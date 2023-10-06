Popular Items

Shoestring French Fries

Shoestring French Fries

$2.75+

Our award winning shoestring French fries. 3/16” cut fries, fried in dedicated fryers so they are gluten free!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!

All Beef Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.99

All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.

FOOD

Food

"Itzy Ritzy" Single

$5.75

Our signature 3.3 oz crispy edged angus hamburger, you will select all the toppings you like to complete your masterpiece.

"The Ritz" Double

"The Ritz" Double

$7.75

*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.3 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.

"Grand Ritz" Triple

"Grand Ritz" Triple

$9.75

If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like

All Beef Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.99

All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.99

Fresh Strawberries, Crushed nuts, Strawberry Jelly and peanut butter on two delicious pieces of Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Both American and Cheddar Cheese grilled to perfection between to pieces of thick Texas Toast

BLT

BLT

$7.49

Two toasted pieces of texas toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and 8 strips of delicious bacon.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!

Chili

Chili

$3.99+

Our traditional chili comes with beans, green peppers, and a little bit of a kick!

Coney Sauce

$3.99+

Our Famous coney sauce full of sweet tomato flavor perfect on our coney style dogs or shoestring french fries.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$9.99

Our Plant based Meatless option. But don’t worry we still smash the patty to a crispy edge and topped with any topping you want. Gluten Free? Choose a lettuce bun to create a Vegan/Gluten Free burger you’ve been dreaming of!

3-Way Chili

3-Way Chili

$6.60

Pasta covered in our coney sauce and house shredded cheese. A perfect dish to enjoy on a cold day!

Sides

Shoestring French Fries

Shoestring French Fries

$2.75+

Our award winning shoestring French fries. 3/16” cut fries, fried in dedicated fryers so they are gluten free!

Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.75
Ritzy’s Sauce

Ritzy’s Sauce

$0.25

Kick up your meal with a side of Ritzy’s Sauce. Goes great on a burger or with a side of our shoestring fries. What’s in it you ask? It’s a secret!

DRINKS

Regular Drink - 16oz

Regular Drink - 16oz

$2.80
Large Drink - 24oz

Large Drink - 24oz

$3.00
Bottle Drink - 20oz

Bottle Drink - 20oz

$3.20
Water Bottle - 20 oz

Water Bottle - 20 oz

$1.99
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$3.75
Pure Leaf - Unsweet Black Tea

Pure Leaf - Unsweet Black Tea

$3.75
Milk

Milk

$0.99

T-Shirts

Shirts

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

ICE CREAM

“Itzy” - Single Scoop

$3.25

“Ritz” - Double Scoop

$4.25

“Grand Ritz” - Triple Scoop

$6.25
Pints - 16oz

Pints - 16oz

$9.50

Hand Packed Pints Ice Cream Pints!

Classic Flavor Milkshake - 16oz

$6.50

Elite Flavor Milkshake - 16oz

$7.50
Sundaes

Sundaes

$5.00

Choose from our variety of our sundae options.!

Ice Cream Float

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Choose any flavor of ice cream, then choose your flavor of soda to creat your own float! *Rootbeer is the default flavor if no soda flavor is chosen.

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$1.50

Dairy Free Ice Cream served with a milkbone topping. $.50 of ever sale goes to help Animal Shelters and Charity.

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00
Dairy Free Milkshake

Dairy Free Milkshake

$7.50

Made with an oat milk ice cream base and blended with oat milk and your choice of flavoring!