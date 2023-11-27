Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Rize and Rest 3100 E. Baltimore St.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
COFFEE & TEA
OTHER BEV
LIQUOR
COLD
HOT
COFFEE & TEA
COLD
Iced Coffee
$4.25
HOT
Holiday Spiced Latte
$6.00
Vanilla Mocha Latte
$6.00
Latte
$5.25
Cappucinno
$5.25
Machiatto
$5.75
Cortada
$5.75
Americano
$4.50
Espresso
$5.00
Coffee
$4.00
OTHER BEV
Sodas
Sprite
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.50
Coke
$4.00
Sparkling Water & More
Elderberry Kombucha
$6.00
Strawberry Lavender Kombucha
$6.00
Grapefruit Sparkling Water
$4.00
LIQUOR
VODKA
Titos
$14.00
Kopper Ketel
$7.00
Ketel One
$13.00
TEQUILA
Bahnez Mezcal
$11.00
Derrumbes Durango
$23.00
Libelula
$10.00
Arette Suave Reposado
$18.00
Grand Senora Blanco
$18.00
GIN
Hayman's London Dry
$7.00
Lyre's N/A
$12.00
SCOTCH/BOURBON/WHISKEY/BRANDY
Woodford
$23.00
Willet Pot Stil
$16.00
Wild Turkey 80
$10.00
Caravedo Torentel
$11.00
Martell VS
$12.00
Roe & Co
$14.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$10.00
Wilderness Trail
$21.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$14.00
Lagavulin 12yr
$42.00
RUM
Maggie's Farm Pumpkin
$12.00
Maggie's Farm Spiced
$12.00
Maggie's Farm Falernum
$12.00
Don Q
$6.00
Ten to One Dark
$15.00
Ten to One White
$10.00
CORDIAL
Berto Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Dolin Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Green Chartreuse
$22.00
St. George Coffee
$12.00
Luxardo Maraschinio
$13.00
Limoncello
$13.00
Combier
$13.00
Campari
$12.00
Baltimore Szechuan Amaro
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$13.00
Rize and Rest 3100 E. Baltimore St. Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 835-4713
3100 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21224
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 7AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement