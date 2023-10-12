Food

Starters

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Fries

Fries

$7.00
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$6.00

made to order with choice of seasoning: malt vinegar & salt • BBQ • sweet 'n' spicy

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00

La Reina Lager infused panko crusted onion rings

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00
Chips & Salsa with Guacamole

Chips & Salsa with Guacamole

$11.00
Dill Pickle Bites

Dill Pickle Bites

$11.00

tossed with cornmeal and lightly crisped - with ranch and Sriracha dipping sauces

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

served with soft pretzel bites, organic rainbow carrots and celery

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

La Reina Lager infused panko crusted cauliflower bites gently fried and tossed in choice of sauce: buffalo • BBQ • spicy sriracha • teriyaki • thai chili • lemon pepper

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

traditional or boneless choices style: buffalo • BBQ • spicy sriracha • teriyaki • thai chili • lemon pepper

Cheesy Bacon Beer Dip

Cheesy Bacon Beer Dip

$12.00

served with soft pretzel bites

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.00

bacon, cheddar cheese, chives, sour cream, pico de gallo

Salads

Carpinteria Salad-Small

Carpinteria Salad-Small

$8.00

avocado, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, spring mix

Carpinteria Salad-Large

Carpinteria Salad-Large

$14.00

avocado, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, spring mix

Caesar Salad-Small

Caesar Salad-Small

$8.00

croutons, parmesan cheese, romaine

Caesar Salad-Large

Caesar Salad-Large

$14.00

croutons, parmesan cheese, romaine

Rincon Classic Cobb

Rincon Classic Cobb

$17.00

chopped chicken, hard-boiled egg, diced bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, spring mix (Select 1) Select House Made Dressing:Balsamic Vinaigrette Bleu Cheese Ranch

BBQ Chopped Chicken

BBQ Chopped Chicken

$17.00

RB Stout BBQ sauce glazed chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheddar, romaine (Select 1) Select House Made Dressing:Balsamic Vinaigrette Bleu Cheese Ranch

Chinese Ginger Chicken

Chinese Ginger Chicken

$17.00

ginger garlic chicken, rainbow carrots, green onion, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, crispy wontons, red and green cabbage, spring mix

Mediterranean Quinoa

Mediterranean Quinoa

$17.00

avocado, bell pepper, rainbow carrots, green onions, cucumber, red quinoa, spring mix (Select 1) Select House Made Dressing:Balsamic Vinaigrette Bleu Cheese Ranch

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.00

beef patty, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion Add Cheese:Cheddar Blue Cheese Crumbles Pepperjack

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$17.00

beef patty, bacon, RB Stout BBQ sauce, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Chipotle Ortega Burger

Chipotle Ortega Burger

$17.00

beef patty, bacon, chipotle aioli, grilled Ortega chile, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese

RB Burger

RB Burger

$18.00

beef patty, bacon, fried organic egg, avocado, house sauce, roasted jalapeños, crispy onion strings, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$17.00

beef patty, garlic aioli, Cajun grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, melted bleu cheese

Sourdough Jalapeno Burger

Sourdough Jalapeno Burger

$17.00

beef patty, bacon, avocado, mayo, roasted jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperjack cheese

Sliders

Rincon Slider

Rincon Slider

$16.00

beef patties, garlic aioli, bacon beer jam, beer marinated mushrooms, swiss cheese

Crispy Chicken Sliders

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$16.00

battered and fried chicken breast, bleu cheese spread, spicy Sriracha, tomato, lettuce

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

braised pulled pork, RB Stout BBQ sauce, Hawaiian pineapple slaw

Sandwiches

Blackened Fish Sandwhich

Blackened Fish Sandwhich

$18.00

blackened fish of the day, Hawaiian pineapple slaw, jalapeño tartar sauce, rosemary butter compote- fried or pan seared on request

Chicken Pesto Sandwhich

Chicken Pesto Sandwhich

$16.00

chicken, avocado, basil pesto, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$16.00

grilled or fried chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black bean relish, pico de gallo, ranch dressing, spring mix, cheddar cheese

Cuban Sandwhich

Cuban Sandwhich

$16.00

braised carnitas, ham, house mustard spread, dill pickle, Swiss cheese

Spicy Habanero Fried Chicken Sandwhich

Spicy Habanero Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$17.00

breaded chicken, habanero sauce, pineapple coleslaw, onion strings, fried pickles

Tri-Tip Sandwhich

Tri-Tip Sandwhich

$17.00

La Reina Lager tri-tip, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese - choose either: RB Stout BBQ sauce or Santa Maria style (topped with pico de gallo)

