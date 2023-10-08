Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill Boiling Springs
Food
Starters
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Flour Tortilla Filled with Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Pico de Gallo & Chipotle Ranch Drizzle. Served with Lime Crema & House-Made Salsa
Chips & Salsa
Chips with house-made salsa.
Fried Pickles
Buttermilk brined dill pickle chips, flash-fried & zesty chipotle ranch for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Italian Seasoned Breaded Cheese Sticks (6), Served with House-Made Red Sauce
Pimento Deviled Eggs
Classic deviled yolks, sharp cheddar, Hickory-Smoked Bacon & fire-roasted peppers.
Parmesan Tater Tots (8)
House-Made Tater Tots Seasoned & Coated with Parmesan Cheese
Thunder Shrimp
Hand-breaded & crispy fried with a garlic chili aioli sauce.
Nachos Grande
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips, Smoked Beef Chili, Melted Queso, Pico de Gallo, Lime Crema, Sliced Jalapeńos & Fresh Cilantro. Served with a Side of House-Made Salsa
Warm Pimento Cheese
Sharp cheddar, scallions, hickory-smoked bacon, honey buffalo drizzle & house-made BBQ potato chips.
Pork Belly Sliders
House Smoked Pork Belly, Cheerwine® BBQ Glaze, Tangy Cabbage Slaw, Crispy Pickle, & Sliced Tomato. Served on a Toasted Brioche Roll
Street Tacos
Blackened Shrimp, Crispy Cod* or Grilled Chicken Served on a flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Onions & Chipotle Ranch
Bavarian Pretzels
Three Freshly-Baked, Soft, Salted Pretzels with Warm Beer Cheese & Yellow Mustard for Dipping
Slider Trio
The Old School* - Smoked Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Ketchup, Mustard & Dill Pickle Mini Pulled Pork - House-Pulled Pork, Cheerwine® BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw & Dill Pickle Mini Chicken - Crispy Chicken Tender, Lettuce, Dill Pickle & Rigsby's Sauce
Smoked Beef Chili
Bowl of House-Made Smoked Beef Chili with Beans, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Green Onion & Crispy Tortilla Chips
Smoked Burgers
Bacon Cheddar
Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Black-N-Bleu
Blackened burger, sautéed mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce, crispy fried onions. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
BYO Burger
Build your own burger.
Carolina Smokehouse
Onion, mustard, smoked beef chili & creamy coleslaw. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Old School
Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & super secret sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries
Pitmaster
Smoked beef patty topped with pulled pork, smoked Gouda cheese, hickory smoked bacon & Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Rigsby's Burger
Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
The Dirty South
Pimento cheese made with Sharp Cheddar, fried pickles & hickory smoked bacon. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Fiesta Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese, Melted Queso, Avocado Smash, Pico de Gallo & Corn Tortilla Strips
Sandwiches
Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise & golden BBQ sauce. Served on Texas Toast.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Hand-Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in Honey Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Zesty Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Served on Texas Toast
Carolina Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast, Provolone cheese, smoked bacon & our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Classic Chicken Club
Hand-breaded classic chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Served on Texas Toast.
Crispy Fish
Hand-breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & house-made tartar sauce served on a toasted artisan roll.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas Toast.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork tossed in our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles. Served on an artisan potato bun.
Southwest Philly
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Sauteed Onions & Bell Peppers, House-Made Pico de Gallo, & Spicy Queso Sauce. Served on a Toasted Hoagie Roll with Rigsby’s Sauce
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
Smoked low & slow, Cheerwine BBQ glaze, coleslaw and Texas toast
Bucket Of Bones
5 Traditional wings + 1/4 rack of ribs + fresh cut fries.
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup.
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded premium cod fillet, Rigsby's fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, and choice of one dipping sauce.
Pork Plate
Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of one choice of BBQ sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing.
Kim's Cobb Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.
Southern Fried Salad
Lettuce mix, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, dried tomatoes, avocado smash & choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing.
Chipotle Salad
Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.
Rigsby's Salad
Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken, cucumber, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, spiced pecans and choice of dressing.
Wings
5 Signature Wings
Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
10 Signature Wings
Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
25 Signature Wings
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing
5 Boneless Wings
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
10 Boneless Wings
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
25 Boneless Wings
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
Wing Combo
Five smoked traditional wings & five boneless wings tossed with your choice of two signature sauces. Served with French fries, coleslaw, ranch or Blue cheese & buttered toast.
Sides
Baked Beans
Creamy Coleslaw
Seasonal Market Vegetables
BBQ Potato Chips
Fresh Cut Fries
with malt vinegar aioli
Onion Rings
Hand breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard
Parmesan Tater Tots (5)
Mac N Cheese
Collard Greens
with garlic butter
Cup of Chili
Tailgate Meals
30 Wing Tailgate Meal (15/15)
Served with ranch, blue cheese & celery. 15 traditional/15 boneless. choice of sauce and choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings .
40 Wing Tailgate Meal (20/20)
Served with Ranch, Blue Cheese & Celery. 20 Traditional/20 Boneless. Choice of Sauce and Choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings.
Tenders Tailgate Meal (16)
Serves 4. 16 Hand-Breaded chicken tenders, mac & cheese and fresh cut fries
BBQ Tailgate Meal (48OZ)
48 oz of Pulled Pork, buns, pickles, and coleslaw. Choice of 2 sauces and one side.
Ribs Tailgate Meal (2 Full)
2 Full Baby Back Ribs, 8 Rolls and Coleslaw. Choice of sauce and side.
