Ricci's Trattoria | 10110 Green Level Church Road
Dinner
Antipasti
Bruschetta Classico
Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions, olive oil, basil, and a balsamic glaze, served on top of a garlic crostini
Calamari Impanati
Fresh lightly fried calamari, served with marinara
Arancini Di Riso
Homemade rice balls (3), lightly fried and stuffed with seasoned meat and ricotta, served with homemade gravy
Polpette Di Nonna
Grandma’s homemade meatballs (2), served with homemade gravy
Melanzana Rollatini
Breaded and fried eggplant, stuffed with seasoned ricotta, served with homemade gravy and melted mozzarella
Cozze Alla Blanca
Mussels served in a garlic, white wine broth
Cozze Alla Marinara
Mussels served in a fresh marinara sauce
Nodi Di Aglio
Hand-rolled garlic knots with Pecorino Romano & herbs, served with marinara
Insalata
Insalata di Casa
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and black olives
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, freshly shredded Pecorino Romano, homemade Classic Caesar dressing and croutons
Antipasto
Romaine lettuce topped with genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, plum tomatoes, red onion, black olives, and shredded Pecorino Romano
Greek
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and Plum tomatoes
Capricciosa
Mixed greens, fresh pears, sundried cranberries, Gorgonzola and honey glazed walnuts
Side Insalata di Casa
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and black olives
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, freshly shredded Pecorino Romano, homemade Classic Caesar dressing and croutons
Zuppa
Pizza
Pizza Neapolitan / New York Style
18” New York Style thin-crust round pie, with Cheese and Tomato sauce, 8 slices
Pizza Siciliana
Sicilian square pie, with homemade Plum marinara sauce and cheese, 12 Slices
Pizza della Nonna
Thin-crusted square pie, topped with Nonna’s homemade Plum marinara sauce, fresh garlic and basil, 8 slices
Pizza Bianca
18” round pie, with Ricotta and mozzarella, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano and fresh herbs, 8 Slices
Pizza Margherita
18” round pie, with fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara sauce and basil, 8 Slices
Personal Neapolitan
12" Personal NY-style pizza
Personal Bianca
12" Personal white pizza
Personal Margherita
12" Personal margherita pizza
Pizza by the Slice
Calzones & Rolls
Calzone
Calzone with seasoned ricotta, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano. Served with a side of marinara.
Rotolo di Pollo
Lightly fried breaded Chicken cutlets, tossed in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and baked in a hand-rolled dough. Served with a side of marinara.
Rotolo di Salsiccia
Sautéed Sausage, peppers and onions, tossed in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and baked in a hand-rolled dough. Served with a side of marinara.
Rotolo di Melanzane
Lightly fried breaded Eggplant, tossed in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and baked in a hand-rolled dough. Served with a side of marinara.
Cene Classico
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly fried breaded cutlets baked with homemade marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano
Chicken Francese
Egg battered cutlets and sautéed with a white wine lemon butter sauce
Chicken Marsala
Cutlets sautéed with fresh mushrooms, shallots, Marsala wine and demi-glaze sauce
Chicken Piccata
Cutlets sautéed with capers and a white wine lemon butter sauce
Chicken Sorrentino
Cutlets sautéed with prosciutto, eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and sherry wine sauce
Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken thighs with sautéed sausage, potatoes, and pepperoncini in a garlic rosemary white wine sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded and fried Eggplant, served with homemade marinara, Parmigiano and mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded and fried Eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta, served with homemade marinara and melted mozzarella
Pasta
Penne alla Vodka
Penne pasta, pancetta and caramelized onions in a vodka tomato cream sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Rigatoni pasta in a traditional homemade meat sauce
Spaghetti e Polpette
Spaghetti pasta and Nonna’s meatballs (2) served with traditional Sunday gravy
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a traditional Parmigiano cream sauce
Linguini con Vongole
Littleneck clams sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce or a red marinara sauce, served over linguini
Penne Rustico
Penne pasta served with Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and sundried tomatoes in a vodka tomato cream sauce or a white wine sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with pancetta, eggs, peas and caramelized onions tossed in a traditional Parmigiano cream sauce
Rigatoni con Salsiccia
Rigatoni pasta with sautéed Italian Sausage and broccoli in a garlic white wine sauce
Penne con Marinara
Penne pasta served with traditional Sunday gravy
Pasta Al Forno
Lasagna della Nonna
Three-layer pasta baked with hearty beef ragu, seasoned ricotta, mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese
Ziti al Forno
Baked ziti pasta with seasoned ricotta, homemade gravy and mozzarella
Ravioli al Forno
Six-cheese ravioli tossed in a homemade gravy and baked with mozzarella
Pesce
Frutti Di Mare
Calamari, shrimp, clams and mussels sautéed in tomato brodo, served over linguine
Capellini al Gamberetti
Sautéed shrimp, spinach, plum tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce, served over Angel hair pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with garlic white wine butter sauce, served over linguine
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp sautéed in a spicy marinara, served over linguine
Salmone e Spinaci
Fresh herb grilled salmon, roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and balsamic glaze
Sides
Sautéed Spinaci
Fresh spinach sautéed in a garlic white wine herb sauce
Sautéed Broccoli
Fresh broccoli sautéed in a garlic white wine herb sauce
Salsiccia Dolce Italiano
Homemade sweet Italian Sausage sautéed and served with Nonna’s Sunday gravy
Green Beans & Roasted Potatoes
Fried green beans and potatoes, lightly salted.
