Dinner

Antipasti

Bruschetta Classico

$11.25

Plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onions, olive oil, basil, and a balsamic glaze, served on top of a garlic crostini

Calamari Impanati

$15.00

Fresh lightly fried calamari, served with marinara

Arancini Di Riso

$11.95

Homemade rice balls (3), lightly fried and stuffed with seasoned meat and ricotta, served with homemade gravy

Polpette Di Nonna

$11.00

Grandma’s homemade meatballs (2), served with homemade gravy

Melanzana Rollatini

$13.50

Breaded and fried eggplant, stuffed with seasoned ricotta, served with homemade gravy and melted mozzarella

Cozze Alla Blanca

$13.50

Mussels served in a garlic, white wine broth

Cozze Alla Marinara

$13.50

Mussels served in a fresh marinara sauce

Nodi Di Aglio

$5.45+

Hand-rolled garlic knots with Pecorino Romano & herbs, served with marinara

Insalata

Insalata di Casa

$8.95

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and black olives

Caesar

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, freshly shredded Pecorino Romano, homemade Classic Caesar dressing and croutons

Antipasto

$12.50

Romaine lettuce topped with genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, roasted peppers, plum tomatoes, red onion, black olives, and shredded Pecorino Romano

Greek

$9.95

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and Plum tomatoes

Capricciosa

$10.95

Mixed greens, fresh pears, sundried cranberries, Gorgonzola and honey glazed walnuts

Side Insalata di Casa

$6.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, and black olives

Side Caesar

$6.25

Romaine lettuce, freshly shredded Pecorino Romano, homemade Classic Caesar dressing and croutons

Zuppa

Pasta e Fagioli

$9.00

Fresh vegetables, pancetta, cannellini beans, pasta in a tomato brodo and Parmigiano cheese

Pizza

Pizza Neapolitan / New York Style

$16.00

18” New York Style thin-crust round pie, with Cheese and Tomato sauce, 8 slices

Pizza Siciliana

$20.00

Sicilian square pie, with homemade Plum marinara sauce and cheese, 12 Slices

Pizza della Nonna

$19.95

Thin-crusted square pie, topped with Nonna’s homemade Plum marinara sauce, fresh garlic and basil, 8 slices

Pizza Bianca

$19.00

18” round pie, with Ricotta and mozzarella, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano and fresh herbs, 8 Slices

Pizza Margherita

$19.00

18” round pie, with fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara sauce and basil, 8 Slices

Personal Neapolitan

$11.00

12" Personal NY-style pizza

Personal Bianca

$11.00

12" Personal white pizza

Personal Margherita

$11.00

12" Personal margherita pizza

Pizza by the Slice

$2.75Out of stock

Calzones & Rolls

Calzone

$10.50

Calzone with seasoned ricotta, mozzarella, and Pecorino Romano. Served with a side of marinara.

Rotolo di Pollo

$10.50

Lightly fried breaded Chicken cutlets, tossed in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and baked in a hand-rolled dough. Served with a side of marinara.

Rotolo di Salsiccia

$10.50

Sautéed Sausage, peppers and onions, tossed in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and baked in a hand-rolled dough. Served with a side of marinara.

Rotolo di Melanzane

$10.50

Lightly fried breaded Eggplant, tossed in marinara sauce, covered with mozzarella, Pecorino Romano and baked in a hand-rolled dough. Served with a side of marinara.

Cene Classico

Served with a choice of pasta, OR a side salad, OR green beans & roasted potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.50

Lightly fried breaded cutlets baked with homemade marinara, mozzarella and Parmigiano

Chicken Francese

$19.50

Egg battered cutlets and sautéed with a white wine lemon butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

Cutlets sautéed with fresh mushrooms, shallots, Marsala wine and demi-glaze sauce

Chicken Piccata

$19.50

Cutlets sautéed with capers and a white wine lemon butter sauce

Chicken Sorrentino

$21.50

Cutlets sautéed with prosciutto, eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and sherry wine sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

$19.95

Chicken thighs with sautéed sausage, potatoes, and pepperoncini in a garlic rosemary white wine sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.95

Breaded and fried Eggplant, served with homemade marinara, Parmigiano and mozzarella

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.95

Breaded and fried Eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta, served with homemade marinara and melted mozzarella

Pasta

Penne alla Vodka

$16.00

Penne pasta, pancetta and caramelized onions in a vodka tomato cream sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.00

Rigatoni pasta in a traditional homemade meat sauce

Spaghetti e Polpette

$16.00

Spaghetti pasta and Nonna’s meatballs (2) served with traditional Sunday gravy

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a traditional Parmigiano cream sauce

Linguini con Vongole

$18.50

Littleneck clams sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce or a red marinara sauce, served over linguini

Penne Rustico

$19.50

Penne pasta served with Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and sundried tomatoes in a vodka tomato cream sauce or a white wine sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Spaghetti with pancetta, eggs, peas and caramelized onions tossed in a traditional Parmigiano cream sauce

Rigatoni con Salsiccia

$17.95

Rigatoni pasta with sautéed Italian Sausage and broccoli in a garlic white wine sauce

