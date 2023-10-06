GD Ritzys Clintonville
Popular Items
FOOD
Food
"Itzy Ritzy" Single
Our signature 3.3 oz crispy edged angus hamburger, you will select all the toppings you like to complete your masterpiece.
"The Ritz" Double
*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.3 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.
"Grand Ritz" Triple
If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Fresh Strawberries, Crushed nuts, Strawberry Jelly and peanut butter on two delicious pieces of Texas Toast
Grilled Cheese
Both American and Cheddar Cheese grilled to perfection between to pieces of thick Texas Toast
BLT
Two toasted pieces of texas toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and 8 strips of delicious bacon.
Chili
Our traditional chili comes with beans, green peppers, and a little bit of a kick!
Coney Sauce
Our Famous coney sauce full of sweet tomato flavor perfect on our coney style dogs or shoestring french fries.
Beyond Burger
Our Plant based Meatless option. But don’t worry we still smash the patty to a crispy edge and topped with any topping you want. Gluten Free? Choose a lettuce bun to create a Vegan/Gluten Free burger you’ve been dreaming of!
3-Way Chili
Pasta covered in our coney sauce and house shredded cheese. A perfect dish to enjoy on a cold day!
Sides
Side of Cheese Sauce
Ritzy’s Sauce
Kick up your meal with a side of Ritzy’s Sauce. Goes great on a burger or with a side of our shoestring fries. What’s in it you ask? It’s a secret!
T-Shirts
ICE CREAM
“Itzy” - Single Scoop
“Ritz” - Double Scoop
“Grand Ritz” - Triple Scoop
Pints - 16oz
Hand Packed Pints Ice Cream Pints!
Classic Flavor Milkshake - 16oz
Elite Flavor Milkshake - 16oz
Sundaes
Choose from our variety of our sundae options.!
Ice Cream Float
Choose any flavor of ice cream, then choose your flavor of soda to creat your own float! *Rootbeer is the default flavor if no soda flavor is chosen.
Pup Cup
Dairy Free Ice Cream served with a milkbone topping. $.50 of ever sale goes to help Animal Shelters and Charity.
Peanut Butter Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dairy Free Milkshake
Made with an oat milk ice cream base and blended with oat milk and your choice of flavoring!