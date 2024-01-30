18 Oz Porterhouse

$45.00

Our largest steak, bone in for extra flavor, filet on one side and New York on the other. The best of both worlds - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00