Penne con Marinara

$10.50

Penne pasta served with traditional Sunday gravy

Pasta Al Forno

Lasagna della Nonna

$18.50

Three-layer pasta baked with hearty beef ragu, seasoned ricotta, mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese

Ziti al Forno

$15.50

Baked ziti pasta with seasoned ricotta, homemade gravy and mozzarella

Ravioli al Forno

$15.50

Six-cheese ravioli tossed in a homemade gravy and baked with mozzarella

Pesce

Frutti Di Mare

$27.95

Calamari, shrimp, clams and mussels sautéed in tomato brodo, served over linguine

Capellini al Gamberetti

$17.95

Sautéed shrimp, spinach, plum tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce, served over Angel hair pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed with garlic white wine butter sauce, served over linguine

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$17.95

Shrimp sautéed in a spicy marinara, served over linguine

Salmone e Spinaci

$22.95

Fresh herb grilled salmon, roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and balsamic glaze

Sides

Sautéed Spinaci

$8.00

Fresh spinach sautéed in a garlic white wine herb sauce

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.00

Fresh broccoli sautéed in a garlic white wine herb sauce

Salsiccia Dolce Italiano

$11.00

Homemade sweet Italian Sausage sautéed and served with Nonna’s Sunday gravy

Green Beans & Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Fried green beans and potatoes, lightly salted.

Kids

Served with a small kids soft drink

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Baked Ziti

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$7.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Breaded Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Served with French fries

Kids Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Served with French fries

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with a side of marinara

Kids Penne with Marinara

$7.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$7.00

Kids Penne Plain

$7.00

Other Sides

Side Red Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Side Red Sauce 12oz

$5.00

Side Red Sauce 16oz

$9.00

Side Alfredo Sauce 12oz

$6.25

Side Alfredo Sauce 16oz

$9.00

Side Alla Vodka Sauce 16oz

$9.00

Side Meat Sauce 16oz

$11.00

Side Bolognese Sauce 16oz

$9.00

One Meatball

$5.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Side Breaded Chicken

$6.75

Side Shrimp

$6.95

Side Salmone

$10.99Out of stock

Side One Sausage

$5.50

Side Green Beans

$7.00

Side Potatoes

$7.00

Side Anchovies

$1.00

Side French Fries

$3.50

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Stella Artois Pilsner

$7.25

Red Oak Amber Lager

$6.25+

Whitsett, NC

Hummingbird Hummie Helles Golden Lager

$6.25+

Whitsett, NC

Brueprint Brue Diamond IPA

$5.75

Apex, NC

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$7.25

Asheville, NC

Foothills Hoppyum IPA

$6.25

Winston Salem, NC

Carolina Brewing Sky Blue Golden Ale

$6.75

Pittsboro, NC

Guinness Stout

$6.50

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$5.75

Blue Moon Belgian White

$5.75

Bud Light Lager

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Peroni

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$4.00

Gluten-free

Bold Rock Hard Cider

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten-free

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Alcohol-free

Wine

Red Wine (Bottles)

Btl Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Btl Cavaliere Chianti

$39.00

Btl Tavernello Montepulciano

$36.00

Btl Nero D’avola Red Blend

$28.00

Btl Santa Christina Red Blend

$40.00

Btl Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl OZV Red Zinfandel

$27.00

Btl Trivento Malbec

$33.00

Btl Eppa Red Sangria

$29.00

Btl House Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Btl House Merlot

$24.00

Red Wine (Glasses)

Gls Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Gls Cavaliere Chianti

$12.00

Gls Tavernello Montepulciano

$11.00

Gls Nero D’avola Red Blend

$10.00

Gls Santa Christina Red Blend

$12.00

Gls Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$11.00

Gls OZV Red Zinfandel

$8.00

Gls Trivento Malbec

$11.00

Gls Eppa Red Sangria

$9.00

Gls House Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Gls House Merlot

$7.00

White Wine (Bottles)

Btl Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$39.00

Btl Vino Pinot Grigio

$34.00Out of stock

Btl Villa Antinori Trebbiano Toscana

$36.00Out of stock

Btl Lunetta Prosecco

$36.00

Btl Chloe Rosé

$36.00

Btl Caposaldo Moscato

$39.00

Btl Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$34.00

Btl House Chardonnay

$24.00

Btl House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

White Wine (Glasses)

Gls Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Gls Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

Gls Vino Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Gls Villa Antinori Trebbiano Toscana

$11.00Out of stock

Gls Lunetta Prosecco

$11.00

Gls Chloe Rosé

$10.00

Gls Caposaldo Moscato

$11.00

Gls Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$9.00

Gls House Chardonnay

$6.00

Gls House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Beverages

Beverages

Water

Soda Water

San Pelligrino

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half Sweet / Half Unsweet

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

White Milk

$2.99

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Dessert

Pasticceria

Tiramisu

$7.50

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee and rum, layered with whipped mascarpone cheese and flavored with cocoa

Plain Cannoli

$5.00

Homemade chocolate chip cannoli cream, with a plain shell

Chocolate Cannoli

$5.00

Homemade chocolate chip cannoli cream, with a chocolate shell

Zeppole

$5.45+

Deep fried dough ball covered with powdered sugar and flavored dessert

Napoleon Cake

$4.50

Thin, flaky pastry cake with a smooth pastry cream between layers