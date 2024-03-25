Ritual House 524 William Penn Pl
Dinner
Starters
- Shrimp Cocktail$24.00
Traditional cocktail sauce, stone sauce
- Tuna Poke$23.00
Sashimi grade tuna, togarashi spice, poke sauce, avocado, prawn chips. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Crab Fondue$22.00
- Fried Burrata$16.00
Creamy pomodoro sauce, basil oil, balsamic glaze, grated Parmesan
- Deviled Eggs$10.00
Bacon jam, smoked paprika
- Bruléed Oranges$13.00
- Garlic Hummus$14.00
Pine nuts, sundried tomato, cucumber, carrots, naan
- Small Bread Board$7.00
Chef's selection of compound butter
- Large Bread Board$13.00
Chef's selection of compound butter
- Fried Green Tomatoes$11.00
- Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread$20.00
- Edamame$8.00
- Extra Toast Points$5.00
Soups
Salads
Signature Entrées
Seafood
Vegetarian
Pasta
Sides
Desserts
- Strawberry Pretzel Salad$14.00
Fresh strawberries, strawberry mousse, pretzel crumble, strawberries and cream sauce
- Rocher Me Away$16.00
Hazelnut mousse, salted caramel, gold leaf, toasted hazelnuts, dark chocolate shell
- Lemon Dream$14.00
Layered lemon cake and white chocolate cheesecake, lemon curd, lemon gastrique, almond lace topping
- Seven Layer Cake$18.00
Seven layers of chocolate cake layered with a silky chocolate buttercream and fruity passionfruit
- Seasonal Cheesecake$15.00
Homemade crust, smooth creamy cheesecake with seasonal flavors
- Pittsburgh Cookie Table$19.00
Homemade assorted cookies
- Holy Sh*t Banana Split$13.00
Bruleed banana, served with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream, finished with strawberry sauce, salted caramel, caramelized peanuts, and chocolate brownies
- Celebration Dessert
- Cotton Candy$5.00
- Cupcake Ferris Wheel$35.00Out of stock
- Cake Cutting Fee$10.00
Cocktails + Shots
Eclectic Cocktails
- Lavender Lemon Drop$16.00
Lavender vodka, Lillet blanc, lavender, lemon, lavender bitters
- Southside Fizz$16.00
Gin, aloe liqueur, mint, lemon, lime, prosecco
- Spa Day$16.00
Cucumber vodka, elderflower liqueur, coconut water, lime, agave, cucumber
- Man on the Wing of the Plane$16.00
Bulleit bourbon, amaro montenegro, pomegranate, lemon
- Strawberry Fields Forever$16.00
Vodka, strawberry, basil, lemon, black walnut bitters
- Rye Wouldn't You?$17.00
Bulleit rye, liquore strega nonna, luxardo maraschino liqueur, lemon, cherry
- Sage of Aquarius$16.00
Spiced rum, sage, grand Marnier, honey, cinnamon, lime
- Honey, I'm Drunk$16.00
Reposado tequila, honey, cinnamon, cointreau, carpano antica, amaro montenegro, lime
- Ginz Want More?$16.00
Gin, Aperol, grapefruit, vanilla, lemon
- Ritual Margarita$16.00
Blanco tequila, carrot juice, Cointreau, lime, agave, hibiscus salt
- Patio Punch$16.00
Coconut rum, ginger, lime, pineapple, roscato sweet red wine, jamaica's finest ginger beer
- Beani-Tini$16.00
Vanilla vodka, borghetti amaro, brown sugar, cold brew
Brunch Cocktails
- Amethyst Bubbles$16.00
- Patio Punch$16.00
- Southside Fizz$16.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Beani-Tini$16.00
- Purple Rainforest$16.00
- Spa Day$16.00
- Ritual Margarita$16.00
- The Herky & J$16.00
- Sage of Aquarius$16.00
- Banana's Foster Home for Imaginary Friends$16.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$35.00
