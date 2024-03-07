Common Grounds Coffee & Cafe Strafford
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Frozen Drinks
Grab and Go
Food
Breakfast
- The Farmall-M$7.15
Love those International Tractors. Made with a fried egg, bacon, American cheese, and our cheesy sauce and grilled to perfection on Allie Mae's sourdough bread. Served with a side of sliced oranges.
- Farmall B$7.35
For the love of International Tractors! Our burrito is made with scrambled eggs, lean sausage, homemade sautéed bell peppers and onions, shredded cheddar and our salsa spread grilled in a tortilla. Served with a side of sliced oranges.
- The Breakfast Club$6.85
Two slices of cinnamon sugar French Toast. Topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of bacon. Sorry, no Captain Crunch or Pixy Stix. (Just a little 1980's movie trivia).
- Quiche$5.25
- Scrambled Eggs$3.15
- Bacon$1.99
Sandwiches
- "It's Got BACON On It"$6.30+
Can't go wrong with this choice, it has bacon on it!! Turkey, bacon , smoked Gouda cheese, avocado, tomato and mayo grilled to perfection on in-house made sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution is available.
- Buffalo Chicken$6.30+
Get the traditional Buffalo Wing flavor on a sandwich. Our sliced, grilled marinated chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, garlic chive spread covered with traditional Buffalo Wing sauce grilled to perfection on garlic onion Focaccia bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution available.
- "Pop Goes The 'Peno!"$6.30+
Our sliced marinated chicken breast, monterey jack cheese, jalapeno spread (all the jalapeno flavor but none of the heat), bacon and sweet thai chili sauce grilled to perfection on In-house made sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution available.
- The Railroader$6.30+
This sandwich is hardy and made with ham, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and our homemade jalapeno mayo (all the jalapeno flavor but no heat). Grilled to perfection on our own bakery garlic onion focaccia bread and topped with lettuce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution available.
- Caprese Panese$6.30+
A taste of summer in a panini. Our sliced marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato and our basil pesto spread grilled to perfection on Allie Mae's sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution available.
- Steak & Mushroom$6.30+
Philly style steak, Monterey jack cheese, topped with our sautéed mushrooms and onions and grilled to perfection on Allie Mae's garlic onion focaccia bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution available.
- The Reuben$6.30+
Our Reuben sandwich is made with lean corned beef, Monterey jack cheese, sauerkraut, and our homemade Russian dressing. Grilled to perfection on rye bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution available.
- Keep It Cheesy$4.25+
Melted cheesy goodness with your choice of cheese. Grilled to perfection on Allie Mae's sourdough. Served with kettle chips and pickle.
- Chopper$4.20+
A classic PB & J made with creamy peanut butter and grape jelly. Served with kettle chips and a pickle.
- Ham & Cheese$5.35+
Like Mama makes it ham and cheese served on sourdough with your choice of cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce or tomato. We serve it how you like it! Served with kettle chips and a pickle.
- Turkey & Cheese$5.35+
Like Mama makes it turkey and cheese served on sourdough with your choice of cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce or tomato. Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Side salad substitution available.
Soups
Salad
- Mother Road$7.80+
Who said nutritious food can't taste great? This salad is our most popular. A bed of kale, white cabbage and broccoli slaw topped with our sliced marinated chicken breast, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our in house white poppyseed dressing and our bakery dinner croissant.
- The Nutty Ginger$7.80+
You don't sacrifice flavor with all the nutrition in this salad! Made with a mix of white cabbage, purple cabbage, julienne carrots, fresh cilantro and sliced almonds. Topped with our sliced marinated chicken breast, sesame seeds and served with our homemade peanut butter ginger dressing and our bakery dinner croissant.
- Classic Garden Salad$7.80+
Our classic garden salad is made with spring mix topped with your choice of our sliced marinated chicken, ham or turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, julienne carrots and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing and a dinner croissant.
- Side Salad$3.40
Spring mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and your choice of dressing.
Misc
Coffee
- Guatemala 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee$15.00
12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee
- Papau New Guinea 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee$15.00
12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee
- Ethiopa 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee$15.00
12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee
- Restoration Blend 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee$15.00
12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee
- Espresso 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee$15.00
12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee
- Batch Coffee$10.00
- Oz. Beans$0.94
- Brazil 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee