Cup Of Faith Café 20406 Brian Way, Ste 3B
Drinks
Blended Drinks
Hot Drinks
Drip Coffee
$2.25+
A steaming cup of our signature blend coffee!
Hot Tea
$2.25+
A cup of one of our tea selections!
Raspberry Vanilla Tea Latte
$4.25+
It is an Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla and Raspberry Syrup and steamed with milk. Served Warm to meet your fall expectations!
Hot Chocolate
$3.00+
A delicious cup of hot chocolate to make you feel warm and cheery!
Peppermint White Mocha Hot Chocolate
$3.50+
It is our famous hot chocolate with peppermint syrup and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
Hot Latte
$4.25+
Our Lattes consist of Espresso, Steamed Milk and topped with Foam. They come in a variety of flavors to suite you best!
Iced Beverages
