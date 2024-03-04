Rico Chow Hispanic Asian Fusion 403 Williams Street
Quick Combos
- Teriyaki$14.25
Broccoli and carrots.
- Garlic Sauce$14.25
Garlic, butter, Tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers.
- Spicy Chow$14.25
Mix veggies, spicy chili sauce.
- Broccoli Stir Fry$14.25
broccoli and bean sprouts
- Green Bowl$14.25
mix veggies
- Sweet and Sour$14.25
- Lo Mein$14.25
onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, bean sprouts
- Bulgogi$14.25
kimchi
- Saltado$14.25
fries, red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, scallions.
- Frijoles$14.25
beans, yucca
- Peppers and onions$14.25
Green peppers, onions, roasted red peppers
Special Combos
Small Bites
Loadeds
- Korean Loaded Fries$15.95
Choice of meat, spicy mayo, Asian BBQ Cheddar, kimchi
- Canoa Loaded Fries$15.95
Ground beef, sweet plantains, nacho cheese
- Tripleta Loaded Fries$15.95
Roasted pork, ground beef, ham, nacho cheese, signature sauce
- Wonton Nachos$15.95
Choice of beef or pork top with spicy mayo, Asian BBQ, sriracha, beansprouts, and shredded carrots
- Mofongo Loaded$15.95
Choice of meat, nacho cheese, crispy fried onions, avocado ranch, signature sauce, tomatoes, scallions
Seasonal Combos
Rico Sweets
Soup and Salads
Drinks
Sides
Rico Chow Hispanic Asian Fusion 403 Williams Street Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 442-2469
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM