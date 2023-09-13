Drink Menu

Coffee

House Blend

$3.00

Medium-bodied Fair Trade Organic Coffee

Single Origin Seasonal Pour Over (16oz)

$4.50

Single Origin Seasonal Coffee - Nicaragua "Miraflor" or Ethiopia "Yirgacheffe"

French Press (12oz)

$4.00

Full body, Single Origin, Seasonal coffee, Brewed to Order

Event Coffee To-Go

$25.00

Espresso

Double Espresso (2oz)

$3.00

Obsidian Blend or Decaf Blend

Cortado (5oz)

$3.75

Single Shot Espresso, Steamed milk

Cappuccino (6oz)

$4.00

Single Shot Espresso, Steamed milk

Breve (6oz)

$4.50

Triple Shot Espresso, Steamed Half-and-Half

Iced Breve (12oz)

$4.75

Triple Shot Espresso, Cold Half-and-Half, Ice

Americano

$3.25

Double Shot Espresso, Hot Water

Iced Americano / Sparkling Americano

$3.50

Double Shot Espresso, Cold Water or Sparkling Water, Ice

Latte

$4.50

Double Shot Espresso, Steamed Milk

Iced Latte

$4.75

Double Shot Espresso, Cold Milk, Ice

Mocha

$6.25

Double Shot Espresso, Dutched Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Double Shot Espresso, Dutched Chocolate, Cold Milk, Ice

Tea

Organic Hot Tea

$3.50

Rishi loose leaf black,green, oolong, white, or herbal

Summer Iced Tea

$4.00

Organic Classic Black Tea or Organic Elderberry Hibiscus

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Organic masala chai tea, cold milk, ice

Iced Apple Chai Cider

$4.75

Organic masala chai tea, apple cider, ice

Non-Coffee

Steamer

$3.50

Syrup/Sauce of choice, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Dutched Chocolate/White Chocolate, steamed milk

Italian Soda

$3.75

Sparkling water, your choice of syrup, cream, ice

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.75

Hand squeezed lemons, simple syrup, ice, served slightly tart.

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Organic ice tea, hand squeezed lemonade, ice

Prepacked Drinks

Joyburst Natural Energy - 12oz

$2.75

Vita Coco Coconut Water - 11.1oz

$2.50

Kombucha Variety - 16oz

$6.00

Event Coffee

Coffee Box Size

$25.00

Coffee Type

Retail Menu

Retail

Grounds for Change 12oz Bag

$15.00

Assortment of coffee bean bags available from our bean provider, the Grounds for Change roaster. Grinding available on-site at time of purchase.

Sticker

$0.50

Various stickers

Bodum French Press (17 oz)

$50.00

17 oz Stainless Steel, double wall, 4 cup French Press.

Bodum French Press (34 oz)

$70.00

34 oz Stainless Steel, double wall, 8 cup French Press.

Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Travel Coffee Mug

$12.00Out of stock

Hat

$10.00Out of stock

Food Menu

Food

Muffins

$4.00Out of stock

An amazing muffin

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Best cinnamon roll in the Metro

Cake Pops

$2.00Out of stock

Assortment of flavors. It's why your kiddo wanted to come in the first place

Cookies

$2.50

Stroopwafels, Gluten Free Stroopwafels, Chocolate Chip

Freeze Dried Candy

$7.50

Our Freeze Dry Candy Is light and airy and full of intense flavor! Once you try it, you will see what the hype is all about!

Pocky Variety Pack

$2.00

Nutella sticks

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

Belgium Waffle

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$1.25

Danish

$3.25

Puff Crispies

$2.50Out of stock

Donut Holes

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bars

$2.00Out of stock

Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Brownie

$2.00

Long Johns

$2.50Out of stock