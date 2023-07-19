Specialties

Chilaquiles Suizos

$15.50

tomatillo salsa, crema, cilantro, queso fresco, two poached eggs and pickled red onions

Shrimp Enmoladas

$16.00

black mole,monterey jack, crema, cilantro,queso fresco,pickled red onions and two eggs any style

Chicken Confit & Grits

$15.00

chicken chicharron, rhubarb preserve, radish sprouts, and poached egg

Brioche Breakfast Sammie

$12.00

two eggs over medium, wake 'n bacon,avocado, gruyere cheese and herb aioli, served with house potatoes

Fried Rice Benedict

$14.00

crispy ham, sambal hollandaise, pickled radish salad, and two poached eggs, served with house potatoes

Potato Rosti

$15.50

house cured salmon, herb cream cheese, and two poached eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

flour tortilla, skirt steak, rosemary roasted potatoes, chopped bacon, scrambled eggs, bell pepper cream sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheddar cheese, served with house potatoes and salsa

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

6oz skirt steak, three eggs any style, and preserve lemon gremolata, served with house potatoes and choice of bread

American

$12.50

three eggs andy style, house potatoes, and choice of bread

Vegan Sammie

$15.00

plant-based eggs,soy chorizo, avocado, and tomato jam on sourdough, served with house potatoes

Vegan Benedict

$16.00

english muffin, tomato jam, panko cursted avocado, plant-based eggs, and vegan hollandaise, served with house potatoes

Seven Grain Bowl

$10.00

almond chia pudding, seasonal fruit & berries, house granola,and seasonal shrub

Yogurt Bowl

$11.00

seasonal fruit, berries, and house granola

Omelets/Scrambles

Vegetarian Omelet

$13.00

spring greens, heirloom tomatoes, and soy chorizo, served with house potatoes

Vegetarian Scramble

$13.00

spring greens, heirloom tomatoes, and soy chorizo, served with house potatoes

The Goat Omelet

$13.00

caramelized onions, bacon, and goat cheese, served with house potatoes

The Goat Scramble

$13.00

caramelized onions, bacon, and goat cheese, served with house potatoes

Vegan Omelet

$15.00

plant-based eggs, spinach, oyster mushrooms, and avocado, served with house potatoes

Vegan Scramble

$15.00

plant-based eggs, spinach, oyster mushrooms, and avocado, served with house potatoes

Seasonal Omelet

$12.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs, served with house potatoes

Seasonal Scamble

$12.00

sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs, served with house potatoes

Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast

S'mores Waffle

$11.00

chocolate ganache, marshmallow fluff, and graham cracker crumble

Orange Thyme Waffle

$10.00

whipped marscarpone, orange segments, and thyme-infused honey

Buttermilk Cornmeal Waffle

$9.00

honey ricotta, blueberries, and salted butter

Mashed Potato Waffle

$13.00

cheese sauce, spicy sausage, green ontions and two eggs any style

Buttermilk Waffle

$9.00

seasonal fruit and whipped butter

Banana Bread Pancakes

$11.00

cream cheese glaze, candied walnuts, bananas, and maple syrup

Multigrain Pancakes

$11.00

whipped marscarpone and seasonal fruit

Tiramisu Pancakes

$11.00

espresso syrup, marscarpone sayayon and ladyfinger crumble

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

maple syrup and whipped butter

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.00

seasonal fruit and whipped butter

Brioche French Toast

$9.00

Churro French Toast

$13.00

house-made buttermilk ice cream, cinnamon sugar and cajeta

Peach & Almond French Toast

$13.00

sweet butter sauce, toasted almonds and fresh peaches

Creme Brule French Toast

$13.00

pastry cream and berries

Breakfast Company Flight

$21.00

choose three! mix and match any pancake, waffle and french toast

Seasonal Specials

Japanese Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche bun, fried chicken thigh, sesame chili oil, togarashi, spicy mayo, slaw, sunomono (pickled cucumber salad), and one egg any-style, served with house potatoes.

Sides

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side 3 Eggs

$6.00

Side Vegan Eggs

$4.00

Side Pancake

$4.00

Side French Toast

$6.00

Side Waffle

$6.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Wake N Bacon

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$7.00

Pastry of the Day

$5.00

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Fruit Side

$5.00

House Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Juice, Soda & More

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Small Blueberry Kombucha

$5.00

Large Blueberry Kombucha

$7.00

Small Passion Orange Guava Kombucha

$5.00

Large Passion Orange Guava Kombucha

$7.00

Coffees

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Golden State

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Velvet Beet

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Dirty Beet

$5.75

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cold Brew 8oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$6.00

Mocktais

Apple A Day

$7.00

Drop the Beet

$7.00

Merch

T-SHIRT

$22.00

CAP

$18.00

25oz Bloody Mix

$12.00

SM COFFEE CUP

$13.00

LG COFFEE CUP

$15.00

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Ketchup Bottle

$7.00

R&S Mask

$3.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Goblet

$5.00

12oz Beans

$12.00

BC LightHoodie

$25.00

R&S LightHoodie

$25.00

Tumbler

$18.00