Lunch

Lunch Entrees

Grilled Cheese

$7.19

Club Sandwich

$8.49

Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on three slices of toast

Hamburger

$8.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.49

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.49

Lunch Sides

Potato Chips (Bagged)

$1.50

Pepperoni Cheese Rolls

$4.50

Nanny Margaret's Pasta Salad

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Add Ons

Bacon per slice

$1.00

Sausage Patty

$2.49

Scoop of Chicken/Tuna Salad

$2.99

Tomato per slice

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Cheese per Slice

$0.75

Healthy Eats

Cranberry-Pecan Energy Bites

$5.99

Rolled Oats, Almond Flour, Organic Peanut Butter, Flax & Chia Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Honey, Pecans, & Stevia Sweetened Chocolate Chips

Healthy Morning Muffin

$4.99

Almond Flour, Carrots, Zucchini, Sour Cream, Swerve Sugar, Eggs

Side Salad

$3.49

Breakfast

Breakfast Entrees

Biscuit Sandwich

$3.49

Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage

Bagel Sandwich

$5.99

Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage

Croissant Sandwich

$5.99

Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.99

Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage

Classic Platter

$6.49

2 Egg, 2 slices of Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty and hashbrown

Single Gravy Biscuit

$4.50

Double Gravy Biscuit

$5.99

Egg Bites

$4.99

Mini Savory quiche minus the crust (2 per order)

Pancakes

$3.99

Breakfast Sides

Bagel

$2.49

Biscuit

$1.49

Croissant

$2.49

Toast per slice

$0.99

Hashbrown

$1.69

Drinks

Reg Drinks

MD Sweet Tea

$2.49

LG Sweet Tea

$2.69

MD Half & Half Tea

$2.49

LG Half & Half Tea

$2.69

MD Unsweet Tea

$2.49

LG Unsweet Tea

$2.69

MD Lemonade

$2.49

LG Lemonade

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.99

Soda

$2.49

Free Water

Coffee

LG White Mocha

$4.75

LG Mocha

$4.75

LG Macchiato

$5.25

LG Flat White

$3.99

LG Americano

$3.99

LG Cappuccino

$4.75

LG Hot Latte

$5.25

LG Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.00

MD Mocha

$4.25

MD White Mocha

$4.45

MD Macchiato

$4.75

MD Hot Latte

$4.75

MD Reg Drip Coffee

$2.75

MD Decaf Drip Coffee

$2.75

MD Cappuccino

$4.25

MD Iced Latte

$4.50

LG Iced Latte

$5.35

MD Frappe

$4.89

LG Frappe

$5.75

MD Americano

$3.49

MD Flat White

$3.49

LG Reg Coffee

$3.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.00

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.00

Almond Joy Smoothie

$7.75

Unsweetened almond milk, cocoa powder, almond butter, cinnamon

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.75

Strawberries, greek yogurt, almond butter, honey, almond milk

Blueberry Smoothie

$7.75

Blueberries, almond milk, greek yogurt, banana, honey

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

$7.75

Peaches, mango, almond milk, collagen, cinnamon, honey

Immune Boost​ Smoothie

$7.75

Mixed berries, almond milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, flax seeds, cinnamon

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.00

Pastries & Donuts

Pastries

Whoopie Pies

$2.99

Brownies

$1.99

Cookies

$2.00

Cupcakes

$1.99

Filled Cupcakes

$2.75

Cream Puffs

$2.99

Muffins

$2.49

Cinnamon Buns

$1.99

Donuts

Single Glazed Donut

$1.99

Single Filled Donut

$2.49