RoadHouse Bar & Grill 1281 South Main Street
FOOD (3PD)
Appetizers & Lighter Entrees
- Basket Of Fries Skinny$6.00
- Basket of Fries Steak$7.00
- Cheese & Pretzels$15.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
- Deep Fried Pickles$11.00
- Mountain O Rings$9.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
- Potato Skins$12.00
- Poutine Fries$11.00
- Prime Rib & Mushrooms$17.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
- Wings$15.00
- Won-ton Tacos$12.00
- Zucchini Sticks$11.00
- 2 Sliders$12.00
Your choice of Beef, BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Chicken or Battered Cod Sorry NO mixing
- 3 BBQ Pork Ribs$17.00
Three BBQ Pork Spareribs with a side of BBQ Baked Beans and hand cut fries
- 6oz Rib Eye$19.00
6oz Rib Eye with your choice of Potato Add mushrooms, onions, compound butter OR Loaded Baked Potato, add $3.00 per item
- Chicken$13.00
Chicken Breast or Thigh with your choice of potato - Top with our house made BBQ, Teriyaki or Bourbon sauce Sub a Signature Side Salad or a Loaded Baked Potato, add $3.00 per item
- Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
Three golden fried battered chicken breasts and fresh cut fries
- Fish Basket Combo$18.00
Five(5) calamari, two(2) large panko fried shrimp and one(1) piece of hand battered Alaskan cod with fresh cut fries
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$12.00
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich with a cup of soup or chili
- Lite Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
Half order of Fettuccini Alfredo with a side of Cheesy Garlic Bread Add a cup of soup or a side salad, $5.00 per item Add chicken or three(3) grilled shrimp, $5.00 per item
- Lite Spaghetti Bolognese$15.00
Half and order of Spaghetti Bolognese with a side of Cheesy Garlic Bread Add a cup of soup or a side salad, $5.00 per item
Soups & Salads
- Chili Bowl$8.00
- Chili Bread Bowl$12.00
- Chili Cup$6.00+
- Clam Chowder Bowl Fridays Only$8.00
- Clam Chowder Bread Bowl Fridays Only$12.00
- Clam Chowder Cup Fridays Only$6.00+
Clam Chowder(Fridays Only) cup, bowl or bread bowl
- Cream Of Potato Bowl$8.00
- Cream Of Potato Bread Bowl$12.00
- Cream of Potato Soup Cup$6.00+
- Soup Of The Day Bowl$8.00
- Soup Of The Day Bread Bowl$12.00
- Soup of the Day Cup$6.00+
- Bac/Bleu Wedge Small$12.00
Crisp wedges of lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and topped with house made bleu cheese ranch dressing
- Bacon Bleu Wedge Salad Large$13.00+
Crisp wedges of lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and topped with house made bleu cheese ranch dressing
- Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad Large$14.00+
Mixed greens, breaded chicken strips, celery, shredded carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with our house made buffalo bleu cheese ranch dressing
- Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad Small$15.00
Mixed greens, breaded chicken strips, celery, shredded carrots, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with our house made buffalo bleu cheese ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad Large$10.00+
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad Small$11.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
- Chef Salad Large$17.00+
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing
- Chef Salad Small$16.00
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, egg, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing
- Chinese Chicken Salad Large$16.00+
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, mandarin oranges, almonds, cabbage, green onions and topped with won ton strips served with sesame ginger dressing
- Chinese Chicken Salad Small$15.00
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, mandarin oranges, almonds, cabbage, green onions and topped with won ton strips served with sesame ginger dressing
- Grilled Steak Salad Large$18.00+
Mixed greens, sliced grilled steak cooked to your order, feta cheese, red onion, avocado and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
- Grilled Steak Salad Small$16.00
Mixed greens, sliced grilled steak cooked to your order, feta cheese, red onion, avocado and tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
- Margarita Chicken Salad Large$18.00+
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, black beans, corn, avocado, onions, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips served with Chipotle ranch dressing
- Margarita Chicken Salad Small$16.00
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken breast, black beans, corn, avocado, onions, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro and tortilla strips served with Chipotle ranch dressing
- Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, iceburg lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and croutons served with your choice of dressing
- Signature Salad Large$12.00
Mixed greens, pear slices, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing
- Signature Salad Small$10.00
Mixed greens, pear slices, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic dressing
- Soup & Salad Combo$13.00
Bowl of soup or chili and your choice of garden side salad or Caesar salad Substitute a Signature Side Salad add $3.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger$18.00
