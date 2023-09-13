Rise & Shine Coffee 504 NE 70th St, Suite B
Drink Menu
Coffee
Espresso
Double Espresso (2oz)
Obsidian Blend or Decaf Blend
Cortado (5oz)
Single Shot Espresso, Steamed milk
Cappuccino (6oz)
Single Shot Espresso, Steamed milk
Breve (6oz)
Triple Shot Espresso, Steamed Half-and-Half
Iced Breve (12oz)
Triple Shot Espresso, Cold Half-and-Half, Ice
Americano
Double Shot Espresso, Hot Water
Iced Americano / Sparkling Americano
Double Shot Espresso, Cold Water or Sparkling Water, Ice
Latte
Double Shot Espresso, Steamed Milk
Iced Latte
Double Shot Espresso, Cold Milk, Ice
Mocha
Double Shot Espresso, Dutched Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Iced Mocha
Double Shot Espresso, Dutched Chocolate, Cold Milk, Ice
Tea
Non-Coffee
Steamer
Syrup/Sauce of choice, steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
Dutched Chocolate/White Chocolate, steamed milk
Italian Soda
Sparkling water, your choice of syrup, cream, ice
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Hand squeezed lemons, simple syrup, ice, served slightly tart.
Arnold Palmer
Organic ice tea, hand squeezed lemonade, ice
Prepacked Drinks
Event Coffee
Retail Menu
Retail
Grounds for Change 12oz Bag
Assortment of coffee bean bags available from our bean provider, the Grounds for Change roaster. Grinding available on-site at time of purchase.
Sticker
Various stickers
Bodum French Press (17 oz)
17 oz Stainless Steel, double wall, 4 cup French Press.
Bodum French Press (34 oz)
34 oz Stainless Steel, double wall, 8 cup French Press.
Shirt
Travel Coffee Mug
Hat
Food Menu
Food
Muffins
An amazing muffin
Cinnamon Rolls
Best cinnamon roll in the Metro
Cake Pops
Assortment of flavors. It's why your kiddo wanted to come in the first place
Cookies
Stroopwafels, Gluten Free Stroopwafels, Chocolate Chip
Freeze Dried Candy
Our Freeze Dry Candy Is light and airy and full of intense flavor! Once you try it, you will see what the hype is all about!