- Bottomless Refill
- Bottomless Juice Flight Refill
- Bottomless Juice Refill (Single)
- Two Champ-bongs$14.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Juice Refill
Shots
Features
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$15.00
2 oz Aperol ~2 oz Soda Top with Prosecco from tap
- Peach Bellini$14.00
Champagne Flute ~1.5 oz Peach Goya Fill to top with Prosecco from tap
- Black Russian$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Irish Coffee$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Manhattan$16.00
- Black Manhattan$16.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Martini$15.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- French 75$15.00
- Mojito$15.00
- Mule$14.00
- Negroni$15.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$14.00
- Industry Sour$16.00
.75 oz fernet branca .75 oz genepy .75 oz lime juice .75 oz simple syrup shake + strain, serve in a nick & nora with a lime wheel
- Negroni Sbagliatto$15.00
- Boulevardier$16.00
- New York Sour$16.00
- Sazerac$17.00
- Whiskey Smash$15.00
- Aviation$15.00
- Bee's Knee's$15.00Out of stock
- Corpse Reviver No 2$16.00
- Naked & Famous$16.00
- Daquiri$14.00
- Dark & Stormy$14.00
- Final Ward$16.00
.75 oz rye .75 oz strega nonna .75 oz luxardo maraschino .75 oz lemon juice shake + strain, serve in a nick + nora glass with cherry dropped to bottom
- Rusty Nail$16.00
- Paloma$14.00
- French Martini$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$15.00
- Vesper$16.00
- Last Word$15.00
- Godfather$16.00
- Amaretto Sour$16.00
- Mocktail$10.00
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila / Mezcal
- Cimarron Blanco$8.00+
- Cimarron Reposado$9.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$12.50+
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00+
- Casamigos Cristalino$15.00+
- Casamigos Mezcal$15.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$13.50+
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00+
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$10.00+
- Amally Mezcal$9.00+
- Don Julio 1942$46.00+
- Clase Azul Plata$38.00+
- Clase Azul Reposado$48.00+
- Don Julio Primavera Reposado$42.00+
Whiskey / Bourbon / Rye
- Angel's Envy$13.00+
- Angel's Envy Rye$16.00+
- Basil Hayden$12.00+
- Booker's$16.00+
- Bulleit$10.00+
- Bulleit Rye$10.00+
- Crown Royal$9.00+
- Crown Apple$9.00+
- Elijah Craig$11.00+
- Four Roses$9.00+
- Jack Daniel's$9.00+
- Jameson$10.00+
- Jim Beam$8.00+
- Knobb Creek$12.00+
- Knobb Creek Rye$12.00+
- Knobb Creek Maple$12.00+
- Larceny$9.00+
- Maker's Mark$10.00+
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$9.00+
- Whistle Pig 10 yr Rye$15.00+
- Woodford$12.00+
- Woodford Rye$12.00+
Scotch
- Dewars White Label$8.00+
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00+
- Johnnie Walker Blue$60.00+
- Chivas 12 yr$12.00+
- Glenlivet 12 yr$15.00+
- Lagavulin 11 yr$22.00+
- Lagavulin 16 yr$28.00+
- Highland Park 12 yr$15.00+
- Balvenie 12 yr$21.00+
- Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask$28.00+
- Laphroaig 10 yr$16.00+
- Macallan 12 yr$22.00+
- Oban 14 yr$24.00+
- Ardbeg 10 yr$18.00+
- Glenmorangie 10 yr$12.00+
Cognac
Liqueurs / Cordials
- Aperol$8.00+
- B & B$11.00+
- Bailey's$8.00+
- Averna Amaro$11.00+
- Borghetti Espresso Amaro$8.00+
- Campari$9.00+
- Chambord$10.00+
- Chareau Aloe Liqueur$12.00+
