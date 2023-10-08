Food

Starters

House Smoked Pork Belly, Cheerwine® BBQ Glaze, Tangy Cabbage Slaw, Crispy Pickle, & Sliced Tomato. Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ranch Drizzle. Served with Lime Crema & House-Made Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips with house-made salsa.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Buttermilk brined dill pickle chips, flash-fried & zesty chipotle ranch for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Italian Seasoned Breaded Cheese Sticks (6), Served with House-Made Red Sauce

Pimento Deviled Eggs

$6.49

Classic deviled yolks, sharp cheddar, Hickory-Smoked Bacon & fire-roasted peppers.

Parmesan Tater Tots (8)

$7.99

House-Made Tater Tots Seasoned & Coated with Parmesan Cheese

Thunder Shrimp

$11.99

Hand-breaded & crispy fried with a garlic chili aioli sauce.

Nachos Grande

$10.99

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Smoked Beef Chili, Melted Queso, Pico de Gallo, Lime Crema, Sliced Jalapeńos & Fresh Cilantro. Served with a Side of House-Made Salsa

Warm Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Sharp cheddar, scallions, hickory-smoked bacon, honey buffalo drizzle & house-made BBQ potato chips.

Pork Belly Sliders

$9.99

House Smoked Pork Belly, Cheerwine® BBQ Glaze, Tangy Cabbage Slaw, Crispy Pickle, & Sliced Tomato. Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll

Street Tacos

$11.99

Blackened Shrimp, Crispy Cod* or Grilled Chicken Served on a flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Onions & Chipotle Ranch

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.99

Three Freshly-Baked, Soft, Salted Pretzels with Warm Beer Cheese & Yellow Mustard for Dipping

Slider Trio

$11.99

The Old School* - Smoked Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Ketchup, Mustard & Dill Pickle Mini Pulled Pork - House-Pulled Pork, Cheerwine® BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw & Dill Pickle Mini Chicken - Crispy Chicken Tender, Lettuce, Dill Pickle & Rigsby's Sauce

Smoked Beef Chili

$5.99

Bowl of House-Made Smoked Beef Chili with Beans, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion & Crispy Tortilla Chips

Smoked Burgers

Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Black-N-Bleu

$11.99

Blackened burger, sautéed mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce, crispy fried onions. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

BYO Burger

$9.00

Build your own burger.

Carolina Smokehouse

$11.99

Onion, mustard, smoked beef chili & creamy coleslaw. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Old School

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & super secret sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries

Pitmaster

$14.99

Smoked beef patty topped with pulled pork, smoked Gouda cheese, hickory smoked bacon & Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Rigsby's Burger

$11.99

Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

The Dirty South

$13.99

Pimento cheese made with Sharp Cheddar, fried pickles & hickory smoked bacon. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Fiesta Burger

$12.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Melted Queso, Avocado Smash, Pico de Gallo & Corn Tortilla Strips

Sandwiches

Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise & golden BBQ sauce. Served on Texas Toast.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in Honey Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Zesty Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served on Texas Toast

Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, Provolone cheese, smoked bacon & our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Classic Chicken Club

$13.99

Hand-breaded classic chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Served on Texas Toast.

Crispy Fish

$12.99

Hand-breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & house-made tartar sauce served on a toasted artisan roll.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas Toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled pork tossed in our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles. Served on an artisan potato bun.

Southwest Philly

$14.99

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Sauteed Onions & Bell Peppers, House-Made Pico de Gallo, & Spicy Queso Sauce. Served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with Rigsby’s Sauce

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

Smoked low & slow, Cheerwine BBQ glaze, coleslaw and Texas toast

Bucket Of Bones

$19.99

5 Traditional wings + 1/4 rack of ribs + fresh cut fries.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup.

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Hand breaded premium cod fillet, Rigsby's fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, and choice of one dipping sauce.

Pork Plate

$14.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of one choice of BBQ sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.

Salads

House Salad

Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing.

Kim's Cobb Salad

$13.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.

Southern Fried Salad

$12.99

Lettuce mix, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, dried tomatoes, avocado smash & choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing.

Chipotle Salad

$14.99

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.

Rigsby's Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken, cucumber, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, spiced pecans and choice of dressing.

Wings

5 Signature Wings

$7.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Signature Wings

$14.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Signature Wings

$36.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Boneless Wings

$36.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

Wing Combo

$18.99

Five smoked traditional wings & five boneless wings tossed with your choice of two signature sauces. Served with French fries, coleslaw, ranch or Blue cheese & buttered toast.

Kids Options

Kid's ChzBurger

$7.00

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Boneless Wings

$7.00

Wing Platters

Wing Platter 25

$36.99

Wing Platter 50

$56.99

Wing Platter 75

$85.99

Wing Platter 100

$115.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Seasonal Market Vegetables

$5.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

with malt vinegar aioli

Onion Rings

$5.00

Hand breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard

Parmesan Tater Tots (5)

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

with garlic butter

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Tailgate Meals

30 Wing Tailgate Meal (15/15)

$29.99

Served with ranch, blue cheese & celery. 15 traditional/15 boneless. choice of sauce and choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings .

40 Wing Tailgate Meal (20/20)

$39.99

Served with Ranch, Blue Cheese & Celery. 20 Traditional/20 Boneless. Choice of Sauce and Choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings.

Tenders Tailgate Meal (16)

$29.99

Serves 4. 16 Hand-Breaded chicken tenders, mac & cheese and fresh cut fries

BBQ Tailgate Meal (48OZ)

$38.99

48 oz of Pulled Pork, buns, pickles, and coleslaw. Choice of 2 sauces and one side.

Ribs Tailgate Meal (2 Full)

$49.99

2 Full Baby Back Ribs, 8 Rolls and Coleslaw. Choice of sauce and side.

Tailgate Pack N Grill

$29.99

Catering Per Person

$18.00Out of stock