Roadies Pizza
Appetizers
- Garlic Bread (6 piece)$7.99
Classic butter & garlic breadsticks with our smooth rock seasoning & served with a side of pizza sauce.
- Cheese Bread (6 piece)$8.99
Classic butter & garlic breadsticks with our special cheese blend & smooth rock seasoning. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
- Pickle Frys$8.99
Battered Pickle Chips cooked crispy & golden and served with a side of ranch.
- Mozzarella Sticks (8 piece)$9.99
Battered Mozzarella sticks cooked crispy & golden and served with a side of pizza sauce.
- Chicken Wings (1 pound)$11.99
Rock your favorite sauce- Buffalo, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Mango Habanero
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
- Smooth Rock (Cheese Pizza)$9.99
Our perfectly crisp & chewy crust, topped with a hearty tomato sauce, our special blend of cheeses & just a hint of our smooth rock seasonings.
- Pop Rock (Pepperoni Pizza)$10.99
Double pepperoni & a special blend of cheese on our hearty tomato sauce.
- Classic Rock (Combination)$12.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, hearty tomato sauce, special cheese blend & Rock & Roll seasoning.
- Island Rock (Hawaiian)$12.99
Canadian Bacon & Pineapple on our hearty tomato sauce, with our special blend of cheeses.
- The Blues Traveler (BBQ Chicken)$13.99
Zesty BBQ sauce, Sliced Grilled Chicken, Red Onions & our special cheese blend.
- Epic Rock (All Meat)$14.99
Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, & Italian Sausage on a hearty tomato sauce with our special cheese blend & our Rock & Roll seasoning.
- Angry Rock (Jalapeno Pepperoni)$11.99
Smokey & spicy pickled jalapenos, pepperoni, & our special blend of cheese on our hearty tomato sauce.
- Indie Rock (Vegetarian)$12.99
Hearty tomato sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, & Black Olives, with our special cheese blend, & a dash of our Rock & Roll seasoning.
- Smokey Jazz (Buffalo Chicken)$13.99
Bold & Spicy Buffalo sauce, Sliced Grilled Chicken, Red Onions & our special cheese blend.
- Grunge Rock (Sausage & Alfredo)$13.99
Bold Alfredo sauce, Italian Sausage, mushrooms, Red Onions, Fresh Basil with a special blend of cheeses and our Rock & Roll seasoning.
- Pizza Margarita$13.99
Simple & Classic, San Marzano tomato sauce, Fresh mozzarella & Basil, extra virgin olive oil, on a perfect crisp and chewy crust.
- Euro Rock (White Pizza)$14.99
Bold Alfredo sauce, Sliced Grilled Chicken, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, & Fresh Basil with Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses.
- Rock Ballad (Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke)$14.99
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Artichoke Hearts, & Black Olives on a creamy ranch sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Desserts
Dessert Pizzas
- Apple$11.99
Our signature pizza dough with decadent pie filling & crumble topping, drizzled with cream cheese icing.
- Peach$12.99
Our signature pizza dough with decadent pie filling & crumble topping, drizzled with cream cheese icing.
- Cherry$12.99
Our signature pizza dough with decadent pie filling & crumble topping, drizzled with cream cheese icing.
- Blueberry$13.99
Our signature pizza dough with decadent pie filling & crumble topping, drizzled with cream cheese icing.
- Blackberry$14.99
Our signature pizza dough with decadent pie filling & crumble topping, drizzled with cream cheese icing.