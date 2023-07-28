The Roasted Bean 103 A, Spring Street, Blue field, VA
Lunch
Lunch Entrees
Sandwiches
Lunch Sides
Add Ons
Healthy Eats
Breakfast
Breakfast Entrees
Biscuit Sandwich
$3.49
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Bagel Sandwich
$5.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Croissant Sandwich
$5.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
English Muffin Sandwich
$5.99
Egg, Cheese, Bacon or Sausage
Classic Platter
$6.49
2 Egg, 2 slices of Bacon or 1 Sausage Patty and hashbrown
Single Gravy Biscuit
$4.50
Double Gravy Biscuit
$5.99
Egg Bites
$4.99
Mini Savory quiche minus the crust (2 per order)
Pancakes
$3.99
Breakfast Sides
Drinks
Reg Drinks
Coffee
LG White Mocha
$4.75
LG Mocha
$4.75
LG Macchiato
$5.25
LG Flat White
$3.99
LG Americano
$3.99
LG Cappuccino
$4.75
LG Hot Latte
$5.25
LG Decaf Drip Coffee
$3.00
MD Mocha
$4.25
MD White Mocha
$4.45
MD Macchiato
$4.75
MD Hot Latte
$4.75
MD Reg Drip Coffee
$2.75
MD Decaf Drip Coffee
$2.75
MD Cappuccino
$4.25
MD Iced Latte
$4.50
LG Iced Latte
$5.35
MD Frappe
$4.89
LG Frappe
$5.75
MD Americano
$3.49
MD Flat White
$3.49
LG Reg Coffee
$3.00
Smoothies
Strawberry Smoothie
$4.00
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
$4.00
Mixed Berry Smoothie
$4.00
Almond Joy Smoothie
$7.75
Unsweetened almond milk, cocoa powder, almond butter, cinnamon
Strawberry Smoothie
$7.75
Strawberries, greek yogurt, almond butter, honey, almond milk
Blueberry Smoothie
$7.75
Blueberries, almond milk, greek yogurt, banana, honey
Peaches & Cream Smoothie
$7.75
Peaches, mango, almond milk, collagen, cinnamon, honey
Immune Boost Smoothie
$7.75
Mixed berries, almond milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, flax seeds, cinnamon
The Roasted Bean Location and Ordering Hours
(276) 322-7200
Open now • Closes at 3:30PM