Half pound beef patty, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise
- Big Pig$18.00
Half pound beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
- California Burger$17.00
Two(2) 4oz grilled chicken breasts, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sprouts, avocado and pesto
- Dog Burger 2 Oz No Side Slider Size$4.00
5oz plain beef patty and bun, no sides
- Double Siskiyou Burger$22.00
Two(2) half pound beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
- Fiesta Burger$17.00
Half pound beef patty, Ortega chili, Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise
- Lil' Sis Burger$12.00
Quarter pound beef patty, house spread, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and American cheese
- Little Bro Burger$14.00
Quarter pound beef patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and American cheese
- Siskiyou Burger$16.00
Half pound beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and house spread
- State Of Jefferson Burger$18.00
Half pound beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle
- Swiss Fun Guy$18.00
Half pound beef patty, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise
- Vegetarian Burger$16.00
Half pound black bean based veggie patty, provolone cheese, lettuce, avocado, sprouts, tomato, red onion and garlic aioli
- 1/2 Deli Sandwich$12.00
Your choice of turkey, pastrami or veggie with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese and bread
- BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and your choice of cheese and bread
- Garden Fresh Vegetarian$14.00
Avocado, sprouts, tomato, cream cheese, cucumber, lettuce, red onion and sunflower seeds on whole grain wheat bread
- Hot Pastrami$17.00
Strips of thinly sliced beef pastrami, provolone cheese, mustard and pickles on a toasted garlic roll
- Le Croissant$18.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and mayonnaise on a croissant
- Our Famous Prime Rib Sandwich$18.00
Tender slices of our seasoned prime rib, caramelized onions and creamy horseradish on a toasted garlic roll served with a cup of Au Jus
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Slow roasted BBQ pork, house made coleslaw and crispy onion straws on a house toasted brioche bun
- Roadhouse Reuben$17.00
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house made 1000 Island dressing grilled on marbled rye bread
Steaks & Entrees
- 1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs$29.00
Slow grilled for "fall of the bone" tenderness and complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- BBQ Chicken Breast$22.00
Grilled slow for ultimate tenderness, then complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Bourbon Chicken$21.00
Tender chicken thighs prepared with house made bourbon sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Parmesan Crusted Halibut$36.00
Tender flavorful Halibut filet topped with our lemon caper sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Salmon$31.00
Richly flavored Atlantic Salmon filet sautéed in our house made ginger soy marinade Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Teriyaki Chicken$21.00
Tender chicken thighs marinated in our Teriyaki sauce and slow grilled to perfection Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- V-Day Special$100.00
- Whole Rack Ribs$39.00
Slow grilled for "fall of the bone" tenderness and complimented by our house BBQ sauce Comes with choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Eggs Bennedict$15.00
- Petite Filet$25.00
- Country Breakfast$14.00
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
House made creamy Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with a grilled chicken breast Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Pasta & Pesto$20.00
Thin spaghetti pasta tossed with pesto and roasted cherry tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese and pine nuts Add grilled chicken additional-$4.00 Add four(4) grilled shrimp additional-$6.00 Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$26.00
House made creamy Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles topped with four(4) grilled shrimp Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- Spaghetti Bolognese$20.00
Thin spaghetti pasta with a house made meaty marinara sauce and topped with parmesan cheese Served with your choice of soup or salad and toasted garlic roll Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad
- 10oz Flat Iron$34.00
Tender, deep, rich Flat Iron steak flavor cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- 12oz Bourbon New York$36.00
Delicious combination of tenderness and New York Strip steak flavor cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- 12oz Prime Rib Friday & Saturday Only$35.00
"Prime" is one of the most tender beef cuts, with generous marbling throughout (Friday and Saturday ONLY, served after 4:00PM) Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- 14 Oz Rib Eye$38.00
Prime cut, well marbled Rib Eye steak Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- 16 Oz T Bone$39.00
Bone in for extra flavor T-Bone steak - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- 16oz Prime Rib Friday & Saturday Only$40.00
