Food Menu

Appetizer

Shrimp and Mix Vegetables Tempura

$6.45

Tempura-style fried assorted veggies and shrimp

Veggie Egg Rolls 4pcs

$4.75

Spring roll skin filled with carrot, cabbage, and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce

Sesame Wing

$5.95

Deep-fried chicken wings coated with sesame sauce

Edamame

$4.25

Steam soybeans in the pot, lighted salt on top

Pot-stickers Veggie(5PC)

$5.45

Fried dumplings served with brown dipping sauce Veggie and soybean

Chicken Gyoza 5pc

$5.45

Fried chicken dumplings served with brown dipping sauce

Crab Ragoon(6pcs)

$6.45

A mixture of inmitation crab meat, celery, and cream cheese, wrapped with wonton skin

Chicken satay

$8.00

Chicken tender marinated in a Thai curry past and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, and cucumber salad

Fresh Spring Roll

$5.95

Fresh spring roll skin filled with tofu, cucumber, beansprout, and scrambled eggs. Serve with plum sauce

Shrimp in Blanket

$6.45

Deep-fried shrimp in a spring roll skin wrapper. Served with sweet and sour sauce

Calamari

$5.95

Calamari dipped in tempura batter and fried, served with sweet and sour sauce

Fish Cakes

$5.95

Deep-fried fish cakes. Served with sweet sour sauce with peanut

Bacon Shrimp Roll

$6.45

Deep-fried marinated shrimp wrapped with bacon slice

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Lime Chicken

$8.00

Chicken tender strip dipped in tempura batter and fried served with homemade mayo sauce. (12 pcs)

Soup

Tom Kha

$5.00

Coconut milk broth cooked with mushroom onion and tomato. Top with cilantro and green onion

Tom Yum

$5.00

(Chicken, tofu, veggie) Thai spicy and sour broth, cook with mushroom onion topped with cilantro and green onion

Veggie Soup

$3.95

Rice Soup

$4.50

Miso Soup

$3.95

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed, and green onion

Salad

7pcs Shrimp Salad

$10.45

Steam shrimp mixed with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber in Thai chili dressing can make without spicy

Cucumber Salad

$4.45

Sliced cucumber in sweet vinegar dressing

Papaya Salad

$7.50

Shredded green papaya mixed with tomato, and green beans in a Thai salad dressing. Top with peanut

Yum Woonsen Salad

$8.50

Glass noodle mixed with ground chicken, red onion, and Thai house dressing

Larb Chicken Salad

$8.95

Ground chicken salad, seasoned with fresh lime juice, red onion, and Thai salad dressing

Beef Salad

$8.95

Grilled tender beef mixed with cucumber, red onion, and tomato in Thai chili dressing

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Seaweed and cucumber served with a sweet vinegar dressing

Fish Salad

$9.50

Fried tilapia salad, with Thai salad dressing mixed with white onion, broccoli, and cilantro

Curry

Green Curry

$10.00

Medium spicy. Green spice curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, green beans, basil leaves, and eggplant

Red Curry

$10.00

Red curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots and basil leaves

Massaman Curry

$10.00

Peanut butter taste coconut curry with potatoes, onions, and roasted peanut. Mild spicy

Panang Curry

$10.00

Panang curry in coconut milk with snow peas and basil leaves

Pineapple Shrimp Curry

$10.95

Pineapple chunks, shrimp, bell pepper, bamboo, and basil leaves in red curry coconut milk broth

NOODLE

Pad Thai Woosen

$11.50

Bean thread noodle stir-fried with egg, bean sprouts in pad thai sauce. Ground peanuts, and lime on the side

Yakisoba

$11.50

Stir-fried buckwheat noodle with carrot, onion, cabbage in veggie yakisoba sauce

Pad Thai

$11.50

Stir-fried rice noodle with scrambled egg and bean sprouts in sweet tangy homemade sauce. Ground peanuts and lime on the side

Pad See-eew

$11.50

Stir-fried wide flat noodle, broccoli, and scrambled eggs with sweet brown sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$11.50

