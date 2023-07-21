Rice Thai Cafe 6744 N Sheridan Rd
Food Menu
Appetizer
Shrimp and Mix Vegetables Tempura
Tempura-style fried assorted veggies and shrimp
Veggie Egg Rolls 4pcs
Spring roll skin filled with carrot, cabbage, and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce
Sesame Wing
Deep-fried chicken wings coated with sesame sauce
Edamame
Steam soybeans in the pot, lighted salt on top
Pot-stickers Veggie(5PC)
Fried dumplings served with brown dipping sauce Veggie and soybean
Chicken Gyoza 5pc
Fried chicken dumplings served with brown dipping sauce
Crab Ragoon(6pcs)
A mixture of inmitation crab meat, celery, and cream cheese, wrapped with wonton skin
Chicken satay
Chicken tender marinated in a Thai curry past and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, and cucumber salad
Fresh Spring Roll
Fresh spring roll skin filled with tofu, cucumber, beansprout, and scrambled eggs. Serve with plum sauce
Shrimp in Blanket
Deep-fried shrimp in a spring roll skin wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Calamari
Calamari dipped in tempura batter and fried, served with sweet and sour sauce
Fish Cakes
Deep-fried fish cakes. Served with sweet sour sauce with peanut
Bacon Shrimp Roll
Deep-fried marinated shrimp wrapped with bacon slice
Fried Tofu
Lime Chicken
Chicken tender strip dipped in tempura batter and fried served with homemade mayo sauce. (12 pcs)
Soup
Tom Kha
Coconut milk broth cooked with mushroom onion and tomato. Top with cilantro and green onion
Tom Yum
(Chicken, tofu, veggie) Thai spicy and sour broth, cook with mushroom onion topped with cilantro and green onion
Veggie Soup
Rice Soup
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed, and green onion
Salad
7pcs Shrimp Salad
Steam shrimp mixed with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber in Thai chili dressing can make without spicy
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber in sweet vinegar dressing
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya mixed with tomato, and green beans in a Thai salad dressing. Top with peanut
Yum Woonsen Salad
Glass noodle mixed with ground chicken, red onion, and Thai house dressing
Larb Chicken Salad
Ground chicken salad, seasoned with fresh lime juice, red onion, and Thai salad dressing
Beef Salad
Grilled tender beef mixed with cucumber, red onion, and tomato in Thai chili dressing
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed and cucumber served with a sweet vinegar dressing
Fish Salad
Fried tilapia salad, with Thai salad dressing mixed with white onion, broccoli, and cilantro
Curry
Green Curry
Medium spicy. Green spice curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, green beans, basil leaves, and eggplant
Red Curry
Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots and basil leaves
Massaman Curry
Peanut butter taste coconut curry with potatoes, onions, and roasted peanut. Mild spicy
Panang Curry
Panang curry in coconut milk with snow peas and basil leaves
Pineapple Shrimp Curry
Pineapple chunks, shrimp, bell pepper, bamboo, and basil leaves in red curry coconut milk broth
NOODLE
Pad Thai Woosen
Bean thread noodle stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts in pad thai sauce. Ground peanuts, and lime on the side
Yakisoba
Stir-fried buckwheat noodle with carrot, onion, cabbage in veggie yakisoba sauce
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with scrambled egg and bean sprouts in sweet tangy homemade sauce. Ground peanuts and lime on the side
Pad See-eew
Stir-fried wide flat noodle, broccoli, and scrambled eggs with sweet brown sauce
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried wide flat rice noodle with basil leaves, tomato, beansprout, hot peppers, and carrots
Pad Lard Nar
Pan-fried wide flat rice noodle, topped with broccoli, and gravy sauce
Pad Woonsen
Stir-fried glass noodle with eggs, carrots, beansprouts, onion, celery, and peapod
Spicy Basil Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodle, onion, bell pepper, and basil leaves with light brown sauce
RTC Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodle, egg, and bean sprouts with peanut sauce. Ground peanut and lime on the side
Spicy Udon Noodle
Stir-fried udon noodle with basil leaves, beansprout, hot peppers, and carrots
FRIE RICE
Thai Fried Rice -Veggie
Fried rice with eggs, onion, and carrots
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with basil, onion, bell pepper, and carrots
Curry Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with eggs, onion, carrots, and curry powder added in
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple chunks, egg, onion, and carrots
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Fried rice with BBQ pork, egg, onion, and carrots
Combonation Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, onion, and carrots
Thai Fried rice -Chicken
Thai Frie rice -beef
Thai Fried Rice -Shrimps
Thai Fried Rice -Tofu
ENTREES
Ginger Chicken
Stir-fried fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and carrots
Ginger Catfish
Stir-fried fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and carrots
Basil Chicken
Stir-fried basil leaves with ground chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot in our homemade sauce
Basil Seafood
Stir-fried basil leaves with ground chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot in our homemade sauce
Beef Oyster Sauce
Stir-fried beef with sliced mushroom, broccoli, and carrot in oyster sauce
Peppered Beef
Stir-fried beef with sliced mushroom, peapods, tomato, bell pepper, and carrots
Spicy Chicken
Stir-fried chicken, bamboo shoots, green beans, eggplants, carrots, and basil leaves in red curry sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
Stir-fried teriyaki sauce with chicken, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms
Teriyaki Salmon
Stir-fried teriyaki sauce with chicken, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms
Bangkok Chicken
Fried tempura battered-chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, carrots, and cashew in house special sauce
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, onion, and pineapple with sweet and sour sauce
Rama Chicken
Steam chicken breast, broccoli, and carrots. Topped with creamy peanut sauce
Pad Ped Catfish
Fried catfish fillet sauteed in red curry, green bean, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, eggplant, and carrots. Medium spicy
Cashew Chicken
Stir-fried cashew with chicken, peapod, onion, carrots, and pineapple in a homemade sauce
Mix Vegetables
Garlic Chicken
Stir-fried carrot, onion, and broccoli in fresh garlic sauce
Curry Salmon
Steam broccoli and carrots topped with grilled salmon, and red curry sauce. Medium spicy
Beef Broccoli
Beef and broccoli in oyster sauce
Pad Priking
Lemon grass priking sauce stir-fried with green bean and your choice of protein