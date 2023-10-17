Popular Items

Gummi Bear
$8.50

Strawberry & Watermelon

Red Dirt
$8.50

Grape, Cherry & Blue Raspberry

Superfruit Allstar
$7.50

Blueberry, Acai, Pomegranate &Goj Berry


Fall Menu

Beauty, Blazin Sunset
$9.00
Beauty, Darlin
$9.00
Beauty, Farmers Daughter
$9.00
Beauty, Fall Fling
$9.00
Loaded, Candy Bucket
$8.50
Loaded, Fall Sunshine
$8.50
Loaded, Fall'ng for you
$8.50
Loaded, Spice Spice Baby
$8.50
Specialty, Sun Flower
$9.00
Specialty, Sweet Fall
$9.00
Shake, Maple Cream
$9.50
Shake, Pumpkin Spice
$9.50

Teas

To Go
$7.50
Struggle Bus
$12.50
Acai Berry
$8.50

Acai Berry

Airhead Extreme
$8.50

Lemon, Grape & Raspberry

Bahama Mama
$8.50

Orange, Pineapple & Cherry Limeade

Beach Please
$8.50

Blue Raspberry & Watermelon

Berry Medley
$8.50

Blackberry, Raspberry & Mango

Black Pearl
$8.50

Raspberry, Blue Blast & Grape

Blue Hawaiian
$8.50

Pina Colada & Blue Raspberry

Blue Lagoon
$8.50

Coconut, Pineapple & Blue Raspberry

Bob Marley
$8.50

Watermelon & Blue Raspberry

Captain America
$8.50

Strawberry & Blue Raspberry

Cherry Limeade
$8.50

Cherry Limeade

Farmers Market
$8.50

Grape & Blue Raspberry

Fruit Rollup
$8.50

Lemon, Orange, Strawberry, Watermelon & Coconut

Georgia Peach
$8.50
Happy Camper
$8.50

Strawberry & Pineapple

Hurricane
$8.50

Watermelon & Pina Colada

Island Girl
$8.50

Pineapple & Pina Colada

Lollipop
$8.50
Margarita
$8.50

Margarita & Lime

Melon Bomb
$8.50

Melon & Watermelon

Mermaid
$8.50

Orange & Blue Raspberry

Miami Vice
$8.50

Strawberry & Pina Colada

Nerds
$8.50

Orange, Blue Raspberry & Watermelon

Ocean Water
$8.50

Pina Colada & Blue Raspberry

Pacman
$8.50

Banana & Strawberry

Shark Bite
$8.50

Blue Raspberry & Cherry

Shopaholic
$8.50

Blue Raspberry, Grape & Watermelon

Sour Patch
$8.50

Grape & Raspberry

Summer Lovin
$8.50

Strawberry & Coconut

Tropical Blast
$8.50

Fruit Punch

Venom
$8.50

Blue Raspberry, Cherry Limeade & Strawberry

Watermelon Jolly Rancher
$8.50

Watermelon

Wonderwoman
$8.50

Orange, Strawberry & Blue Raspberry

Berry Punch
$9.00

Berry & Blue Raspberry

Beth
$9.00

Berry, Peach & Passion Fruit

Emerald Isle
$9.00

Peach, Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada

Fruit Ninja
$9.00

Peach, Watermelon & Lime

Godfather
$9.00

Berry & Lime

Peach Ring
$9.00

Peach & Watermelon

Prom Queen
$9.00

Peach Mango

Southern Belle
$9.00

Peach & Watermelon

Train Wreck
$9.00

Peach & Blue Raspberry

Yellowstone
$9.00

Peach & Passion Fruit

Adam
$9.00

Blue Raspberry & Lime

Aloha
$9.00

Peach & Raspberry

Barbie
$9.00

Sweettarts & Pina Colada

Beachin
$9.00

Blue Raspberry & Melon

Beauty
$9.00

Strawberry & Lime

Beetle Juice
$9.00

Blue Raspberry

Black Beauty
$9.00

Grape & Blue Raspberry

Black Widow
$9.00

Blue Raspberry & Pomegranate

Cabana Boy
$9.00

Strawberry, Banana & Coconut

Diva
$9.00

Peach, Mango & Strawberry

Dolly
$9.00

Melon

Eve
$9.00

Watermelon & Lime

Forever Young
$9.00

Cherry, Peach, Mango & Raspberry

Fruit Ninja
$9.00

Lime, Peach, Mango & Watermelon

Garden of Eden
$9.00

Strawberry

Honolulu
$9.00

Peach, Mango, Pineapple & Pina Colada

Juliette
$9.00