Kids
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Kids Baked Ziti
Kids Spaghetti and Meatball
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Kids Breaded Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries
Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders
Served with French fries
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of marinara
Kids Penne with Marinara
Kids Penne with Butter
Kids Penne Plain
Other Sides
Side Red Sauce 2oz
Side Red Sauce 12oz
Side Red Sauce 16oz
Side Alfredo Sauce 12oz
Side Alfredo Sauce 16oz
Side Alla Vodka Sauce 16oz
Side Meat Sauce 16oz
Side Bolognese Sauce 16oz
One Meatball
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Breaded Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Salmone
Side One Sausage
Side Green Beans
Side Potatoes
Side Anchovies
Side French Fries
Pizza Dough
Beer
Draft Beer
Stella Artois Pilsner
Red Oak Amber Lager
Whitsett, NC
Hummingbird Hummie Helles Golden Lager
Whitsett, NC
Brueprint Brue Diamond IPA
Apex, NC
Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA
Asheville, NC
Foothills Hoppyum IPA
Winston Salem, NC
Carolina Brewing Sky Blue Golden Ale
Pittsboro, NC
Guinness Stout
Fat Tire Amber Ale
Blue Moon Belgian White
Bud Light Lager
Bottled Beer
Wine
Red Wine (Bottles)
Btl Substance Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl Cavaliere Chianti
Btl Tavernello Montepulciano
Btl Nero D’avola Red Blend
Btl Santa Christina Red Blend
Btl Noble Vines Pinot Noir
Btl OZV Red Zinfandel
Btl Trivento Malbec
Btl Eppa Red Sangria
Btl House Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl House Merlot
Red Wine (Glasses)
Gls Substance Cabernet Sauvignon
Gls Cavaliere Chianti
Gls Tavernello Montepulciano
Gls Nero D’avola Red Blend
Gls Santa Christina Red Blend
Gls Noble Vines Pinot Noir
Gls OZV Red Zinfandel
Gls Trivento Malbec
Gls Eppa Red Sangria
Gls House Cabernet Sauvignon
Gls House Merlot
White Wine (Bottles)
Btl Crossings Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Btl Vino Pinot Grigio
Btl Villa Antinori Trebbiano Toscana
Btl Lunetta Prosecco
Btl Chloe Rosé
Btl Caposaldo Moscato
Btl Kung Fu Girl Riesling
Btl House Chardonnay
Btl House Pinot Grigio
White Wine (Glasses)
Gls Crossings Sauvignon Blanc
Gls Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Gls Vino Pinot Grigio
Gls Villa Antinori Trebbiano Toscana
Gls Lunetta Prosecco
Gls Chloe Rosé
Gls Caposaldo Moscato
Gls Kung Fu Girl Riesling
Gls House Chardonnay
Gls House Pinot Grigio
Beverages
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Dessert
Pasticceria
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and rum, layered with whipped mascarpone cheese and flavored with cocoa
Plain Cannoli
Homemade chocolate chip cannoli cream, with a plain shell
Chocolate Cannoli
Homemade chocolate chip cannoli cream, with a chocolate shell
Zeppole
Deep fried dough ball covered with powdered sugar and flavored dessert
Napoleon Cake
Thin, flaky pastry cake with a smooth pastry cream between layers