Salads
- Charred Caesar
Grilled romaine, garlic crouton, and Parmesan$10.00
- Greek Salmon Salad
Mixture of salad greens, cucumbers, red peppers, olives, red sweet onions, tomatoes tossed in our house lemon basil dressing, topped with feta cheese and salmon cooked to your desired temperature$34.00
- Rickhouse "Roof" Salad
Cucumber, tomato, onions, broccoli, bacon, eggs, chicken, blend of Monterey jack, and Cheddar cheese$24.00
- Heirloom & Goat Cheese Salad
Arugula, heirloom tomato, n.c. Goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic reduction, house garlic oil, and granny apples$23.00
- Rick's Berry Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, strawberries, blueberries, red sweet onions, granny apples, candied walnuts, served in our housemade strawberry vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese$25.00
- Chef's Southwest Blackened Chicken Salad
Fresh mix greens, corn, black beans, tomato onions, cilantro, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips, lime wedges, served with a cilantro lame dressing$30.00
- Side house salad$4.50
- Caesar$8.00
Shared Plates
- Chef Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with pita bread$20.00
- Cheese Dip
Melted queso, pico de gallo, and deep-fried chips$18.00
- Chef Crab Dip
Served in a sourdough breadbowl with pita bread$23.00
- Sausage Dip
Served with pita bread$21.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with pita bread$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Flatbreads$18.00
- Potatoes Skins
Queso, bacon, pico, and green onions$19.00
- Bang Bang
1/2 lb of jumbo fried shrimp tossed in our housemade sweet chili bourbon sauce$24.00
- Ahi Seared Marina Tuna
Medium rare tuna served with fresh ginger, cucumber, avocado, and spicy soy sauce$26.00
- Seared Scallops
Served with fried green tomatoes and maple mustard sauce$26.00
- Calamari
Served with house sauce and lemon wedge$24.00
- Oyster's Rockefeller
Spinach, onion, and bacon, topped with Italian bread crumbs$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crab Cakes
Two 2.5 oz fresh lump crab cakes served with a charred lemon$24.00OUT OF STOCK
- Stan the Man
Grilled shrimps, seasonal medium rare ribeye bites tossed in our mild angelshare sauce, with balsamic drizzle$26.00
- Brussel sprouts APP
Served with garlic bread$20.00
- Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly served on top of a cucumber medley salad$21.00
- 4 Wings$17.00
- 8 Wings$26.00
- The Fried Sampler Plate
Fried ravioli, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, onion rings, and fried shrimp$22.00
Small Plates
- Smoked Gouda Burger
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and whiskey BBQ. Choice of one side$19.00
- Rick's Western Burger
BBQ sauce, onion rings, and sauté onions American cheese. Choice of one side$19.00
- Rick's Double Stacker
Bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, grill onions, pickles, American, and gouda cheese, and maple BBQ sauce served with fries and onions rings$25.00
- Vegetarian Burger
Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, guacamole. Choice of one side$21.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
Seasoned rice, grilled chicken, and broccoli$24.00
- Fried Seafood Plate
7/8 oz flounder, shrimp, scallops, fries, and hushpuppies$32.00
- Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onions, and remoulade sauce. Choice of one side$23.00
- Fried Buffalo Chicken Club Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño, and pepper jack cheese. Choice of one side$24.00
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Club Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño, and pepper jack cheese. Choice of one side$24.00
Medium Plates
- Rick's Pasta Paradise
Pan-seared sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, made-to-order al fresco sauce, topped with crab meat. Consumer advisory. When ordering items cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne$32.00
- Fettuccine Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
Made-to-order alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, Parmesan, garlic toast$23.00
