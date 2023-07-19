Breakfast Company Mission Valley Breakfast Co
Specialties
Chilaquiles Suizos
tomatillo salsa, crema, cilantro, queso fresco, two poached eggs and pickled red onions
Shrimp Enmoladas
black mole,monterey jack, crema, cilantro,queso fresco,pickled red onions and two eggs any style
Chicken Confit & Grits
chicken chicharron, rhubarb preserve, radish sprouts, and poached egg
Brioche Breakfast Sammie
two eggs over medium, wake 'n bacon,avocado, gruyere cheese and herb aioli, served with house potatoes
Fried Rice Benedict
crispy ham, sambal hollandaise, pickled radish salad, and two poached eggs, served with house potatoes
Potato Rosti
house cured salmon, herb cream cheese, and two poached eggs
Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla, skirt steak, rosemary roasted potatoes, chopped bacon, scrambled eggs, bell pepper cream sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cheddar cheese, served with house potatoes and salsa
Steak & Eggs
6oz skirt steak, three eggs any style, and preserve lemon gremolata, served with house potatoes and choice of bread
American
three eggs andy style, house potatoes, and choice of bread
Vegan Sammie
plant-based eggs,soy chorizo, avocado, and tomato jam on sourdough, served with house potatoes
Vegan Benedict
english muffin, tomato jam, panko cursted avocado, plant-based eggs, and vegan hollandaise, served with house potatoes
Seven Grain Bowl
almond chia pudding, seasonal fruit & berries, house granola,and seasonal shrub
Yogurt Bowl
seasonal fruit, berries, and house granola
Omelets/Scrambles
Vegetarian Omelet
spring greens, heirloom tomatoes, and soy chorizo, served with house potatoes
Vegetarian Scramble
spring greens, heirloom tomatoes, and soy chorizo, served with house potatoes
The Goat Omelet
caramelized onions, bacon, and goat cheese, served with house potatoes
The Goat Scramble
caramelized onions, bacon, and goat cheese, served with house potatoes
Vegan Omelet
plant-based eggs, spinach, oyster mushrooms, and avocado, served with house potatoes
Vegan Scramble
plant-based eggs, spinach, oyster mushrooms, and avocado, served with house potatoes
Seasonal Omelet
sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs, served with house potatoes
Seasonal Scamble
sauteed seasonal vegetables, three eggs, served with house potatoes
Pancakes, Waffles & French Toast
S'mores Waffle
chocolate ganache, marshmallow fluff, and graham cracker crumble
Orange Thyme Waffle
whipped marscarpone, orange segments, and thyme-infused honey
Buttermilk Cornmeal Waffle
honey ricotta, blueberries, and salted butter
Mashed Potato Waffle
cheese sauce, spicy sausage, green ontions and two eggs any style
Buttermilk Waffle
seasonal fruit and whipped butter
Banana Bread Pancakes
cream cheese glaze, candied walnuts, bananas, and maple syrup
Multigrain Pancakes
whipped marscarpone and seasonal fruit
Tiramisu Pancakes
espresso syrup, marscarpone sayayon and ladyfinger crumble
Buttermilk Pancakes
maple syrup and whipped butter
Gluten Free Pancakes
seasonal fruit and whipped butter
Brioche French Toast
Churro French Toast
house-made buttermilk ice cream, cinnamon sugar and cajeta
Peach & Almond French Toast
sweet butter sauce, toasted almonds and fresh peaches
Creme Brule French Toast
pastry cream and berries
Breakfast Company Flight
choose three! mix and match any pancake, waffle and french toast