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$17.00

seasoned panko crusted chicken, avocado, house mustard spread, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese

Latin American Inspired

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, melted cheddar cheese

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

fried or seared fish of the day, Hawaiian pineapple slaw, cilantro sauce

Rincon Breakfast Burrito

Rincon Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Bacon, organic eggs, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo

Rincon Quesdailla

Rincon Quesdailla

$14.00

pico de gallo, cheddar cheese - guacamole, sour cream, and salsa on the side

Tri-Tip Tacos

Tri-Tip Tacos

$16.00

La Reina Lager chopped tri-tip, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar, queso fresco

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

shrimp, avocado, Hawaiian pineapple slaw, pico de gallo

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$14.00

guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, french fries, cheddar cheese

Signature Dishes

Bates Blonde Fish and Chips

Bates Blonde Fish and Chips

$16.00

Bates Blonde beer battered cod with choice of housemade potato chips or french fries

RB Mac N' Cheese

RB Mac N' Cheese

$15.00

house made cheese sauce topped with a bacon panko herb cheese crust, with warm pretzel bites

Clam Chowder-Cup

Clam Chowder-Cup

$6.00

housemade clam chowder, topped with green onion and bacon crumbles

Clam Chowder-Bowl

Clam Chowder-Bowl

$10.00

housemade clam chowder, topped with green onion and bacon crumbles

Chicken Tenders-Adult

$13.00

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Tarpitz Pie

Tarpitz Pie

$9.00

coffee ice cream, Oreo cookie crust, fudge, whipped cream, macadamia nuts

Cookie & Cream

Cookie & Cream

$10.00

warm chocolate chip cookie, with vanilla ice cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Stout Float

$10.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

Dog Menu

Dog Burger

$6.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$4.00

Side of Guacomole

$4.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side of Pretzels

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Tri-Tip

$5.00

Side of Fish

$6.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Wine

White Wine

House Savignon Blanc

$10.00

House Chardonnay

$10.00

Gainey Savignon Blanc

$15.00

Lincourt Chardonnay

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

House Pinot Noir

$10.00

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Laetitia Pinot Noir

$15.00

Rose/Sparkling

Listel

$13.00

House Brut

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Kid Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

N/A Beers

Athletic Golden Ale

$8.00

Athletic IPA

$9.00

Athletic Hazy IPA

$9.00

Retail

Retail-Hats

Lifeguard Hat

$40.00

Baseball Hat

$30.00

Beanies

$30.00

Retail-Apparel

T-Shirt

$25.00

T-Shirt 2XL & 3XL

$30.00

Tank Top

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$65.00

L/S T-Shirt

$32.00

Employee Shirt-Black

$10.00

Retail-Misc.

Beach Towel

$53.00

Belt Buckle-Small

$25.00

Sticker

$3.00

Sunset Patch

$9.00

Board Membership

$150.00

Retail-Glassware

4oz Taster

$2.99

8oz Taster

$3.50

10oz Tulip

$3.99

13oz Tulip

$4.99

16oz Pint

$4.99

16oz Pint Color

$5.99

20oz Pub

$5.29

Stein

$12.99

64 oz Glass Growler

$11.00

128oz Glass Growler

$12.00

16oz Stainless Klean Kanteen

$12.00

20oz Tumbler Klean Kanteen

$35.00

64oz Growler Klean Kanteen

$45.00

64oz Growler Klean Kanteen Insulated

$65.00

Retail-Dog

Dog Leash-Small

$17.00

Dog Leash-Large

$19.00

Dog Bowl

$19.00

Dog Toy

$17.00

Dog Bandana-Small

$10.00

Dog Bandana-Large

$12.00

Beer To Go

4 Packs

4-Pack Coastal

$13.99

4-Pack Rodeo

$14.99

4-Pack FunkN' Hazy

$15.99

6 Packs

6-Pack Merrick

6-Pack Merrick

$11.99
6-Pack Rincon

6-Pack Rincon

$14.99
6-Pack Beached

6-Pack Beached

$14.99
6-Pack Indicator

6-Pack Indicator

$14.99

6-Pack Bates

$12.99
6-Pack La Reina

6-Pack La Reina

$11.99

12oz Cans

12oz Can Merrick

$3.00

12oz Can Rincon

$4.00

12oz Can Beach

$4.00

12oz Can Indicator

$4.00

12oz Can Bates Blonde

$3.00

12oz Can La Reina

$3.00

16oz Cans

16oz Can Coastal

$4.00

16oz Can Rodeo

$4.50

16oz Can FunkN' Hazy

$5.00

Beer To Go (3PD)