- Bayou Pasta
Trio peppers, onions, andouille sausage, sweet blackened chicken in our sweet spicy cajun cream sauce with penne pasta$30.00
- Baked Classic Lasagna
House-made beef lasagna, garlic bread$25.00
- Bake Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with our house-made marinara sauce$22.00
- Fried Eggplant Parm$23.00
- Fried Chicken Parm$26.00
- Veggie Lasagna
Spinach, roasted red peppers, artichokes, mushrooms$25.00
- Spaghetti Bolognese
Chef rustic meat sauce$25.00
- Delight Pasta
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and scallops, tossed in a made-from-scratch sherry cream sauce, topped with fresh lobster meat$32.00
- Tuscan Pasta
Tender slice chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, spinach, garlic, penne pasta served in a house made creamy sauce$29.00
- Shrimp Tortellini
Pan-seared roasted jumbo shrimp, onions, roasted red tossed, and a creamy rosa sauce$30.00
- Chef's Prosicuitto Tossed Vodka Pasta
Prosciutto, garlic, onions, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil tossed in a pink vodka sauce$31.00
- Shrimp Ravioli with Rosè Vodka Sauce
Stuffed ricotta ravioli, onions, roasted red, fresh cilantro, rosè vodka sauce topped with fried jumbo shrimp$34.00
- Cup Gumbo
Rice, chicken, shrimp, sausage, cornbread$12.00
- Gumbo Bowl
Rice, chicken, shrimp, sausage, cornbread$23.00
- House for Pasta
- Caesar for Pasta
Large Plates
- Filet Oscar
Garlic mash and asparagus, topped with fresh crab lump meat and hollandaise sauce$44.00
- Cowboy Steak
15 oz bone in ribeye served with a twice baked potato and seasonal veggies$48.00
- NY Strip
12 oz NY strip served with twice baked potato and sweet creamy corn$46.00
- 12oz Ribeye
Twice baked potato, seasonal veggies$44.00
- Pot Roast
Slow cooked roast in natural favor with onion, celery, carrots, potatoes, green beans$34.00OUT OF STOCK
- Smoked Beef Brisket
Smoked for 8 hrs. Marinated in our housemate BBQ sauce, mac n cheese, and sweet corn$38.00
- Steak Tips
Onion, mushroom, pepper's, garlic mash with gravy and seasonal veggies$38.00
- Stuffing Stuffed Chicken with Gravy
Seasoned and baked 10 oz chicken breast stuffed with chef made stuffing, topped with our made to order brown gravy, served with rice and seasonal veggies$28.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ginger Bourbon Chicken
Garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal veggies, topped with ginger bourbon honey$24.00
- Maple Bacon Chicken
8 oz chicken breast topped with sweet and smoky maple BBQ, glazed with bacon and cheese, mac cheese, and sweet corn$27.00
- 2 Pieces Fried Chicken Entrée
Choice of two sides$24.00
- Bacon Wrapped Tenderloin
Sweet mash, seasonal veggies, topped with a balsamic glaze$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Pork Chop
Sweet mash and seasonal veggies$26.00
- Grilled Pork Chop
Rice, asparagus$28.00
- Stuffed Porkchops
Age dried tender 10 oz stuffed pork chopped stuffed with a arugula apple goat cheese. Topped with a made to order country white gravy$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp N Grits
Cheesy grits, pan seared jumbo shrimps, andouille, bacon, peppers, and onion. Served in a light sweet cajun cream. Topped with green onions served with fresh corn bread$30.00
- Honey Garlic Salmon
Rice and broccoli$38.00
- Mahi Risotto
Grilled mahi, creamy shallot sriracha risotto, lemon caper sauce, and wilted spinach$35.00
- Lemon Citrus Sea Bass
Pan seared 8 to 10 oz. sea bass filet, garlic mash, asparagus, and spinach$38.00
- Lobster Dinner
Two 7/8 oz tail, jumbo shrimp, broccoli, rice, and corn$48.00
Sides
- VEGGIES$4.50
- Fries$4.50
- Garlic Mash$4.50
- Sweet Mash$4.50
- Creamed corn$4.50
- Broccoli$4.50
- Twice baked$4.50
- Asparagus$4.50
- Mac & Cheese$4.50
- Fruit Cup$4.50
- Plastic Silverware$2.50
- Side Alfredo$4.00
- Side Bayou Sauce$4.00
- Side Alfreso$4.00
- Lobster Tail$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side Of Brussel sprouts$4.50
- Rice$4.50
- Side of Gravy$2.00
- Side of Shrimp$8.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken$8.00
- SIDE BREAD$2.00
- Side of Pita$2.00
- Cake FEE$15.00