"Prime" one of the most tender beef cuts, with generous marbling throughout (Friday and Saturday ONLY, served after 4:00PM) Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- 18 Oz Porterhouse$45.00
Our largest steak, bone in for extra flavor, filet on one side and New York on the other. The best of both worlds - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- 8oz Top Sirloin$28.00
Flavorful center cut sirloin cooked to your order Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad STEAK TOPPERS RoadHouse Compound Butter-$3.00 Horseradish and Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Bleu Cheese an Chive Compound Butter-$3.00 Carmelized Onions or Sauteed Mushrooms-$3.00 ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Tender steak breaded, deep fried and smothered in RoadHouse gravy Served with your choice of soup or salad, seasonal vegetable and one(1) side Add $3.00 to substitute with our Signature Side Salad ROADHOUSE SIDES AFTER 4:OOPM Baked Potato or Garlic Mashers *Loaded with Cheese and Bacon additional-$3.00
Kids
- Chicken Tenders$8.00
Two(2) large hot chicken strips and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Classic grilled cheese on your choice of bread Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
- Kid Mac n' Cheese$6.00
Fresh bowl of creamy macaroni and cheese Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
- 4 Oz Kid Burger Plain$7.00
Plain kids sized burger add cheese for no charge Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
- Kid Corndogs$7.00
Six(6) hot mini corn dogs and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
- Kid Cowpoke Steak$10.00
4oz Top Sirloin steak and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
- Kid Fettuccine Alfredo$9.00
Creamy Fettuccini and a side Add chicken or shrimp for an additional $4.00 Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
- Kid Spaghetti$8.00
Classic spaghetti with a meaty marinara sauce and a side Kids' meals include -one(1) drink with your choice of milk, chocolate milk, juice or soft drink and your choice of one(1) side with a choice of french fries, tater tots, steamed veggies or fruit cup
Sides
- 3 Piece Refill Pizza
- Fruit$5.00
- Kids Fruit$2.00
- Refill Steak Fries
- Side Baked Beans$5.00
- Side Baked Potato Not Available Until 4pm$5.00
- Side Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
- Side Coleslaw$5.00
- Side Fries Skinny$5.00
- Side Fries Steak$5.00
- Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Side Mac Salad$5.00
- Side Onion Rings$7.00
- Side Potato Salad$5.00
- Side Rice Pilaf$5.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Signature Salad$10.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Side Tater Tots$5.00
- Side Veggies$5.00
- Steak Add-Ons
Dessert
Baskets
- Calamari Basket$19.00
Panco battered calamari with fresh cut fries and coleslaw
- Chicken Strip Basket 3 Filets$13.00
Three(3) golden fried battered chicken breasts and fresh cut fries
- Fish Basket$17.00
Our hand battered Alaskan code served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw
- Fish Combo 2 Shrimp, 1 Cod & 5 calamari$18.00
Five(5) panco battered calamari, two(2) large panco battered fried shrimp and one(1) piece of hand battered Alaskan code with fresh cut fries
- Shrimp Basket$19.00
Large panco battered shrimp with fresh cut fries and coleslaw
DRINKS (3PD)
N/A Beverages
Beer
- Coors Light$6.00+
- Ashland Amber$7.00+
- Fall River IPA$7.00+
- Lagunitas Island Beats$7.00+
- Macadamea Nut Porter$8.00+
- Rotating Handle$6.00+
- Sierra Nevada Pale$7.00+
- 530$7.00+
- Blackberry Blonde$7.00+
- Anchor Steam$6.50
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$6.50
- Black Butte Porter$6.50
- Blue Moon$6.50
- Budweiser$5.50
- Bud Light$5.00
- Coors Origional$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Hefe$6.50
- Heineken$6.50
- MGD$6.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- Corona$6.50
- Corona Light$6.50
- Modelo$6.50
- Modelo Negra$6.50
- Pacifico$6.50
- Stella Artois$6.50
- Guinness$7.50
- Not Your Fathers RB$6.50
- Clausthauler$5.50
- O'Doules$6.50
- White Claw$6.00
- White Claw$6.00
Wine
- Gls 14 Hands$13.00
- Gls Beringer White Zin$9.00
- Gls Cupcake Chardonnay$13.00
- Gls Cupcake Moscato$13.00
- Gls Cupcake Prosecco$13.00
- Gls HS Cabernet Sauv$9.00
- Gls HS Chardonnay$9.00
- Gls HS Merlot$9.00
- Gls House Zinfindel$9.00
- Gls HS Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Gls HS Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Gls RS Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
- Gls RS Chardonnay$15.00
- Gls RS Pinot Noir$14.00
- Gls Freixnt Cor Neg Split$13.00
- Gls J.Roget Champ Spilt$11.00
- Gls Wlsn Cr Champ Split$15.00
- Corkage Fee$8.00
- Btl Beringer White Zin$24.00
- Btl ClosduBois Marlstone$57.00
- Btl House Cab Mondavi$24.00
- Btl HS Chard Mondavi$24.00
- Btl House Merlot Mondavi$24.00
- Btl House Pino G Mondavi$24.00
- Btl House Zin Mondavi$26.00
- Btl HS Sauv Blanc Mondavi$22.00
- Btl Moscato$33.00
- Btl Mumms Brut Champ$34.00
- Btl Rodney Strong Cabernet$38.00
- Btl R Strng Pinot Noir$38.00
- Btl Rs Chardonnay$30.00
Cocktails
- Roadhouse Lemonade$13.00
Roadhouse Lemonade - 3oz Vodka, 8oz Lemonade, garnish with a lemon wedge and two slices of cucumber.
