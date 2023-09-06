Popular Items

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs wit your choice of dressing

Fish Tail

$9.99

Crispy fried 5 oz. cod tail on a split top bun served with your choice of fres or homemade chips.

Reuben

$10.99

Choice of corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread. The best Reuben anywhere!

FOOD

Appetizers

1/2 doz. Boneless Wings

$8.99

6 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.

1/2 doz. Traditional Wings

$8.99

Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.

Doz Boneless Wings

$12.99

12 crispy fried boneless wings coated with your choice of topping.

Doz Traditional Wings

$12.99

Traditional bone in chicken wings with your chioce of sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Six freshly battered Mozzarella cheese sticks fried to a golden brown. Served with marinara sauce or ranch.

BBQ Nachos

$12.99

Choose beef or chicken. Chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeno, green onion

Pickle Chips

$9.99

Dill pickle fried dipped in seasoned batter

Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled tortilla with blend of melted cheese and green onions. Adding meat optimal. Served with lettuce, sour cream and salsa

Jalapeño cheese bites

$9.99

Onion Ring

$7.99

Corn nuggets

$8.99

LOADED BBQ FRIES

$11.99

Sandwiches

8oz Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Chargrilled burger with bacon and choice of cheese. Served with fries or home made chips.

8oz Beef Burger

$9.99

Char-grilled patty on bun served with your choiceof fries or homemade chips.

8oz Cheeseburger

$10.99

Char-griled patty with your choice of cheese served with fries or homemade chips.

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread served with fries or homemade chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, tomato and melted cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun served with fries or homemade chips.

Grilled Frank

$6.99

Grilled hot dog with your choice of toppings served with your choice of fries or homemade fries.

Philly Steak

$10.99

Philly steak topped with onion, green pepper and provolone cheese on a split top served with fries or homemade chips.

Reuben

$10.99

Choice of corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread. The best Reuben anywhere!

Sliders WITH CHEESE

$9.99

Three 2 oz. char-grilled beef patties on slider bun with a slice dill pickle served with your choice of fires or homemade chips

BRISKET sandwich

$12.99

PULLED PORK sandwich

$11.99

CLUB

$11.99

Soups

Chili

$3.99+

Served piping hot by the cup or bowl.

Sausage Potato

$3.99+

Served by the cup or bowl.

Special Soup

$3.99+

Served piping hot by the cup or bowl.

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled eggs wit your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, ham, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, boiled eggs, Bleu and feta cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$4.99

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, croutons with your choice of dressing.

BBQ SALAD

$12.99

Our customer's favorite. Crisp greens, pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans, corn, onions, tortilla strips dressed with our special BBQ sauce and ranch dressing

WEDGE

$11.99

BIG KID GRILLED CHEESE

HAM AND CHEESE

$10.99

5 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

JALAPENO GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

BBQ GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

PIZZA GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

TRAINWRECK GRILLED CHEESE

$10.99

"THE NORMAL GRILLED CHEESE"

$8.99

LOADED MAC N CHEESE

BACON LOADED MAC N CHEESE

$11.99

CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE

$11.99

STEAK MAC N CHEESE

$11.99

BRISKET MAC N CHEESE

$11.99

PULLED PORK MAC

$11.99

LOADED SPUDS

CHILI AND CHEESE spud

$12.99

MAC N CHEESE spud

$12.99

PULLED PORK spud

$12.99

BRISKET spud

$13.99

THE KITCHEN SINK spud

$14.99

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, onion, BBQ Sauce and pizza sauce

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled chicken, white cheese, celery and tomatoes with ranch dresing and chipotle tabasco sauce

Cheesy Bread

$8.99

10" three cheese blend melted on delicious pizza-style bread served with marinara sauce.

Pizza Flatbread

$9.99

One topping of your choice and cheese. Additional toppings available.

Reuben Flatbread

$9.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese of a base of Thousand Island dressing.

Veggie Flatbread

$9.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, onion, banana peppers mushrooms and white cheese on ranch dressing base.

