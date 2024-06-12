Skip to Main content
Rincon Restaurant 6417 PARK AVE
Rincon Restaurant 6417 PARK AVE
6417 PARK AVE, WEST NEW YORK, NJ 07093
Mariscos
Mariscos
Mojarrra
$16.00
Salmon ala plancha
$15.00
Filete
$13.00
Tilapia
$12.50
Camarones al Ajillo
$14.00
Camarones ala plancha
$14.00
Rincon Restaurant 6417 PARK AVE Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 869-4069
6417 PARK AVE, WEST NEW YORK, NJ 07093
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 7AM
All hours
