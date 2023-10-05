Rice Village Cafe 2512 Rice Blvd
APPETIZERS
SOUPS & SALADS
RICE PLATTERS
PHO NOODLE SOUPS
PHO GA -"FAH GAH"
Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.
PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>
PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"
Rice noodles, sliced medium-rare eye round beef, beef brisket, meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth.
V-BOWLS VERMICELLI
V-BOWL PORK
Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, and carrots, and nuoc mam.
V-BOWL CHICKEN
V-BOWL BEEF
PAN-SEARED TOFU V-BOWL
Rice vermicelli, bean sprout, & fressh vegetables topped with seasoning seared tofu. Served with vegetarian soy sauce.
AND MORE NOODLES
HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add yu-choy for $2.00
PAD THAI NOODLES
Thin rice noodles stir-freid with chicken & shrimp in tangy, spicy Thai-style sauce. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro & peanuts.
SINGAPORE NOODLES
Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.
DELUXE LOMEIN
BANH MI
FRIED RICE
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE
Shrimp, chicken, beef & turkey ham
EGG FRIED RICE
CUP FRIED RICE
DESSERTS
Drink Menu
DRINKS
RED WINE
PITNOT NOIR, HAHN CALI
MERLOT, SOUVERAIN, CALIFORNIA
MERLOT, BARONE FINI, ITALY
MALBEC, TERRAZAS, ARGENTINA
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, LOUIS MARTINI
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SANTA CAROLINA
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, JOSH CELLARS, CALIFORNIA
HOUSE CABERNET SAUVIGNON
HOUSE MERLOT
WHITE WINE
WHITE ZINFANDEL, WOODBRIDGE, CALIFORNIA
PINOT GRIGIO, ANTERRA, ITALY
SAUVIGNON BLANC, WHITEHAVEN,NEW ZEALAND
CHARDONNAY, WILLIAM HILL, CALIFORNIA
CHARDONNAY, WENTE, 100%ESTATE GROWN,CALI
CHARDONNAY, TERRAZAS RESERVA, ARGENTINA
HOUSE CHARDONNAY
SAKE
IMPORTED BEER
DOMESTIC BEER
Catering Menu
Appetizer
Catering Soup & Entrée
Vietnamese Wonton Soup
SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)
Egg Drop Soup
Grilled Lemon Grass Beef
FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people: $58.50/ 8-10 people: $117.
Combo 3 Meats
FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people $70/ 8-10 people: $140.
Sesame Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
General Tso"s Chicken
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Black Pepper Shrimp
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Sesame Shrimp
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Yu Choy with Garlic Sauce
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Curry Tofu
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Vegetable Lomein
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
House Special Fried Rice
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Singapore Noodles
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Pad Thai/HK Beef Noodle
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)
Steamed Rice/Brown Rice
ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)