- The Rigby - Pork Belly Sandwich
Pork Belly, Balsamic Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Hoagie Bun$16.00
- The Sophie - Double Smash Bacon, Cheddar
Bacon and Cheddar Cheese$15.00
- The Nash - Double Smash Green Chili Poblano Strips Burger
Green Chili, Poblano Strips, Guacamole$15.00
- The Lucy - Double Smash All American Burger
Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce$14.00
- The Oscar - Double Smash Burger, Raspberry Chipotle, Cream Cheese, Bacon$15.00
8 Count Wings
- Beef Burrito
Green Chili Smothered, Cheese, with Rice & Beans$14.00
- Beef & Bean Burrito
Green Chili Smothered, Cheese, with Rice & Beans$14.00
- Carna Asada Burrito
Green Chili Smothered, Cheese, with Rice & Beans$16.00
- Carnitas Burrito
Green Chili Smothered, Cheese, with Rice & Beans$15.00
- Chile Rellenos
Green Chili Smothered, Cotija Cheese, with Rice & Beans$16.00
- Loaded Quesadilla Ground Beef
With Queso, Cheddar & Pico$13.00
- Loaded Quesadilla Carnitas
With Queso, Cheddar & Pico$14.00
- Loaded Quesadilla Carne Asada
With Queso, Cheddar & Pico$15.00
Rigsby's Location and Hours
(303) 349-9392
Open now • Closes at 11PM