- Main St. Mojito$14.00
Main Street Mojito - 3oz lite rum, 1.5oz triple sec, 4oz soda, 3oz Mojito mix, squeeze of lime, garnish with lime wedge and sprig of Mint.
- Sand In Your Boots$16.00
Sand In Your Boots - 1.5oz Malibu, 1.5oz Mellon, 1oz peachtree, .5oz vodka, 2oz cranberry, 2oz orange juice, 2oz Lefty-O'Tools sour, 1.5oz raspberry liquor, garnish with lime wedge and a cherry.
- Lemon Drop Martini$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini - 3oz vodka, 1oz lemonade, splash simple syrup, squeeze of lemon wedge, garnish with sugar and sugared lemon wedge.
- Raspberry Lemon Drop$14.00
Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini - 2.75oz vodka, 1oz lemonade, splash simple syrup, squeeze of lemon wedge, .25oz raspberry liquor, garnish with sugar and sugared lemon wedge.
- The Prohibition$18.00
Prohibition - 1.5oz Malibu, 1.5oz Peachtree, .5oz amaretto, 1.5oz 151, 2oz cranberry, 2oz orange juice, 2oz pineapple juice, garnish with lime wedge & a cherry.
- Roadhouse Bloody Mary$14.00
Roadhouse Bloody Mary - 3oz vodka, 8oz Preservation Bloody Mary mix, garnish with a slice of apple wood bacon, Dilly bean, Asparagus, and stuffed olive.
- Ultimate Margarita$13.00
Ultimate Margarita - 3oz tequila, 4oz Lefty-O'Tools Sour Mix, .5oz triple sec, .5oz Grand Marnier, garnish with lime.
- Roadhouse Rum Punch$16.00
Roadhouse Rum Punch - 1oz lite rum, 1oz spiced rum, 1.5oz Malibu, 3oz pineapple, 3oz orange juice, 1oz dark rum, .5oz grenadine, garnish with lime wedge & a cherry.
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
Chocolate Raspberry Martini - 1oz Dorda Chocolate, 1oz Chocolate vodka, .5oz raspberry liquor, .5oz cranberry juice, 1oz Baileys, garnish with chocolate syrup & a cherry.
- Miner Mudslide$17.00
Miner Mud Slide - 2oz Kaluha, 2oz Baileys, 1oz Chocolate vodka, 2oz heavy cream, 1oz chocolate syrup, garnish with chocolate syrup, cherry and whipped cream.
- ISLAND 51$17.00
Island 51 - 1oz vodka, 1oz Rum, 1oz gin, 1oz tequila, .5oz triple sec, 4oz Lefty-O'Tools sour mix, 2oz pepsi, .5oz Grand Marnier, garnish with lemon wedge.