Coconut & Strawberry

Long Island
$9.00

Peach, Mango & Watermelon

Malibu Barbie
$9.00

Pineapple & Coconut

Moana
$9.00

Banana & Pina Colada

Princess Peach
$9.00

Tropical Fruit, Peach & Mango

Real House Moms
$9.00

Lime, Peach, Mango & Raspberry

Romeo
$9.00

Pineapple & Blue Raspberry

Southern Belle
$9.00

Tropical, Peach, Mango & Watermelon

Summer Lovin
$9.00

Pomegranate, Coconut & Strawberry

Aquaman
$6.50

Grape

Barbie
$6.50

Strawberry

Batman
$6.50

Grape

Captain America
$6.50

Strawberry & Blue Raspberry

Cinderella
$6.50

Blue Raspberry

Little Mermaid
$6.50

Orange & Blue Raspberry

Spiderman
$6.50

Cherry Limeade, Blue Blast & Coconut

Unicorn
$6.50

Blue Blast, Watermelon & Rainbow Candy

Aquarius
$9.50

Coconut & Blue Raspberry

Aries
$9.50

Watermelon & Strawberry

Capricorn
$9.50

Raspberry & Lemonade

Gemini
$9.50

Pineapple

Leo
$9.50

Cherry Limeade

Libra
$9.50

Strawberry & Limeade

Pisces
$9.50

Blue Raspberry & Passion Fruit

Sagitarius
$9.50

Peach & Blue Raspberry

Scorpio
$9.50

Raspberry

Taurus
$9.50

Pomegranate & Blackberry

4th Sign
$9.50

Rainbow Candy

Virgo
$9.50

Rainbow Candy & Grape

Shakes

To Go
$8.50
Banana Moon Pie
$9.50
Banana Nut
$9.50
Banana Pudding
$9.50
Brownie Batter
$9.50
Butter Pecan
$9.50
Butterfinger
$9.50
Butterscotch
$9.50
Caramel Cake
$9.50
Cheesecake
$9.50
Choc Chip Cookie Dough
$9.50
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$9.50
Coconut Cream Pie
$9.50
Cookie N Cream
$9.50
Dutch Chocolate
$9.50
French Vanilla
$9.50
Fruity Pebbles
$9.50
Fudgesicle
$9.50
Funfetti
$9.50
Key Lime Cheesecake
$9.50
Lemon Ice Box
$9.50
Mint Choc Chip
$9.50
Nutter Butter
$9.50
Oatmeal Cookie
$9.50
PB&J
$9.50
Peanut Butter Cup
$9.50
Peanut Butter Pancake
$9.50
Pecan Pie
$9.50
Pina Colada
$9.50
Pistachio
$9.50
Pralines & Cream
$9.50
Push Pop
$9.50
Red Velvet
$9.50
Salted Caramel
$9.50
Samoa
$9.50
Snickers
$9.50
Strawberry Shortcake
$9.50
Wedding Cake
$9.50
Wild Berry
$9.50

Coffee

Caramel Macchiato
$9.50
Caramel Mocha
$9.50
Chai Latte
$9.50
Chocolate Mocha
$9.50
Cookie Latte
$9.50
French Van Cappuccino
$9.50
Hazelnut Latte
$9.50
Pralines & Cream
$9.50
White Choc Peppermint
$9.50

Fruit Smoothies

Aloha
$7.50

Pineapple & Strawberry

Beaches Be Salty
$7.50

Peach & Mango

Bloomin Berry
$7.50

Blueberry, Strawberry & Raspberry

Ga Peach
$7.50

Peach & Strawberry

Lemon Blush
$7.50

Strawberry, Lemon & Hibiscus

Peaches to Beaches
$7.50

Harmony & Peach

Savannah Bananna
$7.50

Banana & Mango

Summer Lovin
$7.50

Banana & Strawberry

Tropical Harmony
$7.50

Papaya, Guava, Pineapple & Passion Fruit

Tropical Twist
$7.50

Harmony & Mango

WildCat
$7.50

Strawberry & Watermelon

Make your own - 3 flavors
$7.50

Add Ons

Aloe
$2.00
Collagen
$3.00
Extra Shake Toppings
$0.50
Fiber
$2.00
Flavor
$0.50
Hydration CR7
$2.00
Immunity
$3.00
NRG
$2.00
PB2
$1.50
Popping Pearls
$2.00
Probiotic
$2.00
Protein
$2.00

Treats

Fruit Bar
$1.50
Protein Bar
$2.00
Protein Pop
$4.00

Apparel

Koozie
$12.00
T-shirt (S, M, L)
$20.00
T-shirt (XL)
$23.00

Halloween

Blood Bath
$8.50
Ghost Rider
$8.50
Halloween Town
$8.50
Vampire Diaries
$8.50
Witches Brew
$9.00
Happy Jack
$9.00
Poison Apple
$9.00
Hocus Pocus
$9.00
Pink Skelton
$9.00
Jack O' Lantern
$9.00