River Rock Cafe 716 2179 Niagara Street
Wings
- Bone in Wings (10 ct)$12.99
Tossed in any gourmet flavor of chouce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery.
- Boneless Wings (10 ct)$12.99
Tossed in any gourmet flavor of chouce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery.
- Chicken Tenders (5 ct)$12.99
Tossed in any gourmet flavor of chouce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery.
- House Breaded Bone In (10 ct)$14.99
Tossed in any gourmet flavor of chouce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch & Celery.
- French Fries$3.99
- House Salad$6.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine, cucumbers, onions, cherry tomato, croutons and Colby Jack cheese. Choice of Dressing
- Chicken Tender Salad$12.99
Chicken Tenders over Fresh Chopped Romaine, cucumbers, onions, cherry tomato, croutons and Colby Jack cheese. Choice of Dressing
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing.
- Crack N Cheese$8.99
Homemade baked mac and cheese with side of Franks Red Hot.
- Pastellios
Spanish Style Empanadas. 2 per order. Choice of Flavor.
- Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip$9.99
homemade chicken wing dip served with choice of chips.
- Tuna Sandwich$7.99
Fresh white Albacore house blend tune salad. Served on fresh bread lightly toasted with chips and a pickle.
- Chicken & Wafflle$14.99
homemade waffle topped with powdered sugar and butter. Served with 5 House Breaded Bone in Wings. Side of Franks Red Hot Sauce.