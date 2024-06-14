Rise N' Dine 525 Central Avenue
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Favorites
Breakfast Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Food
- Marys Quesadilla
Tortilla and melted cheddar$5.00
- Kid Breakfast
1 Egg, 2 slices of Bacon and 2 slices of Toast.$5.00
- Kids Pancakes (2x)
Kids shaped pancakes with Butter and Powdered sugar. Additional toppings are 75 cents each.$3.00
- Kids French Toast (1x)
French toast with Butter and Powdered sugar. First two toppings are free. Additional toppings are 75 cents each.$3.00
- Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets.$5.00
- PB&J
Peanut butter and grape or strawberry jelly$3.00
Kids Drinks
Lunch Menu
Lunch Favorites
- BLT Sandwich
Crisp bacon, lettuce, and tomato on choice of bread, with mayo and yellow mustard. Choose toasted or untoasted.$7.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender slow-cooked pulled pork piled high on a toasted bun, smothered in tangy BBQ sauce and topped with crispy coleslaw$7.00
- Caprese Sandwich
Choice of bread, Mozzarella, tomato, Basil with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle of Pepper.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
- Cheeseburger$9.00
- Grilled Cheese$5.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of English muffin or mini Waffles. With eggs, meat, cheese.$5.00
- Egg Salad Sandwich$5.00
- Brads Quesadilla$6.00
- Garden Salad$6.00
- Chicken Strips$8.00
Lunch Sides
Cafe
Coffee
Specialty Items
Frizz
Smoothies
Rise N' Dine 525 Central Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 678-3015
Closed • Opens Friday at 6AM