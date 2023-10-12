Rincon Brewery- Santa Barbara 205 Santa Barbara St #1b,
Food
Starters
Sweet Potato Fries
Fries
Potato Chips
made to order with choice of seasoning: malt vinegar & salt • BBQ • sweet 'n' spicy
Onion Rings
La Reina Lager infused panko crusted onion rings
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa with Guacamole
Dill Pickle Bites
tossed with cornmeal and lightly crisped - with ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces
Hummus
served with soft pretzel bites, organic rainbow carrots and celery
Crispy Cauliflower Bites
La Reina Lager infused panko crusted cauliflower bites gently fried and tossed in choice of sauce: buffalo • BBQ • spicy sriracha • teriyaki • thai chili • lemon pepper
Chicken Wings
traditional or boneless choices style: buffalo • BBQ • spicy sriracha • teriyaki • thai chili • lemon pepper
Cheesy Bacon Beer Dip
served with soft pretzel bites
Loaded Potato Skins
bacon, cheddar cheese, chives, sour cream, pico de gallo
Salads
Carpinteria Salad-Small
avocado, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, spring mix
Carpinteria Salad-Large
avocado, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, spring mix
Caesar Salad-Small
croutons, parmesan cheese, romaine
Caesar Salad-Large
croutons, parmesan cheese, romaine
Rincon Classic Cobb
chopped chicken, hard-boiled egg, diced bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, spring mix (Select 1) Select House Made Dressing:Balsamic Vinaigrette Bleu Cheese Ranch
BBQ Chopped Chicken
RB Stout BBQ sauce glazed chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheddar, romaine (Select 1) Select House Made Dressing:Balsamic Vinaigrette Bleu Cheese Ranch
Chinese Ginger Chicken
ginger garlic chicken, rainbow carrots, green onion, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crispy wontons, red and green cabbage, spring mix
Mediterranean Quinoa
avocado, bell pepper, rainbow carrots, green onions, cucumber, red quinoa, spring mix (Select 1) Select House Made Dressing:Balsamic Vinaigrette Bleu Cheese Ranch
Burgers
Classic Burger
beef patty, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion Add Cheese:Cheddar Blue Cheese Crumbles Pepperjack
BBQ Burger
beef patty, bacon, RB Stout BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Chipotle Ortega Burger
beef patty, bacon, chipotle aioli, grilled Ortega chile, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese
RB Burger
beef patty, bacon, fried organic egg, avocado, house sauce, roasted jalapeños, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Black & Bleu Burger
beef patty, garlic aioli, Cajun grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, melted bleu cheese
Sourdough Jalapeno Burger
beef patty, bacon, avocado, mayo, roasted jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese
Sliders
Rincon Slider
beef patties, garlic aioli, bacon beer jam, beer marinated mushrooms, swiss cheese
Crispy Chicken Sliders
battered and fried chicken breast, bleu cheese spread, spicy Sriracha, tomato, lettuce
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
braised pulled pork, RB Stout BBQ sauce, Hawaiian pineapple slaw
Sandwiches
Blackened Fish Sandwhich
blackened fish of the day, Hawaiian pineapple slaw, jalapeño tartar sauce, rosemary butter compote- fried or pan seared on request
Chicken Pesto Sandwhich
chicken, avocado, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella
Chicken Wrap
grilled or fried chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, spring mix, cheddar cheese
Cuban Sandwhich
braised carnitas, ham, house mustard spread, dill pickle, Swiss cheese
Spicy Habanero Fried Chicken Sandwhich
breaded chicken, habanero sauce, pineapple coleslaw, onion strings, fried pickles
Tri-Tip Sandwhich
La Reina Lager tri-tip, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese - choose either: RB Stout BBQ sauce or Santa Maria style (topped with pico de gallo)
Chicken Milanese
seasoned panko crusted chicken, avocado, house mustard spread, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese
Latin American Inspired
Nachos
tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, melted cheddar cheese
Fish Tacos
fried or seared fish of the day, Hawaiian pineapple slaw, cilantro sauce
Rincon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, organic eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo
Rincon Quesdailla
pico de gallo, cheddar cheese - guacamole, sour cream, and salsa on the side