- Blue Marine$13.00
- Alabama Slamma$11.00
- Amaretto Sour$11.00
- B52$11.00
- Baybreeze$11.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Maria$11.00
- Bloody Mary$11.00
- Blue Hawaiian$12.00
- Boiler Maker$12.00
- Brave Bull$12.00
- Cape Cod$10.00
- Duck Fart$10.00
- Chocolate Cake$11.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Creamsicle$12.00
- Cuba Libre$10.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Daiquiri, Strawberry$14.00
- Fuzzy Navel$12.00
- Gibson, Gin$11.00
- Gibson, Vodka$11.00
- Gimlet, Vodka$11.00
- Gin Fizz$12.00
- Grasshopper$12.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Harvey Wallbanger$11.00
- Hot Buttered Rum$12.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Hurricane$15.00
- Irish Car Bomb$15.00
- Jolly Rancher$13.00
- Kamikazi$10.00
- Long Island Tea$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Margarita, Midori$15.00
- Margarita, Cadillac$17.00
- Margarita, Strawberry$14.00
- Martini, Apple$11.00
- Martini, Gin$12.00
- Martini, Lemon Drop$11.00
- Martini, Raz Lemon Drop$11.00
- Martini, Vodka$12.00
- Melonball$11.00
- Mexican Coffee$11.00
- Midori Sour$11.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$13.00
- Mudslide$17.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Regina$16.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Rum Punch$16.00
- Rusty Nail$12.00
- Salty Dog$10.00
- Scooby Snack$14.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Seabreeze$9.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Singapore Sling$12.00
- Sloe Gin Fizz$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$13.00
- Zombie$15.00
- Washington Apple$13.00
Liquor
- Well Brandy$8.00
- B & B$11.00
- Courvoisier$11.00
- Hennessy$11.00
- Martell$11.00
- Remy Martin$11.00
- Paul Masson$11.00
- Well Brandy DBL$14.00
- B & B DBL$20.00
- Courvoisier DBL$20.00
- Hennessy DBL$20.00
- Martell DBL$20.00
- Remy Martin DBL$20.00
- Paul Masson Double$14.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Beefeater$9.00
- Bombay$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Hendrick's$9.00
- Well Gin DBL$13.00
- Beefeater DBL$15.00
- Bombay DBL$15.00
- Bombay Sapphire DBL$12.00
- Tanqueray DBL$15.00
- Hendrick's$15.00
- Apple Pucker$8.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Blue Curacao$8.00
- Buttershots$8.00
- Carolina's$9.00
- Chambord$11.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Creme De Cacao Dk$8.00
- Creme De Cacao Lt$8.00
- Creme De Menth Grn$7.00
- Creme De Menth Wht$8.00
- di Amore Gran Orange$9.00
- di Amore Quatro Orange$9.00
- di Amore Sambuca$9.00
- Disaronno Amaretto$10.00
- Dorda Chocolate$10.00
- Fireball Shot$9.00
- Frangelico$11.00
- Galliano$11.00
- Goldschlager Schnapps$9.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Hypnotic$11.00
- Jagermeister$9.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Midori$10.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- Rumple minze Schnapps$9.00
- Schnapps Generic$8.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Triple Sec$8.00
- Tuaca$10.00
- Watermelon Pucker$8.00
- X Rated$10.00
- Yukon Jack$9.00
- Apple Pucker DBL$12.00
- Baileys DBL$16.00
- Blue Curacao DBL$12.00
- Buttershots DBL$12.00
- Carolina's DBL$14.00
- Chambord DBL$18.00
- Cointreau DBL$18.00
- Creme De Cacao Dk DBL$12.00
- Creme De Cacao Lt DBL$12.00
- Creme De Menth Grn DBL$10.00
- Creme De Menth Wht DBL$12.00
- Dekupper creme de Cocoa DBL$12.00
- Dekupper creme de Menthe DBL$12.00
- di Amore Gran Orange DBL$14.00
- di Amore Quatro Orange DBL$14.00
- di Amore Sambuca DBL$14.00
- Disaronno Amaretto DBL$13.00
- Dorda Chocolate DBL$16.00
- Fire Wat Cin Schnapps DBL$12.00
- Fireball Shot DBL$14.00
- Frangelico DBL$18.00
- Galliano DBL$18.00
- Goldschlager Schnapps DBL$14.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$18.00
- Jagermeister DBL$14.00
- Kahlua DBL$16.00
- Midori DBL$16.00
- Peach Schnapps DBL$12.00
- Rumple minze Schnapps DBL$14.00
- Schnapps Generic DBL$12.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$12.00
- Triple Sec DBL$12.00
- Tuaca DBL$16.00
- Watermelon Pucker DBL$12.00
- Yukon Jack DBL$14.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Bacardi Silver$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Cruzan 151$10.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Myer's Dark$9.00
- Well Rum DBL$11.00
- Bacardi Silver DBL$14.00
