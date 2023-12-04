Roadhouse Cafe/Long Haul Saloon
Food Menu
Burgers
Sandwich, Melts & Wraps
- BBQ Chx Melt$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on sour dough
- BLT$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and salad dressing on toast
- Buffalo Wrap$11.99
Boneless breaded chicken or grilled chicken breast with buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, co-jack cheese, and ranch dressing
- Chx Club Wrap$11.99
Boneless breaded chicken or grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, co-jack cheese and ranch dressing
- Clubhouse$12.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sour dough
- French Dipper$11.99
Tender sliced roast beef on a hoagie bun with a cup of au jus
- Fried Egg Sandwich$8.99
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
- Grilled H&C$10.49
Ham and American cheese on Texas toast
- Honey M Chx Melt$11.99
2 chicken tenders, grilled tomato, co-jack cheese and honey mustard on sour dough
- Patty Melt$11.49
On grilled marble rye with cheese and fried onions
- Philly Steak$12.99
Tender sliced roast beef or chicken, sautéed green peppers, mushrooms and onions topped with swiss cheese
- Reuben$11.49
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island on grilled marble rye
- Turkey Melt$11.49
Roast turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese and tomato on whole wheat
Soups & Salads
- Taco Salad$11.49
Taco seasoned ground beef, shredded co-jack cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and sour cream served on a bed of chips with salsa on the side
- Chef's Salad$11.49
Fresh mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, co-jack cheese, raw onion, bacon, boiled egg, cucumbers, and tomato. Choice of salad dressing on the side
- Soup - Cup$4.49
- Soup - Bowl$5.49
- Homemade Chili - Bowl$5.99
- Homemade Chili - Cup$4.99
- Coleslaw$3.99
- Lettuce salad$4.49
- Cottage Cheese$3.99
Hot Sandwiches
Dinners
- 8 Oz Flat Iron Steak$17.99
- Hamburger Steak$14.99
Topped with sautéed onions
- 6 Oz Sirloin Steak$14.99
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.99
Topped with creamy country gravy
- Chicken Strip Dinner$12.99
3 lightly breaded chicken strips served with your choice of BBQ sauce, ranch dressing or brown gravy
- Turkey Dinner$13.99
Served with your choice of 2 sides
- Roast Beef Dinner$13.99
Served with your choice of 2 sides
Lighter Fare
- LF 1 Egg, Pot, Meat$7.99
1 Egg, 1 Slice of Toast, American Fries with Sausage Patty
- LF Cake and Meat$7.49
2 Pancakes with Links, 2 strips of Bacon, or a Sausage Patty
- 2 Eggs and Toast$5.99
2 Eggs and 2 slices of Toast or Cakes
- LF French Toast$7.99
- LF Biscuit and Gravy$7.99
1 Biscuit and Gravy with 1 Egg and American Fries
- 1/2 Hot Beef$8.99
- 1/2 Hot Turkey$8.99
- LF Chicken Strips$9.99
2 Chicken Strips with French Fries
Appetizers
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Loaded with chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, onions, and cheddar jack cheese, all in a flour tortilla
- Boneless Wings$12.49
Breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
- Cheese Curds$9.99
Every fair-goer's favorite served with chipotle ranch
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Cheese Sauce$2.99
- French Fries W/Gravy$4.99
- Fried Pickles$9.99
Dill pickle chips coated in our house seasoned flour and fried. Served with a side of ranch
- Loaded Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips layered with taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, queso, cheddar jack and jalapeños. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
- Loaded Steak Quesadilla$12.49
Flour tortilla layered with grilled steak, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with bistro sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
A classic, served with marinara sauce
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Sirloin Steak Bites$11.99
- Waffle Fries$5.99
Desserts & Ice Cream
Sides
- Au Jus$0.79
- American Chz$0.79
- Apple Sauce$1.49
- BBQ Sauce$0.49
- Blueberries$1.49
- Bourbon BBQ$0.49
- Brown Gravy$1.49
- Buffalo Sauce$0.49
- Cheddar Chz$0.79
- Chip Ranch$0.79
- Chx Fried Stk$9.99
