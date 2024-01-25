Ristorante Di Sopra Ristorante Di Sopra
Food Menu
Antipasto Piatto Per La Tavola (Meant to Be Shared)
- Meatball and Polenta$19.00
House-made meatball baked with four cheeses, tomato sauce, and whipped ricotta served over creamy Parmesan polenta
- Burrata and Pancetta$19.00
Buratta cheese, grilled Italian bacon, and roasted tomato chutney
- Crab Arancini$19.00
Fried risotto balls stuffed with lump crab meat, mozzarella, and peas, served in pesto cream sauce
- Lobster Casserole$25.00
Poached lobster in a creamy lobster sauce, then topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden
- Artichoke Francese$18.00
Lightly battered, sautéed in a butter and lemon wine sauce
- Braised Beef Bruschetta$19.00
Slow simmered beef with chianti caramelized onions, sprinkled with gorgonzola
- Ricotta$18.00
Toasted crostini, local honey, pistachio nuts, black pepper, and fresh basil
- Funghi Al Forno$17.00
This deliciously cheesy mushroom casserole is wonderfully flavored with fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese, a kiss of cream, and melted mozzarella
Insalate
- Sopra Salad$10.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, garlic, olives, roasted peppers, Parmesan cheese, and vinaigrette
- Caprese Con Prosciutto$17.00
Tomato, onion, roasted peppers, olives, and balsamic glaze
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce with house-made Caesar dressing, tossed with garlic croûtons and shaved Parmesan cheese
- Octopus Panzanella$19.00
Thinly shaved octopus over a salad with bread, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, cucumbers, onion, and lemon
- The Ultimate Wedge$12.00
A cool, crisp wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic, house dressings, gorgonzola crumbles, and all the pork (guanciale, pancetta, and prosciutto), topped with a sweet balsamic glaze
Risotto Bianco or Polenta
- Shrimp Scampi$27.00
Sautéed shrimp with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil
- Mushroom & Gorgonzola$24.00
A blend of yellow oyster, shiitake, crimini, and portabella mushrooms, pancetta, and gorgonzola cream sauce
- Seafood Risotto From Southern Italy$36.00
Baby clams, mussels, octopus, shrimp, and sea scallops in a luscious tomato wine sauce
- Caponata$23.00
A tapenade of roasted eggplant, capers, olives, tomatoes, onion, and garlic
La Pasta Fresca - Jatta in Casa (Made in House)
- Cacio & Pepe$26.00
Bucatini tossed in pecorino cheese and cracked black peppercorns
- Traditional Pasta Carbonara$27.00
Strozzapreti pasta with guanciale, Parmesan, and pecorino Romano cheese and beaten eggs
- Mafalda Con Manzo Brasato$28.00
Braised beef that has been simmering for six hours, tomato sauce, and Parmigiana cheese
- Bucatini ala Amatriciana$26.00
Pancetta, onions, tomatoes, red wine, and Romano cheese
- Pappardelle with Duck Ragù$29.00
Duck ragù is a classic dish in Italy. It is made from a long-simmered duck confit sauce that is intensely flavorful
- Pasta Napolitano$30.00
Rotelli pasta, chicken breast, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, and peas in pink sauce
- Paglia E Fino$27.00
Fresh green and white pasta, alfredo sauce with peas and guanciale
- Pappardelle All'Aragosta$39.00
Lobster meat, shallots, mushrooms, brandy, and lobster cream sauce
- Half Order Pasta$12.99
Vitello
- Osso Bucco$59.00
Slow-roasted veal shank, natural braising, creamy Parmesan risotto Milanese
- Parmigiana$62.00
Bone-in veal chop, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and burrata cheese
- Veal Saltimbocca$36.00
Topped with prosciutto and mozzarella cheese in a lemon wine sauce with artichoke hearts, capers, and sage
- Alla Griglia$60.00
16 oz grilled veal chops with fresh Italian herbs and natural jus
Pollo
- Chicken Cacciatore$29.00
Chicken thighs simmered in a tomato sauce with onions, garlic, mushrooms, olives, and capers, served over polenta
- Chicken Gianni$31.00
Grilled chicken topped with prosciutto, spinach, roasted peppers, and asiago cheese served with mushroom brandy sauce
- Chicken Scarpariello$32.00
Roasted chicken thighs, Italian sausage, hot and sweet peppers, garlic, onions, and potatoes
Pesce
- Branzino$38.00
Mediterranean sea bass served with pasta sabbia (bread crumbs, anchovies, garlic, and olive oil)
- Wild Caught Halibut$39.00
Capers, blistered tomato, and lemon-butter sauce with Fusili pasta
- Salmon Al Cartoccio$35.00
Salmon baked in parchment with lemon wine sauce and herbs
- Seared Sea Scallops$41.00
With a pea saffron risotto and fried prosciutto
Bistecca
Dessert Menu
Desserts
- Affogato al Caffè$10.00
Vanilla ice cream "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso Add a shot of amaretto, Frangelico, Kahlua or other liqueur
- Cappuccino Cake$10.00
- Espresso Crème Brûlée$10.00
- Gelato$9.00
- Limoncello Cheesecake$10.00
Biscotti crust, mascarpone cheesecake, Limoncello curd topping with toasted meringue dollop.
- Seasonal Cannoli$10.00
Seasonal fillings and flavors in a crispy shell
- Torta di Flori$10.00
Moist torta verde with blueberry and elderflower liqueur filling, buttercream icing and edible flowers