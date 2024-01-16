Rito Loco & El Techo 606 Florida Ave
Food
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa
Crisp corn tortilla chips and house made fire roasted salsa.$3.99
- Chips & Queso
Crisp corn tortilla chips with jalapeño queso dip.$8.99
- Chips & Guac
Crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh house made guacamole.$8.99
- Trifecta
Crisp corn tortilla chips served with fire roasted salsa, creamy queso and fresh guacamole.$18.99
- Rice & Beans
Savory black beans & aromatic spanish rice pilaf.$3.99
- Fried Yucca
Delicious fried yucca.$6.99
- Crispy Avocado
Panko crusted avocado wedges with chipotle mayo.$8.99
- Side of Chips
Side of crisp corn tortilla chips$1.99
- Add Extra Sides
Sides of Salsas Verde, Roja, Loco as well as Spicy Mayo, Sour Cream and Guac.
Tacos & Mains
- 1 Taco
House made corn tortilla with chef's selected garnish & creamy verde salsa. No substitutions.$4.99
- 2 Taco
House made corn tortilla with chef's selected garnish & creamy verde salsa. No substitutions.$9.98
- 3 Taco
House made corn tortilla with chef's selected garnish & creamy verde salsa. No substitutions.$14.97
- Stuffed & Smothered
The Enchilito- Choice of protein loaded with cheese, guac, black beans, rice & pico. Rolled, toasted & covered in queso blanco, salsa roja & creamy verde.$17.99
- 2 Birria Taco
Braised lamb & grilled cheese tacos with a side of consume, pickled onions & cilantro.$13.99
- 3 Birria Taco
Braised lamb & grilled cheese tacos with a side of consume, pickled onions & cilantro.$18.99
- Nachos
Choice of protein topped with cheese, black beans, sour cream, guac & pico$19.99
- Verduras Rostadas
Spice-roasted vegetables with black beans, cauliflower, queso fresco & rice.$15.99
- Steak & Peppers
7oz chargrilled skirt steak with roasted peppers, spanish rice & black beans.$23.99
Ritos
- Rito Chicken
with side of black beans & rice.$12.99
- Rito Carnitas
with side of black beans & rice.$12.99
- Rito Veggie
with side of black beans & rice.$12.99
- Rito Avocado
with side of black beans & rice.$13.99
- Rito Shrimp
with side of black beans & rice.$14.49
- Rito Carne Asada
with side of black beans & rice.$14.99
Bowls
- Bowl Chicken
with black beans, rice, pico & queso fresco.$12.99
- Bowl Carnitas
with black beans, rice, pico & queso fresco.$12.99
- Bowl Veggie
with black beans, rice, pico & queso fresco.$12.99
- Bowl Avocado
with black beans, rice, pico & queso fresco.$13.99
- Bowl Shrimp
with black beans, rice, pico & queso fresco.$14.49
- Bowl Carne Asada
with black beans, rice, pico & queso fresco.$14.99
Salads
- Salad Chicken
with pico & queso fresco.$12.99
- Salad Carnitas
with pico & queso fresco.$12.99
- Salad Veggie
with pico & queso fresco.$12.99
- Salad Avocado
with pico & queso fresco.$13.99
- Salad Shrimp
with pico & queso fresco.$14.49
- Salad Carne Asada
with pico & queso fresco.$14.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Chicken
Served with sides of pico, sour cream & creamy verde salsa.$12.99
- Quesadilla Carnitas
Served with sides of pico, sour cream & creamy verde salsa.$12.99
- Quesadilla Veggie
Served with sides of pico, sour cream & creamy verde salsa.$12.99
- Quesadilla Avocado
Served with sides of pico, sour cream & creamy verde salsa.$13.99
- Quesadilla Shrimp
Served with sides of pico, sour cream & creamy verde salsa.$14.49
- Quesadilla Carne Asada
Served with sides of pico, sour cream & creamy verde salsa.$14.99
- Quesadilla Cheese
Served with sides of pico, sour cream & creamy verde salsa.$10.99
