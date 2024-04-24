Nachos Mi Familia

$14.89

Our fresh fried corn tortilla chips covered with your choice either queso blanco or country gravy, then topped with our charro style refried beans, 2 eggs scrambled w/ corn salsa and chorizo, then topped with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, fresh grilled jalapenos, drizzled with sour cream, fresh chopped cilantro and fresh crumbled queso fresco. Served with a side of tomatillo salsa.