Tri-Tip Tacos
La Reina Lager chopped tri-tip, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar, queso fresco
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
shrimp, avocado, Hawaiian pineapple slaw, pico de gallo
Cali Burrito
guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, french fries, cheddar cheese
Signature Dishes
Bates Blonde Fish and Chips
Bates Blonde beer battered cod with choice of housemade potato chips or french fries
RB Mac N' Cheese
house made cheese sauce topped with a bacon panko herb cheese crust, with warm pretzel bites
Clam Chowder-Cup
housemade clam chowder, topped with green onion and bacon crumbles
Clam Chowder-Bowl
housemade clam chowder, topped with green onion and bacon crumbles
Chicken Tenders-Adult
Desserts
Beer To Go
6 Packs
12oz Cans
Beer To Go (3PD)
4 Packs
4-Pack Coastal
American Lager with lime, lemons and sea salt. Collaboration beer with Limoneira. 5.5% ABV
4-Pack Rodeo
Double Dry Hopped Red IPA. Named for the iconic Rodeo Flip, this dank and delicious beer will flip your palate with hops and will perfectly land you on balanced caramel notes from the malt. 7% ABV
4-Pack FunkN' Hazy
Brewed in collaboration with Brass Bear Brewing and Bistro this hazy double has soft mouth feel with hints of pineapple and coconut. 8.9% ABV
6 Packs
6-Pack Merrick
American Light Lager, crisp and refreshing. Collaboration with Channel Islands Surfboards. 4.2% ABV
6-Pack Rincon
This light and dry West Coast IPA pours a clear, pale straw color. Be greeted with aromas of lemon zest and wildflowers with subtle notes of pine resin. Enjoy anywhere and think about the beauty of Rincon Point or your favorite surf spot or beach. 6.1% ABV
6-Pack Beached
Our Hazy IPA is brewed with copious amounts of new-world hops leading to bright flavors of citrus and tropical fruit with subtle underlying woody/coconut notes. Enjoy the quintessential haze after a day spent in nature, connecting with others or some quiet time. 6.2% ABV
6-Pack Indicator
American India Pale Ale. This orange-gold colored ale is all about the hops! Brewed to be light bodied, in order to bring out distinct aromatic qualities of tropical fruit, citrus, floral and pine from our blend of all-American hops. 7.1% ABV
6-Pack Bates
Light and refreshing, yet still full of flavor. Inspired by the monastic brewing tradition of Belgium, the flavors resulting from the simplicity of this ale are surprising. Fruity esters balance with a hint of flora, Noble hops. 5.4% ABV
6-Pack La Reina
Named for the Queen of the Coast - Rincon. Brewed with Non-GMO flaked maize and just enough hops resulting in light and refreshing lager. 4.6% ABV
12oz Cans
12oz Can Merrick
American Light Lager, crisp and refreshing. Collaboration with Channel Islands Surfboards. 4.2% ABV
12oz Can Rincon
This light and dry West Coast IPA pours a clear, pale straw color. Be greeted with aromas of lemon zest and wildflowers with subtle notes of pine resin. Enjoy anywhere and think about the beauty of Rincon Point or your favorite surf spot or beach. 6.1% ABV
12oz Can Beached
Our Hazy IPA is brewed with copious amounts of new-world hops leading to bright flavors of citrus and tropical fruit with subtle underlying woody/coconut notes. Enjoy the quintessential haze after a day spent in nature, connecting with others or some quiet time. 6.2% ABV
12oz Can Indicator
American India Pale Ale. This orange-gold colored ale is all about the hops! Brewed to be light bodied, in order to bring out distinct aromatic qualities of tropical fruit, citrus, floral and pine from our blend of all-American hops. 7.1% ABV
12oz Can Bates Blonde
Light and refreshing, yet still full of flavor. Inspired by the monastic brewing tradition of Belgium, the flavors resulting from the simplicity of this ale are surprising. Fruity esters balance with a hint of flora, Noble hops. 5.4% ABV
12oz Can La Reina
Named for the Queen of the Coast - Rincon. Brewed with Non-GMO flaked maize and just enough hops resulting in light and refreshing lager. 4.6% ABV
16oz Cans
16oz Can Coastal
American Lager with lime, lemons and sea salt. Collaboration beer with Limoneira. 5.5% ABV
16oz Can Rodeo
Double Dry Hopped Red IPA. Named for the iconic Rodeo Flip, this dank and delicious beer will flip your palate with hops and will perfectly land you on balanced caramel notes from the malt. 7% ABV
16oz Can FunkN' Hazy
Brewed in collaboration with Brass Bear Brewing and Bistro this hazy double has soft mouth feel with hints of pineapple and coconut. 8.9% ABV