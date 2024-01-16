Riverside Grill 11 Kern River Dr
Riverside Grill Menu
Starters
- Hot Wings small
Buffalo$9.00
- Hot Wings large
Buffalo$14.00
- Fried Mac n Cheese Balls$11.00
- Pretzel Bites$13.00
- Riverside Tots$13.00
- Stank Fries
tossed with garlic, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan and bacon bits$12.00
- Dank Fries
topped with chili, cheese and chives$13.00
- Fried Calamari
lemon pepper tempura, lemon wedges and cocktail sauce$14.00
- Lobster Fries
warm water lobster and strips of calamari, siracha aioli and cocktail sauce$18.00
- Oysters on a 1/2 shell
6 oysters, lemon wedge and cocktail sauce$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Poke Nachos
wontons, wasabi, avocado, jalepeno and white sesame seed$15.00
- Cheese Curds$11.00
Salad
- Riverside Salad
traditional house$5.00
- The Local
greens, strawberries, avocado,red onion, candied walnuts,feta with strawberry vinegerette$13.00
- Ceasar Salad
romaine, parmesean cheese, bacon bits, red onion and peperoncini and ceasar dressing$12.00
- Cobb Salad
greens, roasted chicken, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, hardboiled egg$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Soup
Burger
- Lickity Split
beef patty, romaine. tomato, onion and pickles$14.00
- EO Burger
beef patty, butter leaf lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, green apple, smoked gouda and garlic aiolli$15.00
- Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
beef patty, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions and mushrooms, smoked applewood bacon and garlic aioli$16.00
- The Gauntlet Burger
beef patty, pastrami, swiss cheese, seared onions and pepperoncinis with horseradish stout mustard$17.00
- Jalapeño Ranch Bacon Smash Burger$15.00
Sandwich
- The Riverside Grill
buffalo chicken, havarti cheese, grinder slaw,$16.00
- Squash Paddler
pastrami, swiss cheese, seared onion and pepperoncini, housemade horseradish stout mustard on sourdough$18.00
- The Curve
feta cheese, avocado,red pepper humus, shreddded carrots, mushrooms, red onions, sprouts, garlic aioli, gem lettuce and pomegranate jelly on sourdough$14.00
Hot Dog
Bowls
- Poke Bowl
poke, rice, cucumber, edamame, red radish slivers, jalepenos, avocado, red cabbage sesame seeds, wasabi aiolli and ginger$17.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
chicken, teriyaki sauce, white rice, shredded carrots, pineapple and brocollini$15.00
- Bang Bang Bowl
white rice, avocado, brocoli, carrots, mushrooms and bang bang sauce$16.00