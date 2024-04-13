Road House Restaurant
Appetizers
- Creamy Crawfish Dip$11.99
Crawfish, cream cheese, bell peppers and house sweet & spicy sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$9.99
Served with homemade ranch dressing
- Boudin Balls$9.50
Fried pork boudin balls
- Cheese Sticks$8.99
Fried cheese sticks
- Loaded Fries$14.99
Fried chicken, queso cheese, buffalo sauce, pico, ranch, pickled onions and French fries
- Alamo Fried Shrimp$12.99
Fried shrimp and sweet & smokey sauce
- Full Throttle Nachos$11.99
Flour tortilla chips., ground beef, Colby Jack, chipotle pico, lime, sour cream and queso
- Fried Pickles$7.99
Fried pickles served with a ranch sauce
Entrees
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.99
Mahi mahi, flour tortilla, cabbage, crispy onions and chipotle mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Crispy buttermilk chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Colby Jack cheese, flour tortilla and French fries
- The Double Duece$14.99
In house BBQ pork, pickled onion, slider buns, french fries and pickles
- Road House Cheeseburger$15.99
Ground USDA burger, 118 sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and french fries
- Mississippi Philly$16.99
Grilled rib-eye, peppers, sautéed onions, queso cheese, garlic aioli sauce and french fries
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$16.99
Grilled chicken, heavy cream, garlic, Parmesan, house-made sauce and fettuccine noodles
- Rigatoni Pasta$16.99
Sweet & spicy sausage, rigatoni noodles, marinara, red peppers and heavy cream
- The Buick Hamburger Steak$16.99
USDA ground beef, sautéed onions, brown gravy, fried okra and yellow squash sautéed
- Country Fried Steak$18.99
Deep-fried rib-eye, mashed potatoes, brown gravy and okra
- 8 Oz Yellowfin Ahi Tuna$18.99
Roasted broccoli and smoked Gouda grits
- BBQ Pork Shank Demi Glaze$25.99
Sous vide bone-in pork shank, BBQ demi glaze and smoked Gouda grits
- Blackened Redfish$23.00
Blackened redfish with a creamy crawfish topping, asparagus, and loaded baked potato
- Cow Tipper 14 Oz Rib-Eye$34.99
14 oz choice black Angus grilled rib-eye, baked potato and side salad with ranch
- Filet Mignon 9 Oz Au Poivre$44.99
9 oz choice filet, peppercorn flakes, mashed potatoes, creamy spinach, Parmesan crisp and side salad with ranch
Brunch
Entrees
- Route 42 Tacos$14.99
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Pico, Cheese Sauce, Chipotle Cream Sauce
- Road House Breakfast Burger$15.99
Brioche Bun, USDA Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Fried Egg, Chipotle, Aioli, Bacon, Fries
- Brunch Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.99
Mahi Mahi, Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Crispy Onions, Chipotle Mayo
- Crawdaddy Philly$16.99
Grilled Ribeye, Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Queso Cheese, Garlic Aiole Sauce, Creamy Crawfish Dip, French Fries
- Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.99
Boneless Fried Chicken, Homemade Waffles
- Brunch Country Fried Steak$17.99
Deep Fried Ribeye , White Gravy, Homestyle Potatoes
- Turkey Club$15.99
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
- Eggs Benedict$14.99
Two Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Homestyle Potatoes
- Steak & Eggs$22.99
7oz Prime Ribeye, Two Fried Eggs, Homestyle Potatoes
- Brunch Buick Hamburger Steak$16.99
USDA Ground Beef, Sauteed Squash and Onions, Brown Gravy, Fried Okra
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Crispy Onions, Pepper Jack, Tomato, House Sauce, French Fries