Stir-fried wide flat rice noodle with basil leaves, tomato, beansprout, hot peppers, and carrots

Pad Lard Nar

$11.50

Pan-fried wide flat rice noodle, topped with broccoli, and gravy sauce

Pad Woonsen

$11.50

Stir-fried glass noodle with eggs, carrots, beansprouts, onion, celery, and peapod

Spicy Basil Noodle

$11.50

Stir-fried rice noodle, onion, bell pepper, and basil leaves with light brown sauce

RTC Noodle

$11.50

Stir-fried rice noodle, egg, and bean sprouts with peanut sauce. Ground peanut and lime on the side

Spicy Udon Noodle

$11.50

Stir-fried udon noodle with basil leaves, beansprout, hot peppers, and carrots

FRIE RICE

Thai Fried Rice -Veggie

$10.00

Fried rice with eggs, onion, and carrots

Basil Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried rice with basil, onion, bell pepper, and carrots

Curry Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir-fried rice with eggs, onion, carrots, and curry powder added in

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.95

Fried rice with pineapple chunks, egg, onion, and carrots

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$10.95

Fried rice with BBQ pork, egg, onion, and carrots

Combonation Fried Rice

$11.95

Fried rice with chicken, beef, shrimp, egg, onion, and carrots

Thai Fried rice -Chicken

$10.00

Thai Frie rice -beef

$11.00

Thai Fried Rice -Shrimps

$12.00

Thai Fried Rice -Tofu

$10.00

ENTREES

Ginger Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and carrots

Ginger Catfish

$12.95

Stir-fried fresh shredded ginger with mushroom, onion, bell pepper, and carrots

Basil Chicken

$12.50

Stir-fried basil leaves with ground chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot in our homemade sauce

Basil Seafood

$13.95

Stir-fried basil leaves with ground chicken, bell pepper, mushroom, and carrot in our homemade sauce

Beef Oyster Sauce

$12.50

Stir-fried beef with sliced mushroom, broccoli, and carrot in oyster sauce

Peppered Beef

$12.50

Stir-fried beef with sliced mushroom, peapods, tomato, bell pepper, and carrots

Spicy Chicken

$12.50

Stir-fried chicken, bamboo shoots, green beans, eggplants, carrots, and basil leaves in red curry sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried teriyaki sauce with chicken, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms

Teriyaki Salmon

$12.95

Stir-fried teriyaki sauce with chicken, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms

Bangkok Chicken

$12.50

Fried tempura battered-chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, carrots, and cashew in house special sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried chicken with cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, onion, and pineapple with sweet and sour sauce

Rama Chicken

$12.00

Steam chicken breast, broccoli, and carrots. Topped with creamy peanut sauce

Pad Ped Catfish

$12.95

Fried catfish fillet sauteed in red curry, green bean, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, eggplant, and carrots. Medium spicy

Cashew Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried cashew with chicken, peapod, onion, carrots, and pineapple in a homemade sauce

Mix Vegetables

$11.00

Garlic Chicken

$12.00

Stir-fried carrot, onion, and broccoli in fresh garlic sauce

Curry Salmon

$13.95

Steam broccoli and carrots topped with grilled salmon, and red curry sauce. Medium spicy

Beef Broccoli

$12.50

Beef and broccoli in oyster sauce

Pad Priking

$12.95

Lemon grass priking sauce stir-fried with green bean and your choice of protein

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

Steamed Banana Cake

$3.75

Mango Sticky Rice

$5.95

Vegan Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.25

Side Order

Steam Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Steam Brown Rice

$2.00

Steam Rice Noodle

$2.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Steam Veggie

$4.95

Drinks Menu

Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$2.75

Thai Ice Coffee

$2.75

Boba Thai Ice Milk Tea

$3.25

Boba Iced Green Milk Tea

$3.75

Soda

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Hot Tea

Green Tea

$1.50

Jasmine Tea

$1.50

Chrysanthemum Tea

$1.50

Rose Tea

$1.50