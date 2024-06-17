Rock N Roll Sushi® Stuart, FL
Food
Opening Acts
- Appetizer Sampler
Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and potstickes served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.$15.99
- Crispy Crab Wontons
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with greenonion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce.$8.99
- Edamame
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted.$5.99
- Egg Rolls
Two crispy fried pork and vegetable egg rolls with sweet chili sauce.$8.49
- Headbanger Shrimp
Shrimp fried to a golden crunch, tossed in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.$8.99
- Jalapeño Poppers
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with krab stick and cream cheese. Served with headbanger sauce swirled with eel sauce.$7.99
- Potstickers
Five grilled pork and ginger potstickers. Served with togarashi, green onion, and ponzu sauce.$8.99
- Stage Divers
Japanese style, hand breaded fried chicken w/ headbanger sauce$10.99
- TNT Shrimp
It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.$8.99
- Tuna Tataki
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.$9.99
- Twisted Tuna
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Served with wonton chips$10.99
Headliners
- Axl Roll
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.$13.99
- British Invasion
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.$16.99
- Crowd Surfer Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeño outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.$14.99
- Electric Roll
Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, krab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.$15.99
- Freedom Roll
Let freedom ring with: Spicy tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado with sweet chili and sriracha in every bite!!$15.99
- Good Times Roll
Shrimp tempura, krab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.$13.99
- Groupie Roll
Spicy tuna, imported shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with krab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.$15.99
- Jailhouse Roll
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.$13.99
- Jam Sesh Roll
Yellowtail and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and krab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.$16.99