- Captain Morgan DBL$12.00
- Cruzan 151 DBL$16.00
- Malibu DBL$14.00
- Myer's Dark DBL$14.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Cuervo Gold$9.00
- Don Julio$11.00
- Hornitos$8.50
- Hornitos Reposada$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$9.00
- Patron Anejo$11.00
- Patron Citronge$11.00
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Patron XO Cafe$11.00
- Tarantula Azul$10.00
- Tequila Rose SC$11.00
- Well Tequila DBL$12.00
- Cuervo Gold DBL$14.00
- Don Julio DBL$18.00
- Hornitos DBL$12.00
- Hornitos Reposada DBL$16.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold DBL$14.00
- Patron Anejo DBL$18.00
- Patron Citronge DBL$18.00
- Patron Reposado DBL$18.00
- Patron Silver DBL$18.00
- Patron XO Cafe DBL$18.00
- Tarantula Azul DBL$16.00
- Tequila Rose SC DBL$18.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Cutty Sark$9.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Glenfiddich$11.00
- Glenlivet$11.00
- J & B$9.00
- Johnny Walker Red$10.00
- Johnny Walker Black$11.00
- Oban$12.00
- Well Scotch DBL$12.00
- Cutty Sark DBL$14.00
- Dewars DBL$14.00
- Glenfiddich DBL$18.00
- Glenlivet DBL$18.00
- J & B DBL$14.00
- Johnny Walker Red DBL$15.00
- Johnny Walker Black DBL$18.00
- Oban DBL$20.00
- Well Vodka$8.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Kettle One$11.00
- Skyy$9.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Tito's Vodka$10.00
- Grey Goose Citron$11.00
- Grey Goose Peach Rosemary$11.00
- Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass$11.00
- Chopin$12.00
- Well Vodka DBL$11.00
- Absolut DBL$13.00
- Grey Goose DBL$17.00
- Kettle One DBL$15.00
- Skyy DBL$12.00
- Stoli DBL$15.00
- Tito's Vodka DBL$13.00
- Chopin Double$17.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- 40 Creeks Canadian$11.00
- Black Velvet$9.00
- Blanton's$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$11.00
- Bushmills$10.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Crown Royal Apple$11.00
- Fireball$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jefferson$9.00
- Jim Beam$9.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Makers Mark$9.50
- Pendleton$9.00
- Seagrams 7$9.00
- Seagrams VO$9.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Wild Turkey$10.00
- Windsor Canadian$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Yukon Jack$9.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Bulleit$10.00
- Pb&j$11.00
- Screwball$11.00
- Makers 101$12.00
- Well Whiskey DBL$11.00
- 40 Creeks Canadian DBL$19.00
- Black Velvet DBL$12.00
- Blanton's DBL$21.00
- Bushmills DBL$13.00
- Crown Royal DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple DBL$19.00
- Fireball DBL$12.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$13.00
- Jameson DBL$12.00
- Jim Beam DBL$15.00
- Knob Creek DBL$14.00
- Makers Mark DBL$13.00
- Pendleton DBL$13.00
- Seagrams 7 DBL$12.00
- Seagrams VO DBL$15.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$15.00
- Wild Turkey DBL$17.00
- Windsor Canadian DBL$15.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$17.00
- Yukon Jack DBL$15.00
- Basil Hayden DBL$17.00
- Double Bullit$16.00
- Double Bulleit Rye$17.00
PIZZA (3PD)
Appetizers & Sides
- Cheesy Garlic Twists$3.00+
Hot Fresh off the Stone Twists
- Stone Baked Wings$7.00+
Lightly breaded, stone-cooked chicken wings
- Yes please bacon cheddar cream cheese & Jalapeno Egg Rolls$5.00+
Our house-made blend of cheddar, cream cheese, bacon & jalapeno wrapped in a wonton and deep-fried to perfection. Served with a spicy house-made mango pineapple jalapeno sauce.
Ex Large 16" Pizzas
- Ex Large 16" Aloha$26.50
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple
- Ex Large 16" Build Your Own Pizza$24.50
Build your own pizza, start with cheese and your choice of sauce - House Pizza sauce, Creamy Garlic Ranch, Pesto or House Sweet BBQ sauce Toppers The Simple Things - $2.50 per item - Double Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Ground Beef, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Onions Uptown Toppers - $3.00 per item - Linguisa, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Shrimp, Anchovies, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Roasted Garlic, Spinach
- Ex Large 16" Infamous Grassalope$30.50
Tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers and onions topped with more cheese