- Co-Jack Chz$0.79
- Cranberries$1.49
- FF$3.49
- Flat Iron (Side)$12.99
- Jalpenos$0.99
- Gr Chx Breast (Side)$8.99
- Hamb Stk (Side)$7.99
- Honey Mustard$0.49
- HV Ranch$0.99
- Marinara$0.49
- Mash/Sage$3.49
- Mashed$3.49
- Mashed 1 scoop$1.99
- Mayo$0.69
- Pep Jack Chz$0.79
- Pickles side$0.49
- Queso$2.49
- Sage 1 scoop$1.99
- Salsa$0.99
- Saus Gravy$4.49
- Saut Mushrooms$0.99
- Sirloin (side)$10.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Sweet Chilli$0.49
- Sweet Sour$0.49
- Swiss Chz$0.79
- Veg of Day$3.49
- White Gravy$1.49
- Onions$0.79
- Sage$3.49
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Roadhouse Bkfst (1)$10.99
2 eggs any style, choice of patties, links, bacon or ham, with hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- Steak and Eggs (2)$14.99
Sirloin steak, 2 eggs any style, hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- Country Frd Steak (3)$13.99
Smothered in creamy country gravy, served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- Southern Bkfst (4)$14.99
Fresh grilled lean side pork, smothered in creamy country gravy, with 2 eggs any style, hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- 2 Eggs & Potato (5)$8.99
Any style, hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- 2 Eggs & Meat (6)$9.99
Any style, choice of patties, links, bacon or ham and toast or cakes
- Hamburger Steak (7)$13.99
2 eggs any style, hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- Biscuits 'N Gravy (8)$8.99
Two biscuits covered with creamy sausage gravy
- Corn Beef Hash (9)$11.99
2 eggs any style, hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- Trucker's Special (10)$13.49
Hash browns topped with sausage, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, co-jack cheese, 2 eggs any style and toast or cakes
- Ham Steak (11)$14.99
With 2 eggs any style, hash browns or American fries and toast or cakes
- Rib Stickers (12)$13.99
American fries topped with sausage, bacon, ham, sausage gravy and shredded co-jack cheese, with toast or cakes
- 2 Lg Pancakes (13)$9.99
Choice of patties, links, bacon or ham
- 2 Slices Fr Toast (14)$9.99
Choice of patties, links, bacon or ham
- Fr Toast Bkfst (15)$13.99
2 slices of French toast served with 2 eggs, hash browns or American fries and your choice of patties, links, bacon, or ham
Breakfast Sides
- American Fries$3.49
- American Fries Onion$3.99
- Bacon$4.99
- Banana$0.99
- Biscuit (1)$2.99
- Biscuits (2)$4.49
- Blue Cake (1)$5.99
- Blue Cakes (2)$7.99
- Brown Gravy$1.49
- Corn Beef Hash$7.99
- Egg (1)$1.99
Any style
- Eggs (2)$3.49
Any style
- French Toast (1 Slice)$4.99
- French Toast (2 Slices)$6.99
2 pieces
- Bkfst Ham$4.99
- Hash Browns$3.49
- Hash Browns Onion$3.99
- Large Caramel Roll$3.99
- Large Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Links$4.99
- Oatmeal with Milk$4.99
- Oatmeal with Raisin$5.99
- Pancake Large (1)$4.49
- Pancakes Small (2)$4.49
- Patties$4.99
- Sausage Gravy$4.49
- Shredded Co-Jack Cheese$0.99
- Side Pork$8.99
- Toast (1 Slice)$1.99
- Toast (2 Slices)$2.79
White, wheat, sourdough, Texas toast, marble rye, dark rye or 1 English muffin
- White Gravy$1.49
Skillets
- Meat Skillet$13.99
Seasoned American fries topped with 2 eggs scrambled with sausage, bacon and ham
- Fiesta Skillet$12.99
Hash browns topped with taco meat, scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and co-jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
- Farmers Skillet$11.99
Hash browns topped with 2 eggs any style, sausage, bacon, green peppers and onions
- Ham Skillet$11.99
Hash browns topped with 2 scrambled eggs with ham and cheese
3 Egg Omelets
- 3 Cheese Omelet$10.99
Co-jack, Swiss & American
- Veggie Omelet$11.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, onions, green peppers and co jack cheese
- Western Omelet$12.49
Ham, green peppers, onions and co-jack cheese
- H & C Omelet$11.99
Ham and co-jack cheese
- RH Omelet$13.99
Sausage, bacon, ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & co-jack cheese
- Mexican Omelet$13.99
Ham, green peppers and onions topped with salsa, chili & co-jack cheese
- BYO Omelet$10.99
Choose any 2 toppings
Daily Specials
- Fish Sandwich$11.99
- Hot Meatloaf$9.99
- Roadhouse Burger DLX$12.49
With 2 strips of bacon and cheese