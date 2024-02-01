Riviera French Café
DRINKS
- ESPRESSO$3.50
Single shot espresso
- DOUBLE ESPRESSO$3.70
Double shot espresso
- NOISETTE$4.00
Espresso with a cloud of milk
- CORTADO$4.00
Double shot of espresso with equal parts micro foamed milk
- AMERICANO$3.70
Double shot of espresso pulled directly over hot water
- CAPPUCCINO$5.50
Double espresso with thickly foamed milk and cacao powder
- FLAT WHITE$4.50
- RAF COFFEE$5.50
- MACCHIATO$4.00
Double shot of espresso with a dollop of micro foamed milk
- DRIP$3.70
Filtered brew
- AEROPRESS$3.70
Filtered coffee with Aeropress technology
- CAFE AU LAIT$4.50
Filtered Coffee with steamed milk
- RED EYE$5.50
- COLD BREW$5.00
Slow steeped cold brew
- LATTE$5.50
Double shot espresso with micro foamed milk
- VANILLA LATTE$6.00
Double shot espresso with micro foamed milk infused with Vanilla syrup
- LAVENDER LATTE$6.00
Double shot espresso with micro foamed milk infused with Lavender syrup
- CARAMEL LATTE$6.50
Double shot espresso with micro foamed milk infused with Caramel sauce
- MOCHA LATTE$6.50
Double shot espresso with micro foamed milk infused with Chocolate sauce
- NUTELLA LATTE$7.00
Double espresso mixed with Nutella and steamed milk
- MATCHA LATTE$7.00
Kyoto Ceremonial Matcha green tea shot with steamed milk
- STRAWBERRY MATCHA$7.50
Kyoto Ceremonial Matcha green tea shot with steamed milk infused in Strawberry syrup
- VANILLA MATCHA$7.50
Kyoto Ceremonial Matcha green tea shot with steamed milk infused in Vanilla syrup
- CHAI LATTE$5.50
Chai concentrate with steamed milk
- DIRTY CHAI LATTE$6.50
Chai concentrate with steamed milk with a double shot espresso
- HOT TEA - TEA FORTE$4.50
Thé Forté - A vast selection of premium teas (Black tea/ Green tea/ Herbal tea/ Oblong Tea)
- ICE TEA - TEA FORTE$5.00
Thé Forté - Green Mango Peach (Green tea) / Raspberry Nectar (Herbal tea)
- LEMONADE$5.00
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$5.50
- PEACH LEMONADE$5.50
- MATCHA LEMONADE$6.50
- RIVIERA SIGNATURE LEMONADE$6.50
Secret receipe
- COFFEE FRAPPÉ$6.00
- NUTELLA FRAPPÉ$7.00
- MATCHA FRAPPÉ$7.00
- CHAI FRAPPÉ$6.00