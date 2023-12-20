Riko Peruvian Cuisine Jackson Heights
RIKO MENU
SPECIALS
- Chaufa de piña$19.95
Chicken and shrimp fried rice Peruvian style, with pineapple, raisins, served in a pineapple shell
- Filete de pescado al ajillo$19.00
Fish filet in garlic sauce
- Filete de pescado al vino$20.00
Fish filet with wine sauce, served with mussels, shrimp and garlic paste
- Leche de tigre$17.00
Citrus-based marinade, fish, seafood, lime juice, red onion, chiles, spices
- Paella Marinera$21.00
Paella with seafood
- Paella Valenciana$21.00
Paella with chicken, shrimp and sausage
- Tallarín a la Huancaína$18.00
Spaghetti in Huancaina sauce, served with beef steak or grilled chicken breast
SOUPS
APPETIZERS
- Anticuchos$9.00
Grilled Beef Hearts
- Calamares fritos$14.00
Fried calamari served with red onion salad.
- Camarones al fuego$18.00
Deep Fried Shrimp with Mild Yellow Chili Sauce
- Chicharrón de pollo$13.00
Fried Diced Chicken with Fried Cassava
- Choclo con Queso$9.00
Peruvian "Fat" Corn Served with Andean white Cheese
- Choritos a la Chalaca$13.00
Green Mussels Covered in Chopped Red Onion Salad with Tomato and Corn, Marinated in Lime Juice
- Papa a la Huancaina$9.00
Sliced Baked Potato Covered in a Spicy Creamy Cheese Sauce
- Picada Limeña$15.00
Grilled beef hearts, sliced baked potato covered in a spicy creamy cheese sauce, Peruvian fat corn and white cheese.
- Tamal Peruano$9.00
Stuffed Corn Meal, Chicken or Pork
CEVICHES
- Ceviche de camarón$20.95
Shrimp ceviche, lime juice, red onions, spices, sweet potato, "fat" corn, canchita, traditionally spicy
- Ceviche de pescado$18.00
Diced white fish ceviche, lime juice, red onions, spices, sweet potato, "fat" corn, canchita, traditionally spicy
- Ceviche de pulpo premium$24.00
Octopus, lime juice, red onions, spices, sweet potato, "fat" corn, canchita, traditionally spicy
- Ceviche mixto$19.95
White fish, squid, shrimp, mussels ceviche, lime juice, red onions, spices, sweet potato, "fat" corn, canchita, traditionally spicy
- Ceviche mixto de mango$19.95
Seafood combination ceviche, mango, lime juice, red onions, spices, sweet potato, "fat" corn, canchita, traditionally spicy
MEAT & CHICKEN
- Milanesa de pollo$18.00
Breaded chicken breast Milanesa style, served with rice and French fries
- Lomo saltado$18.00
Sliced beef chunks sauteed with red onions and tomatoes, served over French fries with rice
- Pollo saltado$18.00
Sliced Chicken chunks sauteed with red onions and tomatoes, served over French fries with rice
- Tallarín saltado de carne$18.00
Spaghetti with chunks of beef onions and tomatoes.
- Tallarín saltado de pollo$18.00
Spaghetti with chunks of Chicken, onions and tomatoes.
- Arroz chaufa de carne$18.00
Beef fried rice Peruvian style
- Arroz chaufa de pollo$18.00
Chicken fried rice Peruvian style
- Tallarín verde$18.00
Steak with spaghetti In a green Peruvian style basil, spinach, and cheese sauce
- Bistec a lo pobre$21.00
Steak served with fries, sweet plantains, hot dog, rice, beans and fried egg.
- Chaufa Mixto$23.00
Fried rice Peruvian style
- Chaufa Cielo Mar y Tierra$25.00
Chicken, beef and shrimp fried rice, Peruvian style
- Tallarin Verde Solo$12.00
Spaghetti In a green Peruvian style basil, spinach, and cheese sauce
- Tallarín a la Huancaina Solo$12.00
Spaghetti in Huancaina sauce
- Carne Asada$18.00
Grilled beef
FISH & SEAFOOD
- Arroz con mariscos$19.00
Seafood paella Peruvian-style, served with salsa criolla
- Chaufa de mariscos$19.00
Peruvian style seafood rice
- Jalea$25.00+
Deep fried pieces of squid, shrimp and fish topped with hot spicy onions salads, mussels and crab meat.
- Parihuela$21.95
Peruvian style seafood soup
- Pescado a lo macho$23.95
Filled fish with seafood In spicy Peruvian sauce
- Pescado frito$19.00
Fried fish with rice and cassava
- Sudado de Pescado$19.00
Stewed fish with Potato and Rice
- Chupe de Camarones$20.00
Seafood soup with rice and vegetables
- Chupe de Mariscos$19.00
Seafood soup with rice and vegetables
- Tallarin de Mariscos$19.00
Spaghetti with seafood and vegetables
- PECERA DE MARISCOS$55.00
Classic Fish Ceviche & Deep Fried Seafood (Jalea)
SIDES
- Arroz$5.00+
Rice
- Arroz Amarillo$5.00+
Yellow rice
- Arroz Tacu Tacu$9.95
Refried/scrambled Rice and Beans with Butter
- Arroz y frijoles$5.00
Rice and beans
- Canchita$0.75+
Corn nuts
- Frijol$5.00+
Beans
- Maduros fritos$5.00+
Fried sweet plantains
- Papas fritas$5.00+
French fries
- Salchipapas$9.95
Hot dog slices with French fries platter
- Salsa blanca$0.75+
White sauce
- Salsa Criolla$5.00+
Traditional red onion salad with chopped tomatoes and fresh cilantro marinated In lime juice
- Salsa huancaina$2.00+
Huancaina sauce
- Salsa rocoto$0.75+
Rocoto sauce
- Salsa verde$0.75+
Green sauce
- Tostones$5.00+
Fried green plantains
- Yuca frita$5.00+
Fried cassava
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
FAMILY COMBOS
PERSONAL COMBOS
SOFT DRINKS
DESSERTS
- Alfajores$3.00
Round pastry filled with sweet milk cream
- Arroz con leche$7.00
Rice pudding
- Combinado$12.00
Arroz con leche & mazamorra morada
- Crema volteada$7.00
Flan pudding
- Helado de Lúcuma$7.00
Lucuma ice cream
- Leche asada$7.00
Baked Peruvian flan
- Mazamorra morada$7.00
Peruvian Purple Corn and Fruit Dessert
- Tres leches$7.00
Sponge Cake soaked in a sweet mixture of three different milk types