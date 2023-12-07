Rio Grande Mexican Restaurante - Lincoln 116 N Kickapoo Street
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole Small$5.99
- Guacamole Large$7.99
- Cheese Dip Small$5.99
- Cheese Dip Large$7.99
- Quesadilla Deluxe$14.50
Choice of steak or chicken with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Choriqueso Small$6.50
Cheese and Mexican sausage mixed to create a great dipping sauce
- Choriqueso Large$7.99
Cheese and Mexican sausage mixed to create a great dipping sauce
- Nachos Rio Grande$14.95
Plate of tortilla chips covered with cheese, steak, chicken, shrimp, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole
- Nachos Fajita$12.95
Plate of tortilla chips covered with cheese, steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, and guacamole
- Nachos Carnitas$12.50
Plate of tortilla chips covered with cheese, jalapenos and pieces of pork that have been sauteed until lighty brown
- Nachos$9.99
Plate of tortilla chips covered in cheese with ground beef or shredded chicken
- Bean Dip$3.50
- Coctel De Canaron 15 pieces$13.99
(Shrimp Cocktail) Shrimp marinated in a rich tomato sauce. Served with pico de gallo.
- Coctel De Canaron 10 Pieces$13.99
(Shrimp Cocktail) Shrimp marinated in a rich tomato sauce. Served with pico de gallo.
- Caldo De Camaron$12.95
Shrimp Soup
- Caldo De Pescado$12.95
Fish Soup
- Sopa De Pollo$6.50
Chicken Soup
- 7 Mares Soup$15.99
7 Seas Soup
- Nachos Camaron$14.50
Plate of tortilla chips covered with cheese, shrimp and mushrooms
- Hot Wings$12.50
A dozen wings served with hot salsa or ranch dressing
- Bomba Dip$5.95
Ground beef, refried beans, cheese and special sauce
- Guacamole Salad$4.95
- Chips And Salsa (To-Go)$4.50
- Pico De Gallo Small$1.00
- Pico De Gallo Large$2.00
- Spicy Salsa (Salsa Picosa) Small$1.50
- Spicy Salsa (Salsa Picosa) Large$3.00
Taco Salad
- Taco Salad Steak$11.99
A deep fried flour tortilla shell with steak, rice, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Taco Salad Grilled Chicken Fajita$11.99
A deep fried flour tortilla shell with grilled chicken, bell pepper, onions, rice, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Taco Salad Ground Beef$11.99
A deep fried flour tortilla shell with ground beef, rice, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Taco Salad Shredded Chicken$11.95
A deep fried flour tortilla shell with shredded chicken, rice, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Taco Salad Vegetarian$8.99
A deep fried flour tortilla shell with rice, beans, shredded cheese, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, bell pepper, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tacos
- Choritaco$2.85
Chicken and chorizo, corn tortillas, onions and cilantro
- Tacos Al Pastor$2.85
Chicken or steak with al pastor adobo, corn tortillas, onions, and cilantro
- Tacos De Pescado$2.85
Fish tacos served with lettuce, cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
- Mexican Taco Meal$11.99
Three steak tacos filled with onions, cilantro, and pico de gallo on a corn tortilla. Served with our own hot sauce, rice and beans.
- 3 American Taco Meal$11.99
Three tacos filled with your choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, soft (flour tortilla) or hard (corn tortilla) with rice and beans.
Tortas
Desserts
House Especialidades
- Mixed Grill$32.00
All the best on a giant sizzling platter! Baby back ribs, tender grilled steak, marinated chicken breast, black tiger shrimp, veggies and two servings of rice and beans and tortillas
- Carne Asada Tradicional$15.99
Grilled Steak with rice and beans, salad, pico de gallo, guacamole, and your choice and flour or corn tortillas
- Black Angus Steak$17.99
A 10oz steak plus 4 jumbo shrimp, rice and steamed vegetables
- Canarones a la diabla$14.50
A dish of 12 soicy black tiger shrimp served with rice and beans
- Mexican Flautas Taquitos$11.99
Four Rolled deep-fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or steak, served with sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans.
- Chiles Rellenos$12.99
Two mild Anaheim peppers stuffed with cheese, battered, and deep fried. Served with rice and beans.