- Cointreau$12.00+
- Disaronno Amaretto$10.00+
- St. Elder Elderflower Liqueur$8.00+
- Fernet Branca Amaro$10.00+
- Frangelico Hazlenut Liqueur$8.00+
- Genepy$8.00+
- Grand Marnier$11.00+
- Kahlua$8.00+
- Amaro Montenegro$13.00+
- Peach Schnapps$7.00+
- Sambucca White$9.00+
- Sambucca Black$9.00+
- Strega Nonna$10.00+
- Kingfly Limoncello$8.00+
- Drambuie$14.00+
- Luxardo Maraschino$14.00+
- 1129 Ridge Ave Absinthe Traditionelle$14.00
Beer
Bottles & Cans
Wine
Red by the Glass
White by the Glass
Sparkling BTL
Sav. Blanc BTL
Pinot Grigio BTL
Chardonnay BTL
Interesting Whites BTL
Rose BTL
Pinot Noir BTL
- David Bynum Pinot Noir$54.00
- Campet Pinot Noir BTL$58.00
- Elouan Pinot Noir$58.00
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir$65.00
- Etude Pinot Noir$72.00
- Four Graces Pinot Noir$87.00
- La Crema Pinot Noir$87.00
- Goldeneye Pinot Noir$98.00
- King Estate Domaine Pinot Noir$115.00
- Domaine Serene Pinot Noir$125.00
- Flowers Pinot Noir$130.00
Cab. Sav. BTL
Merlot BTL
Interesting Reds BTL
- J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguie$45.00
- Il Borro Borrigiano$45.00
- Troublemaker Red Blend$55.00
- Schild Estate GSM$55.00
- Caymus Conundrum Red Blend$58.00
- Pessimist Red Blend BTL$58.00
- Punta Pays Malbec BTL$58.00
- Kaiken Malbec BTL$58.00
- Decoy Red Zinfandel$62.00
- Stag's Leap Petite Sirah$82.00
- Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert$125.00
- Il Borro Super Tuscan$130.00
- Orin Swift Papillon$174.00
- Elu St Supery Cab Blend$175.00
- Ramey Cabernet$182.00
Corkage Fee
Private Dining
$75 Event Menu
$110 Event Menu
Private Dining Starters
- PD Shrimp Cocktail$85.00
25 pieces. Traditional cocktail sauce & stone sauce
- PD Mini Crab Cakes$220.00
25 pieces. House remoulade
- PD Fromage Frites$70.00
25 pieces. Spiced mustard
- PD Seasonal Flatbread$125.00
25 pieces. Warm honey fig glaze, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
- PD Stuffed Dates$60.00
25 pieces. Bacon wrapped & goat cheese stuffed
- PD Oyster Bar$48.00
Dozen. Mignonette, traditional cocktail sauce, lemon
- PD Blue Crab Fondue$250.00
Serves 25. Humboldt fog goat cheese fondue, blue crab, served with Asiago toast points
- PD Bruleed Oranges$65.00
Serves 25. Goat cheese, microgreens
- PD Tuna Sashimi$230.00
48 oz. Serves 25. Sesame, togarashi, wasabi aioli, sweet soy, ginger scallion oil, pickled ginger, cucumber
- PD Bread Dipping Board$175.00
Serves 25. Whipped feta, hot honey, olives & house-made compound butter
- PD Veggie & Hummus Board$100.00
Serves 25. Naan, cucumbers, carrots, sundried tomato, pine nuts
Private Dining Wines by the Bottle
Private Dining Desserts
$40 Brunch
- Per Person Charge$40.00
- Candied Peppered Bacon (PD)
- Deviled Eggs (PD)
Bacon jam, smoked paprika
- Smoked Salmon Board (PD)
- Lemon Meringue Pancakes (PD)
- Nutella Pancakes (PD)
- Egg White Omelet (PD)
- Breakfast Sandwich (PD)
Milk Brioche Bun, Tomato Bacon Jam, Black Forest Ham, Two Fried Eggs, Smoked Gouda
- Turkey Sandwich (PD)
- Ritual Wagyu Burger (PD)
Three cheese blend, candied peppered bacon, over easy egg, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ritual house tnt sauce, brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Rainbow Bowl (PD)
Roasted sweet potato, roasted beets, green apple, red peppers, mixed greens, quinoa, green goddess dressing