4 Packs

American Lager with lime, lemons and sea salt. Collaboration beer with Limoneira. 5.5% ABV

4-Pack Coastal

$18.19

American Lager with lime, lemons and sea salt. Collaboration beer with Limoneira. 5.5% ABV

4-Pack Rodeo

$19.49

Double Dry Hopped Red IPA. Named for the iconic Rodeo Flip, this dank and delicious beer will flip your palate with hops and will perfectly land you on balanced caramel notes from the malt. 7% ABV

4-Pack FunkN' Hazy

4-Pack FunkN' Hazy

$20.79

Brewed in collaboration with Brass Bear Brewing and Bistro this hazy double has soft mouth feel with hints of pineapple and coconut. 8.9% ABV

6 Packs

6-Pack Merrick

6-Pack Merrick

$15.59

American Light Lager, crisp and refreshing. Collaboration with Channel Islands Surfboards. 4.2% ABV

6-Pack Rincon

6-Pack Rincon

$19.49

This light and dry West Coast IPA pours a clear, pale straw color. Be greeted with aromas of lemon zest and wildflowers with subtle notes of pine resin. Enjoy anywhere and think about the beauty of Rincon Point or your favorite surf spot or beach. 6.1% ABV

6-Pack Beached

6-Pack Beached

$19.49

Our Hazy IPA is brewed with copious amounts of new-world hops leading to bright flavors of citrus and tropical fruit with subtle underlying woody/coconut notes. Enjoy the quintessential haze after a day spent in nature, connecting with others or some quiet time. 6.2% ABV

6-Pack Indicator

6-Pack Indicator

$19.49

American India Pale Ale. This orange-gold colored ale is all about the hops! Brewed to be light bodied, in order to bring out distinct aromatic qualities of tropical fruit, citrus, floral and pine from our blend of all-American hops. 7.1% ABV

6-Pack Bates

6-Pack Bates

$16.89

Light and refreshing, yet still full of flavor. Inspired by the monastic brewing tradition of Belgium, the flavors resulting from the simplicity of this ale are surprising. Fruity esters balance with a hint of flora, Noble hops. 5.4% ABV

6-Pack La Reina

6-Pack La Reina

$15.59

Named for the Queen of the Coast - Rincon. Brewed with Non-GMO flaked maize and just enough hops resulting in light and refreshing lager. 4.6% ABV

12oz Cans

12oz Can Merrick

$5.00

American Light Lager, crisp and refreshing. Collaboration with Channel Islands Surfboards. 4.2% ABV

12oz Can Rincon

12oz Can Rincon

$6.00

This light and dry West Coast IPA pours a clear, pale straw color. Be greeted with aromas of lemon zest and wildflowers with subtle notes of pine resin. Enjoy anywhere and think about the beauty of Rincon Point or your favorite surf spot or beach. 6.1% ABV

12oz Can Beached

12oz Can Beached

$6.00

Our Hazy IPA is brewed with copious amounts of new-world hops leading to bright flavors of citrus and tropical fruit with subtle underlying woody/coconut notes. Enjoy the quintessential haze after a day spent in nature, connecting with others or some quiet time. 6.2% ABV

12oz Can Indicator

12oz Can Indicator

$6.00

American India Pale Ale. This orange-gold colored ale is all about the hops! Brewed to be light bodied, in order to bring out distinct aromatic qualities of tropical fruit, citrus, floral and pine from our blend of all-American hops. 7.1% ABV

12oz Can Bates Blonde

12oz Can Bates Blonde

$5.00

Light and refreshing, yet still full of flavor. Inspired by the monastic brewing tradition of Belgium, the flavors resulting from the simplicity of this ale are surprising. Fruity esters balance with a hint of flora, Noble hops. 5.4% ABV

12oz Can La Reina

12oz Can La Reina

$5.00

Named for the Queen of the Coast - Rincon. Brewed with Non-GMO flaked maize and just enough hops resulting in light and refreshing lager. 4.6% ABV

16oz Cans

16oz Can Coastal

$6.00

American Lager with lime, lemons and sea salt. Collaboration beer with Limoneira. 5.5% ABV

16oz Can Rodeo

$7.00

Double Dry Hopped Red IPA. Named for the iconic Rodeo Flip, this dank and delicious beer will flip your palate with hops and will perfectly land you on balanced caramel notes from the malt. 7% ABV

16oz Can FunkN' Hazy

16oz Can FunkN' Hazy

$8.00

Brewed in collaboration with Brass Bear Brewing and Bistro this hazy double has soft mouth feel with hints of pineapple and coconut. 8.9% ABV