- Tostada De Ceviche$5.50
- Steak and eggs$15.99
Served with rice and beans
- Pork Carnitas Michocan$14.50
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas
- Steak Poblano$16.50
a 10oz steak with poblano pepper, grilled onions and mushrooms, served with rice and beans
- House Special$15.99
Tilapia filet, shrimp, and crab meat along with cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli on a bed of rice and cheese sauce
- Grilled Shrimp$15.50
Served with rice and vegetables, cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli with cheese sauce.
- Loco Shrimp$14.50
Grilled shrimp served over a bed of rice with beans, mushrooms, and onions. Smothered in cheese sauce.
- Chile Verde$11.95
Cubed Pork cooked in chile verde sauce made with fresh tomatillos, served with rice and beans
- Chile Colorado$11.95
Chucks of steak cooked in a red guajillo chile sauce served with rice and beans.
- Molcajette Rio Grande$25.99
Your choice of beef, pork, chicken or all three combined, served in a hot stone bowl with a mild red sauce and cheese, a plate of rice and beans served on the side and a choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Milanesa Chicken Breast& 2 Enchiladas$16.50
Breaded filet of chicken and two enchiladas of your choice, served with rice and beans.
- Tamales$10.95
Two pork tamales topped with mild sauce, served with rice and beans
- Horseshoe$14.50
Chicken or steak served with vegetables over a bed of french fries and smothered with cheese sauce
- Combo For Two$27.95
A platter of shrimp, chicken and steak circled around salad, pico de gallo, and guacamole, served with two plates of rice and beans
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Rio Grande$12.50
One cheese, one ground beef and one chicken enchilada, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rancheras$12.50
Three steak enchiladas. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Feliz$11.99
Grilled chicken enchiladas smothered with cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Tradicional$11.50
Ground beef enchiladas with lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Enchilada Sunrise$12.99
A corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken covered with our special salsa ranchera, cheese and two fresh sunny side up eggs. Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas
- Enchiladas Del Mar$12.99
Grilled Shrimp and crab enchiladas smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad
A La Carte
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled steak quesadilla or chicken with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Tradicional$11.50
Ground beef quesadilla with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
- Quesadillaz Feliz$11.99
Grilled chicken quesadilla, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and sour cream
- Quesadilla Pork Carnitas$11.99
pork quesadilla with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Simple$9.50
cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Mexican$9.99
chorizo quesadilla , served with rice, beans, and sour cream
- Quesadilla Vegetarian$9.99
Grilled green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, and carrots, served with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla del Mar$13.99
Grilled shrimp and crab with rice, beans, and a salad
- Quesadilla al Pastor$12.99
steak or chicken with pineapple and al pastor sauce, served with rice and beans
Chimichangas
- Chimichanga Rio Grande$12.99
chicken and beef with lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Chimichanga Feliz$11.99
grilled chicken, rice, and beans
- Chimichanga del Mar$12.99
grilled shrimp and crab with rice, beans, and a salad
- Chimichanga Deliciosa$11.99
pork chimichanga with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga Ranchera$11.99
Steak chimichanga with rice and beans
Burritos
- Burrito California$10.50
A huge burrito stuffed with steak, rice, and beans. Smothered with green chile and cheese sauce.
- Burrito Al Pastor$12.99
Choice of beef. pork, or chicken. Served with rice and beans
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.99
Bean burrito with cheese sauce, Served with rice and beans.
- Fajitas Burrito$10.99
Chicken or steak with vegetables, Served with rice, beans, and melted cheese.
- Burrito Rio Grande$12.99
Grilled steak and chicken, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito del Mar$11.99
Grilled Shrimp and crab with rice, beans, and a salad
- Burroto Delicioso$11.50
pork burrito with lettuce and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
- Burrito Feliz$11.50
Grilled Chicken burrito smothered with cheese sauce with rice and beans
- Burrito Ranchero$11.99
steak burrito with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito Tradicional$10.99
Ground beef burrito with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans,.
- Burrito Vegetarian$9.99
Made with rice, beans, cheese, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, and mushrooms and guacamole.
Vegetarian
- Veggie 1$8.50
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese.
- Veggie 2$8.50
Bean chalupa, cheese enchilada, and refried beans.
- Veggie 3$7.50
Two bean burritos with cheese sauce.
- Veggie 4$8.50
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, and bean tostada
- Veggie 5$8.99
Bean burrito, bean chalupa, and a cheese quesadilla.
