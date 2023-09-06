Riverbend Restaurant
Popular Items
Chef Salad
Lettuce, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs wit your choice of dressing
FOOD
Appetizers
1/2 doz. Boneless Wings
6 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.
1/2 doz. Traditional Wings
Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.
Doz Boneless Wings
12 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.
Doz Traditional Wings
Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Six freshly battered Mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce or ranch.
BBQ Nachos
Choose beef or chicken. Chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeno, green onion
Pickle Chips
Dill pickle fried dipped in seasoned batter
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla with blend of melted cheese and green onions. Adding meat optimal. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa
Jalapeño cheese bites
Onion Ring
Corn nuggets
LOADED BBQ FRIES
Sandwiches
8oz Bacon Cheeseburger
Chargrilled burger with bacon and choice of cheese. Served with fries or home made chips.
8oz Beef Burger
Char-grilled patty on bun served with your choiceof fries or homemade chips.
8oz Cheeseburger
Char-griled patty with your choice of cheese served with fries or homemade chips.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread served with fries or homemade chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, tomato and melted cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun served with fries or homemade chips.
Grilled Frank
Grilled hot dog with your choice of toppings served with your choice of fries or homemade fries.
Philly Steak
Philly steak topped with onion, green pepper and provolone cheese on a split top served with fries or homemade chips.
Sliders WITH CHEESE
Three 2 oz. char-grilled beef patties on slider bun with a slice dill pickle served with your choice of fires or homemade chips
BRISKET sandwich
PULLED PORK sandwich
CLUB
Soups
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, ham, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, boiled eggs, Bleu and feta cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, croutons with your choice of dressing.
BBQ SALAD
Our customer's favorite. Crisp greens, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans, corn, onions, tortilla strips dressed with our special BBQ sauce and ranch dressing
WEDGE
BIG KID GRILLED CHEESE
LOADED MAC N CHEESE
LOADED SPUDS
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, BBQ Sauce and pizza sauce
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, white cheese, celery and tomatoes with ranch dresing and chipotle tabasco sauce
Cheesy Bread
10" three cheese blend melted on delicious pizza-style bread served with marinara sauce.
Pizza Flatbread
One topping of your choice and cheese. Additional toppings available.
Reuben Flatbread
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese of a base of Thousand Island dressing.
Veggie Flatbread
Tomatoes, green peppers, onion, banana peppers mushrooms and white cheese on ranch dressing base.
Desserts
Sides
Cup of soup
Bowl of soup
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Cottage Cheese
CORN BREAD
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
Made from scratch, cheesy, comforting and filling.
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Mash potatoes no gravy
Onion Rings
Garden Salad
Iceberg/romaine mix lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, onios and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.
No side
SIDE WINDERS
Handcut fries
Handcut fries
Shoestring fries
BAKED BEANS
FAMOUS DINNERS
8oz New York Strip
Char-grilled New York strip-grilled to order
Country Fried Steak
Breaded, fried and served with white gravy
Grilled Salmon
8 oz. farm-raised Atlantic salmon-grilled and lightly seasoned. Melts in your mouth!
Ribeye
Customer favorite-char-grilled to order
COD DINNER
BUTTERFLY SHRIMP
SHRIMP SKEWERS
CREATE YOUR OWN COMBO (2)
CREATE YOUR OWN COMBO (3)
Chicken tenders (5)
Brisket Dinner
Pulled Pork Dinner
2 grilled chicken
Fishermans Basket
Open Faced Roast Beef
Breakfast until 1 PM
Country Fried Steak
A customers favorite! Breaded steaks covered with white gravy.
Criossant Sandwich
You select from bacon, ham, or sausage.
Egg Breakfast - one
Eggs - two egg
French Toast - large
French Toast- small
Hotcakes - junior
Hotcakes-large
Oatmeal - small
Oatmeal-large
Omelette - Bacon & Cheese
Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with home fries and your choice of toast
Omelette - Four Cheese
Omelette - Ham & Cheese
Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and hamserved with home fries and your choice of toast.
Omelette - Sausage & Cheese
Omelette - veggie
Omelette- western
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits 1/2
Yummy warm biscuit covered with sausage gravy.
Skillet - Bacon & Cheese
Egg, your style, with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with over fried pototoes, your choice of toast
Skillet - Denver
Skillet - Ham & Cheese
Skillet - Meat Lover
Skillet - Sausage & Cheese
Special monday-hotcakes and meat
Special Thursday - croissant
Special Tuesday - biscuits and gravy
Special Wednesday - French toast and meat
Steak & Eggs
We were told our steak 'n eggs is the best ANYWHERE--not just in Southeast Ohio!
Omelette - 3 meat
Ala Carte Breakfast
HALF PRICED BURGERS (Tuesday night only)
DRINKS
Soft Drinks
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Takeout Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Small and Large sizes
Milk
Small and Large sizes
Orange Juice
Small and Large sizes
Tomato Juice
Small and Large sizes