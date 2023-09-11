Richie's Italian Bistro at Riverwalk
Salads
Chicken Carbonara
Lettuce mix with grilled chicken, bacon, egg, and roasted garlic Italian dressing.
Italian Chopped
Ditalini pasta, lettuce mix, red onion, grape tomatoes, marinated chickpeas, salami, black olives, mozzarella pearls, shaved parmesan, and fried onions.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Side Garden
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomato, carrot, blended cheese, and your choice of dressing.
Large Garden
Large version of the side garden salad.
Gourmet Pizza
18 Herbivore
Spinach, broccoli, red onion, and tomatoes.
14 Herbivore
10 Herbivore
18 Omnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives.
14 Omnivore
10 Omnivore
18 Richie Pepperoni Pizza
Double charred pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, dollops of ricotta, and hot honey drizzle.
14 Richie Pepperoni Pizza
10 Richie Pepperoni Pizza
18 Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.
14 Carnivore Pizza
10 Carnivore Pizza
18 White Pizza
Garlic ricotta base with mozzarella ands fresh basil.
14 White Pizza
10 White Pizza
16 Square Sicilian
Square Sicilian style pizza with your choice of toppings.
18 Custom Pizza
18" pizza with your choice of toppings.
14 Custom Pizza
14" pizza with your choice of toppings.
10 Custom Pizza
10" pizza with your choice of toppings.
10" Gluten Free
Wings
Dessert
Classic Cannoli
The classic Italian treat.
Zeppole
Fried pizza dough topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Pie
Chocolate pie topped with a Frangelico cream sauce.
Red Headed Stranger
Fried Italian pastry topped with NY cheesecake, sliced strawberries and strawberry drizzle.
Rum Baba
Rum soaked cake filled with cannoli cream and a cherry on top.
Calzone/Stromboli
Soup
Small Plates
Warm Caponata w/ Buffalo Mozzarella
Deviled Crab w/ Polenta & Artichoke Cream
With creamy polenta and lobster alfredo.
Fried Short Rib Ravioli
With pesto cream and roasted tomato sauce.
Whipped Ricotta & Brie
With honey and pasta chips.
Roasted Mushrooms
With guanciale and ricotta scramble.
Grilled Pork Belly
With fennel slaw and plum honey.
Garlic Con Fit Bruschetta
With stracciatella.
Shrimp Tesori
With Calabrian pepper jelly.
Beef Braciole Nonna Mia
Pepperoni Rolls
Rolled pizza dough filled with pepperoni. Served with marinara.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Served with marinara.
Mushroom Flatbread
Flatbread with fontina, mozzarella, and truffle zest.
Sides
Sandwiches
Grilled Mortadella & Pastrami
Grilled mortadella and pastrami on focaccia bread.
Sloppy Guissepe
Italian style sloppy joe, made with ground pork and beef.
Copa Roast Pork
Served open faced with fennel slaw.
Ribeye Cheesestake
Steak with provolone cheese, peppers, onion, and mushrooms.
Meatball Parmigiana
Classic Italian meatballs with marinara and parmesan cheese.
Italian Cold Cut
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, with parmesan peppercorn dressing. Served hot or cold.
Pizza by the Slice
Classic Pasta
Fettucini
Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.
Rigatoni
Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.
Orecchiette
Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.
Tortelloni
Served with your choice of sauce and/or toppings. Comes with side salad and Italian bread.
Supremo Dishes
Lasagna
Homemade classic, made with beef and pork. Served with side salad and Italian bread.
Broiled Shrimp + Scallops Arrabbiata
With lemon pesto and spicy marinara sauce. Served with side salad and Italian bread.
Conchiglione Alla Bolognese
Stuffed shells with meat sauce, béchamel, and pesto garnish. Served with side salad and Italian bread.
Steak Pizzaiola Tournedos
Angus fillet in a hearty tomato sauce with capers, green olives, and pine nuts. Served with side salad and Italian bread.
Braised Chicken / Center Cut Pork Chop Marsala
Your choice of chicken or center cut pork chop with hearty mushroom sauce. Served with side salad and Italian bread.
Broiled Cod
With Seville orange and pancetta aioli. Served with side salad and Italian bread.