Desserts

Chocolate Tuxedo Mousse Cake

$6.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Pie Ala Mode

$4.99

Peanutbutter pie

$3.99

Coconut Crème

$3.99

Apple Crumb Pie

$3.99

Special pie

$3.99

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

$1 special dessert

$1.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Sm Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Sm Sliders

$7.99

Sides

Cup of soup

$4.99

Bowl of soup

$5.99

Applesauce

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

CORN BREAD

$2.00

Green Beans

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Made from scratch, cheesy, comforting and filling.

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.99

Mash potatoes no gravy

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Iceberg/romaine mix lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, onios and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing.

No side

-$0.50

SIDE WINDERS

$3.99

Handcut fries

$3.99

$3.99

Shoestring fries

$3.99

BAKED BEANS

$3.99

FAMOUS DINNERS

8oz New York Strip

$16.99

Char-grilled New York strip-grilled to order

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

Breaded, fried and served with white gravy

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

8 oz. farm-raised Atlantic salmon-grilled and lightly seasoned. Melts in your mouth!

Ribeye

$23.99

Customer favorite-char-grilled to order

COD DINNER

$11.99

BUTTERFLY SHRIMP

$14.99

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$14.99

CREATE YOUR OWN COMBO (2)

$17.99

CREATE YOUR OWN COMBO (3)

$19.99

Chicken tenders (5)

$11.99

Brisket Dinner

$14.99

Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.99

2 grilled chicken

$13.99

Fishermans Basket

$16.99

Open Faced Roast Beef

$14.99

Breakfast until 1 PM

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

A customers favorite! Breaded steaks covered with white gravy.

Criossant Sandwich

$7.99

You select from bacon, ham, or sausage.

Egg Breakfast - one

$6.99

Eggs - two egg

$7.99

French Toast - large

$5.99

French Toast- small

$4.99

Hotcakes - junior

$3.99

Hotcakes-large

$4.99

Oatmeal - small

$2.99

Oatmeal-large

$3.99

Omelette - Bacon & Cheese

$10.99

Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with home fries and your choice of toast

Omelette - Four Cheese

$9.99

Omelette - Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Three egg omelette with cheddar cheeese and hamserved with home fries and your choice of toast.

Omelette - Sausage & Cheese

$10.99

Omelette - veggie

$9.99

Omelette- western

$10.99

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$6.99

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits 1/2

$4.99

Yummy warm biscuit covered with sausage gravy.

Skillet - Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

Egg, your style, with cheddar cheeese and bacon served with over fried pototoes, your choice of toast

Skillet - Denver

$9.99

Skillet - Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Skillet - Meat Lover

$10.99

Skillet - Sausage & Cheese

$9.99

Special monday-hotcakes and meat

$5.99

Special Thursday - croissant

$6.99

Special Tuesday - biscuits and gravy

$5.99

Special Wednesday - French toast and meat

$5.99
Steak & Eggs

$15.99

We were told our steak 'n eggs is the best ANYWHERE--not just in Southeast Ohio!

Omelette - 3 meat

$11.99

Ala Carte Breakfast

Bacon

$3.99

Egg- one

$1.99

Eggs - two

$2.99

French Toast - one

$2.99

Ham

$3.99

Homefries

$2.59

Hot Cake - one

$2.99

Sausage

$3.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

HALF PRICED BURGERS (Tuesday night only)

1/2 priced Burger

$5.00

1/2 priced cheese burger

$6.00

1/2 priced bacon cheeseburger

$7.00

Special burger with side

$12.99

FAMILY MEALS

Pulled Pork Family Meal

$55.00

Brisket Family Meal

$60.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Hot Tea

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.99

Takeout Coffee

$2.29

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

Milk

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

Orange Juice

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Small and Large sizes

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Pepsi Float

$3.49

Root Beer

$2.59

Root Beer Float

$3.49

Starry

$2.59

Water

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.59

Pepsi

$3.99

Root beer

$3.99