Las Fajitas
- Fajitas Rio Grande$16.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Fajitas Vegetarian$12.50
Bell Peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, and carrots. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajitas Shrimp$15.99
Black tiger shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Chef's Special Fajita$16.99
Chicken, steak, pork, shrimp and chorizo (No veggies) Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Hawailan Fajita$13.70
Chicken, steak, and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Fajitas for two$25.99
A double portion of our steak or chicken fajitas. Served with 2 sides of rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Seafood Fajita$15.99
One tilapia fillet, shrimp, crab meat with peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Fajita Fish$13.99
2 Catfish fillets with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, salad
- Fajita Omelet$13.99
Steak or chicken with bell peppers and onions tomatoes, mushrooms and melted cheese all folded into an omelet. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Fajita Steak$13.99
Steak mixed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Fajita Chicken$13.99
Chicken mixed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken
- Chicken breast in mole$12.99
A grilled chicken breast smothered in our special house made mild sauce. mixed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Pollo Ranchero$13.99
A grilled chicken breast covered in mushrooms, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Pollo A La Dlabla$12.99
A grilled chicken breast smothered in our special spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Pollo Con Arroz$14.99
Grilled Chicken breast served over a bed of rice covered in melted cheese. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Grilled Chicken$14.99
Grilled chicken with cauliflower, carrots, and broccoli over a bed of rice covered in melted cheese. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers over a bed of shredded lettuce. Covered in melted cheese
- Choripollo$15.99
A grilled chicken breast combined with Mexican sausage and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Grilled chicken with pasta$13.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of fettuccine pasta covered with melted cheese or red sauce.
- Poblano Chicken Breast$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms, and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas.
- Pollo Verde$12.99
Chunks of tender chicken cooked in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Hawailan Chicken$15.99
Grilled breast served with honey ham, sliced pinapple, and covered in honey and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of tortillas.
Dinner Combinations
- Dinner Combo 1$11.99
One enchilada, one taco (hard or soft), and one chile relleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Dinner Combo 2$11.99
One enchilada, one chile relleno, and one tamale. Served with rice and beans
- Dinner Combo 3$11.99
One beef burrito, one taco (hard or soft) and one enchilada. Served with rice and beans.
- Dinner Combo 4$11.99
One beef burrito, one chile relleno and one taco (hard or soft). Served with rice and beans.
- Dinner Combo 5$11.99
One beef burrito, one enchilada, and one tamale. Served with rice and beans.
- Dinner Combo 6$11.99
One beef burrito, one enchilada and one chile relleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Dinner Combo 7$11.99
BBQ chicken breast. Served with rice and beans.
Breakfast and Lunch Specials
- Speedy Gonzales$7.99
One taco (hard or soft), one enchilada and a choice of rice or beans
- Special 1$7.99
One taco (Hard or soft) refried beans and rice.
- Special 2$7.99
One beef burrito served with rice and beans.
- Special 3$7.99
One enchilada served with rice and beans.
- Special 4$7.99
One chile releno served with rice and beans.
- Speical 5$7.99
One Tamale served with rice and beans
- Special 6$8.99
One tostada served with rice and beans
- Special 7$9.99
Huevos rancheros (3 scrambled eggs covered in ranchero sauce) served with rice and beans.
- Special 8$9.99
Huevos con chorizo (3 scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo) served with rice and beans.
- Special 9$8.99
Chaquille (corn chips and your choice of beef or chicken., Smothered with red sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Speical 10$8.99
Breakfast quesadilla (eggs and your choice of chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
- Speical 11$8.99
A chimichanga served with rice and beans
- Special 12$10.50
A smaller portion of our steak or chicken fajitas served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
- Special 13$8.99
A beef or chicken taco salad.
- Special 14$8.99
A beef or chicken quesadilla.
- Special 15$12.50
A lunch portion of our carne asada served with rice and beans and your choice of tortilla.
- Special 16$11.90
A lunch portion of our pollo loco served with rice, beans and served with your choice of tortillas.
Kids Menu
- Kids A$5.99
A small burrito with yout choice of chicken or beef with rice and beans.
- Kids B$5.99
A mexican hotdog with french fries
- Kids C$5.99
Fish sticks with french fries
- Kids D$5.99
Popcorn shriimp with french fries
- Kids E$5.99
Hamburger with french fries
- Kids F$5.99
Chicken tenders with french fries
- Kids G$5.99
A hard or soft taco with french fries coverd in cheese.
- Kids H$5.99
A small cheese quesadilla with rice
- Kids I$5.99
Shredded chicken over a bed of rice covered in cheese sauce.
- Kids J$4.50
Macaroni and cheese with your choice of rice or fries