plantains, cheese, and black beans
- Chicago Breakfast$16.50
Your choice of eggs, arepa, Gouda cheese, and bacon
- Rise and Shine$15.00
Arepa, your choice of eggs, ham, and cheese
Arepas
Favorite Arepas
- Pabellon Arepa$15.00
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, and cheese. Plantains are not 100% free of gluten
- Rica Punta$16.00
Sirloin steak, handmade cheese, tomato, avocado, and guasacaca sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. This item may con
- La Parrillera$16.25
Sirloin steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, handmade cheese, and guac sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. This item may
- Punta Trasera and Queso De Mano$15.00
Sirloin steak, handmade cheese, and guac sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. This item may contain undercooked ingre
- Rica Reina$14.50
Shredded beef, chicken salad, and Gouda cheese
- Rica Arepa$13.50
Shredded beef, shredded chicken, and Gouda cheese
- Sifrina$14.00
Chicken, avocado, and mayo salad
- Tropical$14.00
Shredded beef or chicken, avocado, lettuce, and tomato
- Pelua$14.00
Shredded beef and Gouda cheese
- La Barbie$14.50
Shredded chicken, Gouda cheese, and avocado
- Catira$13.50
Shredded chicken and Gouda cheese
- La Boricua$14.00
Lechon (shredded pork) and Gouda cheese
- Arepa Criolla$17.00
Fried pork, handmade cheese, plantains, avocado.
Veggie or Vegan Arepas
- Veggie Arepa$10.00
Mushroom and cheese
- Vegan$10.00
Sautéed mushroom and broccoli
- Vegan 2$11.50
Black beans, sweet plantains, and avocado. Plantain are not 100% free of gluten
- Perico$10.00
Scrambled eggs, sautéed tomato, and onion
- Caribeña$10.00
Sweet plantains and cheese
- Tropical Vegan$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, and sautéed mushroom
- Patapata$11.00
Black beans, avocado, and cheese
- Domino$10.00
Black beans and cheese
- Queso De Mano and Tajadas$10.25
Handmade Venezuelan cheese and sweet plantains. Plantain are not 100% free of gluten
- viuda$2.50